

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American food giant The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Monday unveiled a new apple pie flavor by Kraft Mac & Cheese for Thanksgiving this year.



Kraft Mac & Cheese is combining two Thanksgiving dishes, the apple pie and the mac & cheese into one dish for a limited time only.



It is available in Walmart for today, November 3 for $1.48 till supplies last.



Further, the company has teamed with Jason Biggs, actor, director and producer, to endorse this dish.



Sweet and savory combinations have remained a consistent flavor trend, and classics like apple and cheese continue to captivate America. Consumers have a long history of putting cheddar cheese atop their slices of apple pie and this recipe satisfies this consumer craving by marrying Kraft Mac & Cheese with notes of apple pie, the company said in a statement.



