Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the third batch of assay results from its ongoing grade control drill program, with nineteen shallow holes targeting the marginal to core shears within the Main Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of GoldX2 commented, "We are pleased with the latest batch of results that show long continuous broad intervals of gold mineralization that continue to align with our geological model. In addition, higher grade internal intervals within these broad intercepts line up well between drill holes demonstrating continuity and furthers our understanding of the geometry of high grade with the deposit with higher density drilling. This information is crucial as we look to define higher grade zones that could positively impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward."

Highlights

Overall results from the nineteen holes in this news release continue to strengthen confidence in the continuity of wide, near-surface, high-grade shear corridors defining the center of the Moss Main Zone. Select drill intercepts include: 73.1m of 1.08 g/t Au from 37.9m in MMD-25-228, including 9.95m of 2.65 g/t Au from 76.1m, and 2.0m of 11.59 g/t Au from 105.0m 41.05m of 1.39 g/t Au from 118.4m in MMD-25-234, including 10.0m of 3.74 g/t Au from 147.0m 47.25m of 1.29 g/t Au from 17.0m in MMD-25-243, including 13.0m of 3.5 g/t Au from 22.0m 71.1m of 1.08 g/t Au from 3.0m in MMD-25-245, including 11.0m of 2.49 g/t Au from 19.0m, and 16.2m of 5.59 g/t Au from 80.0m 78.4m of 1.44 g/t Au from 15.6m in MMD-25-246, including 18.2m of 3.41 g/t Au from 74.8m 68.0m of 1.22 g/t Au from 6.0m in MMD-25-247, including 15.05m of 2.36 g/t Au from 32.95m, and 4.0m of 5.48 g/t Au from 69.0m 49.4m of 1.10 g/t Au from 1.3m in MMD-25-251, including 23.05m of 1.73 g/t Au from 2.95m



In addition to the high-grade mineralized intercepts reported within the mineralized near-surface, high-grade shear corridors, the Moss Main grade control program outlined the following additional high-grade intercepts:

5.1m of 5.6 g/t Au from 152.0m in MMD-25-232



4.0m of 8.32 g/t Au from 178.0m in MMD-25-233



7.0m of 5.07 g/t Au from 125.0m in MMD-25-249

Technical Overview

The results of the current grade control drill program are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release, relative to the Moss Main grade control drill program. Figure 2 provides a cross-section of drill holes MMD-25-226, MMD-25-228, MMD-25-242, MMD-25-245, and MMD-25-251 representing the third easternmost section of the pattern. The results are summarized in Tables 1-1, which include significant intercepts (Table 1) and drill hole locations (Table 2).

Figure 1: Illustrates the Moss Main grade control drill program. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/274256_2b7ed985843db940_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Shows a type section with reported intersections relative to the block model. Note: the block model has factored volumes that cannot be illustrated on section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/274256_2b7ed985843db940_002full.jpg

In preparation for the infill drilling campaign, two grade control drilling programs were designed, one at each the Main and QES zones. The Main Zone pattern covers an area that is 100 meters along strike, 80 meters across strike and 170-190 meters deep. Drill holes are spaced in a 12.5-meter diamond-shaped pattern. All hole at the Main zone pattern have been completed with drilling activities shifted to the QES zone pattern.

These programs aim to investigate the short distance behaviour of gold mineralization, informing the determination of optimal drill spacing to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources in preparation for the upcoming infill program. Additionally, the remaining half core will supply the required volume of sample for the upcoming feasibility level metallurgical studies. Finally, the tight spaced drilling provides mining-level precision that will derisk the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The assay data from the thirteen holes reported herein, and the previous twenty-one holes (press release dated September 10th, 2025, and October 29th, 2025), have outlined two main parallel shears consistently containing greater than 2.5 g/t gold mineralization, one of which runs along historical exploration drift. Intercepts include 2.0m of 11.59 g/t Au from 105.0m in MMD-25-228, 5.1m of 5.6 g/t Au from 152.0.0m in MMD-25-232, 4.0m of 8.32 g/t Au from 178m in MMD-25-233, 10.0m of 3.74 g/t Au from 147.0m in MMD-25-234, 7m of 3.25 g/t Au from 187.0m in MMD-25-241, 13.0m of 3.5 g/t Au from 22.0m in MMD-25-243, 15.2m of 5.93 g/t Au from 81.0m in MMD-25-245, 18.2m of 3.41 g/t Au from 74.8m in MMD-25-246, 4.0m of 5.48 g/t Au from 69.0m in MMD-25-247, 6.0m of 4.6 g/t Au from 148.0m in MMD-25-248, 7.0m of 5.07 g/t Au from 125.0m in MMD-25-249, 5.3m of 3.84 g/t Au from 98.0m in MMD-25-250, and 7.4m of 3.74 g/t Au from 82.6m in MMD-25-251.

Understanding the highest-grade portion of the mineralized shear system, which will drive any potential mining sequencing, will help ensure the most profitable mine plan can be developed in future technical studies. The knowledge gained from the grade control patterns will assist in properly defining these high-grade zones elsewhere in the mineral resource and will be factored into the development of the upcoming infill program.

The logging of the additional holes has been in line with the geology predicted from the earlier drilling. The mineralized intersections continue to be defined in moderately to strongly sheared diorites and granodiorites with either sericite-chlorite or sericite-silica-hematite altered and pyritechalcopyrite mineralization. The consistency and predictability of the geology and assay results will support the modelling of a robust short-range geological model to support future exploration targeting and MRE estimations.

Figure 3: Hole MMD-25-245: Section of sheared and sericite-chlorite-silica altered mineralized diorite yielding an intercept of 11.6 g/t of 5.59 g/t Au (9.14 g/t Au uncut) from 80.0m, including section containing denser mineralized quartz-carbonate veining yielding an intercept of 2.2m of 26.7g/t Au (52.8 g/t uncut) from 94.0m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/274256_2b7ed985843db940_003full.jpg

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH (m) TRUE WIDTH (m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-25-228 8.00 16.30 8.30 5.9 0.85 0.85 MMD-25-228 9.00 11.60 2.60 1.8 1.65 1.65 MMD-25-228 37.90 111.00 73.10 52.3 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-228 76.10 86.05 9.95 7.1 2.65 2.65 MMD-25-228 92.50 98.00 5.50 3.9 1.63 1.63 MMD-25-228 105.00 107.00 2.00 1.4 11.6 11.6 MMD-25-228 133.00 138.00 5.00 3.6 1.73 1.73 MMD-25-228 144.00 156.40 12.40 9.0 0.90 0.90 MMD-25-228 146.60 149.35 2.75 2.0 2.49 2.49 MMD-25-232 5.00 23.00 18.00 12.7 0.52 0.52 MMD-25-232 10.20 12.20 2.00 1.4 1.66 1.66 MMD-25-232 43.00 45.25 2.25 1.6 1.35 1.35 MMD-25-232 81.00 122.00 41.00 29.5 0.66 0.66 MMD-25-232 88.00 94.30 6.30 4.5 1.34 1.34 MMD-25-232 111.75 117.90 6.15 4.4 1.13 1.13 MMD-25-232 130.00 134.50 4.50 3.2 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-232 140.00 146.00 6.00 4.3 0.68 0.68 MMD-25-232 152.00 157.10 5.10 3.7 5.60 5.60 MMD-25-232 167.20 180.00 12.80 9.3 2.41 2.41 MMD-25-232 167.20 177.00 9.80 7.1 2.95 2.95 MMD-25-232 192.00 196.00 4.00 2.9 0.36 0.36 MMD-25-232 205.80 209.05 3.25 2.4 0.40 0.40 MMD-25-233 13.65 19.40 5.75 4.0 0.74 0.74 MMD-25-233 28.95 44.00 15.05 10.6 0.75 0.75 MMD-25-233 36.00 44.00 8.00 5.6 1.10 1.10 MMD-25-233 61.00 64.90 3.90 2.8 0.33 0.33 MMD-25-233 94.00 118.75 24.75 17.8 0.64 0.64 MMD-25-233 94.00 100.00 6.00 4.3 1.19 1.19 MMD-25-233 133.00 144.00 11.00 8.0 1.73 1.73 MMD-25-233 133.00 137.00 4.00 2.9 3.69 3.69 MMD-25-233 178.00 190.00 12.00 8.8 3.21 3.21 MMD-25-233 178.00 182.00 4.00 2.9 8.32 8.32 MMD-25-233 188.00 190.00 2.00 1.5 1.84 1.84 MMD-25-233 208.00 220.00 12.00 8.9 0.41 0.41 MMD-25-234 4.00 6.00 2.00 1.4 0.50 0.50 MMD-25-234 13.30 18.00 4.70 3.4 1.16 1.16 MMD-25-234 13.30 16.00 2.70 1.9 1.43 1.43 MMD-25-234 24.00 26.00 2.00 1.4 1.10 1.10 MMD-25-234 42.00 97.00 55.00 39.8 0.53 0.53 MMD-25-234 60.90 64.70 3.80 2.7 1.59 1.59 MMD-25-234 94.00 97.00 3.00 2.2 2.10 2.10 MMD-25-234 105.00 107.00 2.00 1.5 0.66 0.66 MMD-25-234 118.40 159.45 41.05 29.9 1.39 1.39 MMD-25-234 119.00 121.00 2.00 1.5 1.68 1.68 MMD-25-234 131.00 140.00 9.00 6.6 1.32 1.32 MMD-25-234 147.00 157.00 10.00 7.3 3.74 3.74 MMD-25-234 192.00 203.20 11.20 8.2 0.66 0.66 MMD-25-234 192.00 194.00 2.00 1.5 2.26 2.26 MMD-25-236 22.00 34.00 12.00 8.5 0.49 0.49 MMD-25-236 45.60 64.90 19.30 13.7 0.37 0.37 MMD-25-236 74.00 76.00 2.00 1.4 0.34 0.34 MMD-25-236 98.00 130.00 32.00 23.0 0.56 0.56 MMD-25-236 105.00 110.00 5.00 3.6 1.07 1.07 MMD-25-236 136.00 164.00 28.00 20.2 0.97 0.97 MMD-25-236 136.00 142.00 6.00 4.3 2.27 2.27 MMD-25-236 159.00 162.00 3.00 2.2 1.16 1.16 MMD-25-236 179.00 203.00 24.00 17.4 1.01 1.01 MMD-25-236 181.00 196.00 15.00 10.9 1.48 1.48 MMD-25-236 219.00 224.00 5.00 3.6 0.44 0.44 MMD-25-237 31.70 74.00 42.30 29.7 0.96 0.96 MMD-25-237 44.00 48.00 4.00 2.8 1.11 1.11 MMD-25-237 54.00 71.00 17.00 12.0 1.36 1.36 MMD-25-237 98.00 101.25 3.25 2.3 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-237 115.00 122.00 7.00 5.0 0.30 0.30 MMD-25-237 141.00 150.90 9.90 7.0 2.09 2.09 MMD-25-237 141.00 147.00 6.00 4.3 3.14 3.14 MMD-25-237 160.00 179.30 19.30 13.7 0.56 0.56 MMD-25-237 164.00 170.00 6.00 4.3 1.15 1.15 MMD-25-238 10.00 43.00 33.00 23.4 0.73 0.73 MMD-25-238 29.00 39.05 10.05 7.1 1.15 1.15 MMD-25-238 50.00 56.80 6.80 4.8 0.72 0.72 MMD-25-238 53.00 56.80 3.80 2.7 1.01 1.01 MMD-25-238 62.00 88.00 26.00 18.6 1.17 1.17 MMD-25-238 69.00 78.00 9.00 6.4 2.33 2.33 MMD-25-238 94.00 102.80 8.80 6.3 0.33 0.33 MMD-25-238 108.30 117.00 8.70 6.2 0.68 0.68 MMD-25-238 128.00 138.00 10.00 7.2 1.12 1.12 MMD-25-238 133.00 135.00 2.00 1.4 4.19 4.19 MMD-25-238 147.00 162.00 15.00 10.8 0.79 0.79 MMD-25-238 150.80 158.00 7.20 5.2 1.45 1.45 MMD-25-239 31.00 33.00 2.00 1.4 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-239 52.20 60.00 7.80 5.5 1.45 1.45 MMD-25-239 58.00 60.00 2.00 1.4 4.89 4.89 MMD-25-239 72.00 100.60 28.60 20.4 1.52 1.52 MMD-25-239 119.00 137.00 18.00 12.9 1.46 1.46 MMD-25-239 133.00 137.00 4.00 2.9 4.92 4.92 MMD-25-239 143.00 146.00 3.00 2.2 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-239 156.00 173.65 17.65 12.7 1.23 1.23 MMD-25-239 157.00 173.20 16.20 11.7 1.29 1.29 MMD-25-239 184.00 193.00 9.00 6.5 0.35 0.35 MMD-25-240 26.00 75.00 49.00 34.9 0.81 0.81 MMD-25-240 36.00 43.00 7.00 5.0 1.03 1.03 MMD-25-240 49.00 51.00 2.00 1.4 2.73 2.73 MMD-25-240 57.65 61.00 3.35 2.4 3.33 3.33 MMD-25-240 82.30 85.00 2.70 1.9 1.27 1.27 MMD-25-240 83.00 85.00 2.00 1.4 1.59 1.59 MMD-25-240 90.90 101.00 10.10 7.3 0.55 0.55 MMD-25-240 119.00 179.00 60.00 43.6 0.83 0.83 MMD-25-240 119.00 139.00 20.00 14.5 1.44 1.44 MMD-25-240 154.10 159.00 4.90 3.6 2.10 2.10 MMD-25-241 7.90 22.00 14.10 10.0 0.46 0.46 MMD-25-241 28.15 35.00 6.85 4.9 0.76 0.76 MMD-25-241 46.20 63.00 16.80 12.0 0.89 0.89 MMD-25-241 52.00 61.00 9.00 6.4 1.39 1.39 MMD-25-241 99.00 126.90 27.90 20.1 0.92 0.92 MMD-25-241 104.00 120.20 16.20 11.7 1.37 1.37 MMD-25-241 146.00 162.00 16.00 11.6 0.73 0.73 MMD-25-241 146.00 152.00 6.00 4.4 1.31 1.31 MMD-25-241 187.00 201.50 14.50 10.6 1.77 1.77 MMD-25-241 187.00 194.00 7.00 5.1 3.25 3.25 MMD-25-241 213.00 223.00 10.00 7.3 0.48 0.48 MMD-25-242 10.00 87.00 77.00 54.8 0.65 0.65 MMD-25-242 19.00 22.10 3.10 2.2 1.31 1.31 MMD-25-242 44.00 49.00 5.00 3.5 2.17 2.17 MMD-25-242 81.00 87.00 6.00 4.3 1.05 1.05 MMD-25-242 98.00 102.00 4.00 2.9 0.68 0.68 MMD-25-242 112.00 125.00 13.00 9.4 1.51 1.51 MMD-25-242 115.00 122.00 7.00 5.1 2.45 2.45 MMD-25-242 140.00 147.95 7.95 5.8 1.02 1.02 MMD-25-242 158.00 169.00 11.00 8.0 0.56 0.56 MMD-25-243 3.60 11.00 7.40 5.2 1.25 1.25 MMD-25-243 17.00 64.25 47.25 33.3 1.29 1.29 MMD-25-243 22.00 35.00 13.00 9.2 3.50 3.50 MMD-25-243 70.00 74.00 4.00 2.8 0.66 0.66 MMD-25-243 81.65 84.00 2.35 1.7 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-245 3.00 74.10 71.10 50.5 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-245 5.75 12.70 6.95 4.9 2.10 2.10 MMD-25-245 19.00 30.00 11.00 7.8 2.49 2.49 MMD-25-245 39.00 48.05 9.05 6.4 1.37 1.37 MMD-25-245 69.00 74.10 5.10 3.6 1.77 1.77 MMD-25-245 80.00 96.20 16.20 11.6 5.59 9.14 MMD-25-245 81.00 96.20 15.20 10.9 5.93 9.71 MMD-25-246 15.60 94.00 78.40 55.5 1.44 1.47 MMD-25-246 15.60 18.45 2.85 2.0 2.82 2.82 MMD-25-246 24.00 39.00 15.00 10.6 1.17 1.17 MMD-25-246 45.00 56.00 11.00 7.8 1.20 1.20 MMD-25-246 74.80 93.00 18.20 12.9 3.41 3.54 MMD-25-246 105.00 118.00 13.00 9.2 0.38 0.38 MMD-25-246 125.00 163.00 38.00 27.0 0.80 0.80 MMD-25-246 125.00 145.00 20.00 14.2 1.18 1.18 MMD-25-247 6.00 74.00 68.00 48.4 1.22 1.22 MMD-25-247 7.00 14.00 7.00 5.0 1.02 1.02 MMD-25-247 32.95 48.00 15.05 10.7 2.36 2.36 MMD-25-247 69.00 73.00 4.00 2.9 5.48 5.48 MMD-25-247 108.00 119.00 11.00 8.0 1.88 1.88 MMD-25-247 109.00 115.05 6.05 4.4 3.03 3.03 MMD-25-247 152.00 160.60 8.60 6.3 0.79 0.79 MMD-25-248 29.80 34.00 4.20 3.0 0.41 0.41 MMD-25-248 45.00 68.00 23.00 16.3 0.75 0.75 MMD-25-248 50.00 55.00 5.00 3.5 1.22 1.22 MMD-25-248 62.00 66.00 4.00 2.8 1.06 1.06 MMD-25-248 74.00 90.00 16.00 11.4 0.40 0.40 MMD-25-248 111.00 136.00 25.00 17.9 1.21 1.21 MMD-25-248 112.00 132.00 20.00 14.3 1.41 1.41 MMD-25-248 141.40 159.30 17.90 12.9 1.82 1.82 MMD-25-248 148.00 154.00 6.00 4.3 4.60 4.60 MMD-25-248 166.00 171.00 5.00 3.6 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-248 182.00 191.00 9.00 6.6 0.54 0.54 MMD-25-249 11.00 15.00 4.00 2.8 0.31 0.31 MMD-25-249 16.00 42.00 26.00 18.4 1.29 1.29 MMD-25-249 30.00 39.00 9.00 6.4 2.76 2.76 MMD-25-249 49.00 93.00 44.00 31.4 0.89 0.89 MMD-25-249 61.00 68.00 7.00 5.0 1.61 1.61 MMD-25-249 87.15 92.00 4.85 3.5 2.62 2.62 MMD-25-249 119.00 141.75 22.75 16.5 1.76 1.76 MMD-25-249 125.00 132.00 7.00 5.1 5.07 5.07 MMD-25-249 155.00 161.00 6.00 4.4 1.33 1.33 MMD-25-249 175.60 185.00 9.40 6.9 0.42 0.42 MMD-25-250 18.35 25.05 6.7 4.7 0.72 0.72 MMD-25-250 34.95 45.15 10.2 7.2 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-250 40.00 43.00 3.00 2.1 1.34 1.34 MMD-25-250 51.00 53.00 2.00 1.4 0.38 0.38 MMD-25-250 82.00 114.85 32.85 23.5 1.08 1.08 MMD-25-250 89.00 95.00 6.00 4.3 1.11 1.11 MMD-25-250 98.00 103.30 5.30 3.8 3.84 3.84 MMD-25-250 130.00 138.00 8.00 5.8 1.16 1.16 MMD-25-250 130.00 138.00 8.00 5.8 1.16 1.16 MMD-25-250 144.00 162.00 18.00 13.0 0.77 0.77 MMD-25-250 144.00 152.00 8.00 5.8 1.36 1.36 MMD-25-250 169.00 186.00 17.00 12.4 1.99 1.99 MMD-25-250 170.00 186.00 16.00 11.7 2.06 2.06 MMD-25-250 192.00 196.00 4.00 2.9 0.62 0.62 MMD-25-250 207.00 211.20 4.20 3.1 0.49 0.49 MMD-25-251 1.30 50.70 49.40 34.9 1.10 1.10 MMD-25-251 2.95 26.00 23.05 16.3 1.73 1.73 MMD-25-251 38.00 40.05 2.05 1.5 1.35 1.35 MMD-25-251 55.95 66.00 10.05 7.2 0.53 0.53 MMD-25-251 73.00 96.00 23.00 16.6 1.49 1.49 MMD-25-251 82.60 90.00 7.40 5.3 3.74 3.74 MMD-25-251 110.00 118.00 8.00 5.8 0.69 0.69 MMD-25-251 127.00 150.00 23.00 16.8 0.35 0.35 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP MMD-25-228 668,834 5,379,174 434 149.4 -45.2 MMD-25-232 668,840 5,379,198 434 149.0 -45.2 MMD-25-233 668,871 5,379,216 432 150.0 -45.7 MMD-25-234 668,840 5,379,182 434 150.3 -44.7 MMD-25-236 668,845 5,379,208 434 149.9 -45.6 MMD-25-237 668,876 5,379,188 432 149.8 -45.5 MMD-25-238 668,839 5,379,147 430 150.7 -45.1 MMD-25-239 668,868 5,379,203 432 150.0 -45.0 MMD-25-240 668,831 5,379,161 431 150.5 -45.2 MMD-25-241 668,858 5,379,218 433 150.0 -45.0 MMD-25-242 668,843 5,379,158 431 150.9 -45.4 MMD-25-243 668,882 5,379,161 432 151.4 -45.3 MMD-25-245 668,851 5,379,143 432 148.9 -45.2 MMD-25-246 668,873 5,379,176 431 151.2 -45.2 MMD-25-247 668,854 5,379,156 432 150.6 -44.9 MMD-25-248 668,864 5,379,192 432 151.1 -45.1 MMD-25-249 668,848 5,379,167 431 151.0 -45.5 MMD-25-250 668,856 5,379,207 433 150.8 -45.3 MMD-25-251 668,854 5,379,139 432 150.6 -45.2

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au, contained within 38.96 million tonnes and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au, contained within 146.24 million tonnes. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com)

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274256

SOURCE: Gold X2 Mining Inc.