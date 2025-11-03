Anzeige
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 15:41
5,700 Euro
+1,79 % +0,100
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded Task Order Under the Navy Spiral 4 Contract Vehicle for the U.S. Army Valued at More than $1.25 Million

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a federally certified provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded another contract under the Navy Spiral 4 Contract vehicle. Awarded by the U.S. Army, the new award is a five-year contract with a one-year base period and four (4) one-year option periods. The total contract value is over $1.25 million if all options are exercised.

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, stated, "WidePoint understands the unique mobility and security challenges facing the federal government. We are proud to partner with a leading paging service provider recognized for innovation and security in support of the U.S. Army."

WidePoint will provide the U.S. Army with a comprehensive and secure state-of-the-art alpha-numeric paging system and wrap around managed mobility services including:

  • Activation and Deactivation

  • On-Site Programming

  • Repair and Replacement

  • Lost/Damaged Pager Billing

  • Infrastructure Maintenance

  • System Support

  • Security and Compliance

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's CRO, added, "This is WidePoint's eighth contract award under Spiral 4. This award is also our first paging solution management contract. WidePoint is excited by the traction we are gaining across the federal market and the value we are delivering through unique offerings via Spiral 4."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-awarded-task-order-under-the-navy-spiral-4-contract-veh-1095787

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
