The Board of Directors of Kesselrun Resources Ltd. recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

For assistance in voting, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by phone at 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free), 1-416-304-0211 (by text or collect outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun") wishes to clarify certain disclosure contained in its management information circular dated October 21, 2025 (the "Circular") in connection with the Company's special meeting of shareholders scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (PST) on November 21, 2025.

In the Circular, the mineral project of Kesselrun's proposed acquiror, Gold X2 Mining Inc. ("Gold X2"), was referred to as the "Goldshore Mining Project." Gold X2 has confirmed that the name of its mineral project remains the "Moss Gold Project," and there are no plans to change this name. Accordingly, all references to the "Goldshore Mining Project" in the Circular should be read as references to the "Moss Gold Project."

All other information in the Circular and associated meeting materials remains accurate and unchanged.

The Circular and meeting materials are available under Kesselrun's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are accessible on Kesselrun's website at https://www.kesselrunresources.com/investors/corporate-filings/.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

Kesselrun holds a 100% interest in the Huronian Gold Project (the "Huronian Gold Project"), covering 293 contiguous unpatented mining claims plus four patented mining claims totalling approximately 5,160 hectares located in Moss Township, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Bluffpoint Gold Project (the "Bluffpoint Gold Project"), comprising of 449 mining claims covering approximately 9,227 hectares located in Bluffpoint Lake Township, with portions extending into the townships of Lawrence Lake, Napanee Lake and Barker Bay in the Kenora Mining Division of Northwestern Ontario. The Huronian Gold Project is situated in the highly prolific Shebandowan Greenstone Belt located in the AbitibiWawa Subprovince of the Archean Superior Province and covers the southwest strike extension of the geology that hosts Gold X2's Moss Gold Project.

Questions & Voting Assistance



Shareholders of Kesselrun who have questions may contact:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free | 1-877-452-7184

Collect Outside North America or Text | 1-416-304-0211

By Email | assistance@laurelhill.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272931

SOURCE: Kesselrun Resources Ltd.