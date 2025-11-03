

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Grab Holdings (GRAB) reported first half profit attributable to owners of the company of $59 million compaerd to a loss of $157 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.01 compared to a loss of $0.04. Operating loss narrowed to $14 million from a loss of $131 million, last year. Total segment adjusted EBITDA increased to $393 million from $301 million.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue was $1.59 billion compared to $1.32 billion, last year.



