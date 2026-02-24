Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all assay results from its QES grade control drill program, with fifty-eight shallow holes targeting the marginal and core shears within the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").
Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2, commented, "The grade control drill program has been a success, confirming the presence of the modelled shears and grades that form the basis of our resource model. In addition, the drilling has consistently found additional mineralization that was unmodelled in the form of secondary shear zones. This effectively is demonstrating that we will be adding ounces and reducing our strip ratio, with the potential to add significant value to the project through the ongoing infill drill program."
Highlights
- Assay results from the fifty-eight holes from the QES grade control drill program have confirmed the continuity of the wide, near-surface, high-grade shear corridors central to the QES pattern. Select drill intercepts include:
- 49.0m of 1.86 g/t Au from 55.0m in MQD-25-262, including
- 30.2m of 2.76 g/t Au from 69.8m
- 51.5m of 1.77 g/t Au from 70.5m in MQD-25-265, including
- 44.0m of 1.96 g/t Au from 78.0m
- 84.0m of 1.15 g/t Au from 141.0m in MQD-25-285, including
- 22.0m of 1.80 g/t Au from 161.0m
- 18.0m of 1.99 g/t Au from 206.0m
- 67.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 143.0m in MQD-25-288, including
- 15.0m of 3.33 g/t Au from 195.0m
- 87.0m of 1.75 g/t Au from 156.0m in MQD-25-310, including
- 31m of 2.88 g/t Au from 168.0m
- 83.0m of 1.56 g/t Au from 110.0m in MQD-25-316, including
- 4.5m of 12.8 g/t Au from 154.0m
- 15.0m of 2.17 g/t Au from 177.0m
- 82.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 139.0m in MQD-25-317, including
- 27.0m of 1.70 g/t Au from 150.0m
- 11.0m of 1.93 g/t Au from 187.0m
- 17.0m of 1.72 g/t Au from 204.0m
- 76.9m of 1.22 g/t Au from 118.1m in MQD-25-320, including
- 19.25m of 1.66 g/t Au from 145.0m
- 49.0m of 1.86 g/t Au from 55.0m in MQD-25-262, including
- Reconciliation of all drill intercepts against those predicted by the current resource model shows 32% more shears. While drilling confirmed the gold grades in the primary shears, the overall 13% drop in grade reflects the discovery of additional low-grade secondary shears between the primary shear corridors that are currently modelled as waste. This is the same trend seen in the Moss Main grade control pattern (reported on January 30, 2026) and is expected to continue through the upcoming infill drill program.
Technical Overview
The results of the current grade control drill program are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release. Figure 2 provides a cross-section through drill holes MQD-25-310, -312, -321, -324 and -325 representing the second easternmost section of the pattern. The results are summarized in Tables 1 to 3, which include significant intercepts (Table 1), drill hole locations (Table 2) and the reconciliation between actual drill intercepts and those predicted by the current resource model (Table 3).
Figure 1: Illustrates the QES grade control drill program.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/285030_0853f4c564d70a54_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Shows a type section with reported intersections relative to the current resource block model
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/285030_0853f4c564d70a54_003full.jpg
Gold X2 designed two grade control drilling programs that have been drilled on a 12.5-meter diamond-shaped pattern:
- The Main Zone pattern covers a volume that is approximately 110 meters along strike, 70 meters across strike and 90-160 meters vertical depth. This program was completed with 61 drillholes (10,953m) and reported on January 30, 2026.
- The QES Zone pattern covers a volume that is 100 meters along strike, 70 meters across strike and 100-170 meters vertical depth. The program was completed with 58 drillholes (11,004m) and all assays have been received.
Both programs aim to investigate the short distance behaviour of gold mineralization, informing the determination of the optimal drill spacing to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources in preparation for the upcoming Feasibility-level infill program. Additionally, the remaining half core will supply the required volume of sample for the upcoming Feasibility-level metallurgical studies. Finally, the tight spaced drilling provides mining-level precision that will derisk the Mineral Resource Estimate.
The results from the QES Zone pattern have outlined a more consistent shear system than currently modelled, similar to what was noted at the Main Zone pattern. The drilling identified two primary shear corridors with a ~10° variability in dip and strike resulting in the two corridors approaching each other towards the east and with depth. Better intercepts from the primary shears include 84.0m of 1.15 g/t Au from 141.0m in MQD-25-285, 87.0m of 1.75 g/t Au from 156.0m in MQD-25-310, 83.0m of 1.56 g/t Au from 110.0m in MQD-25-316, and 82.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 139.0m in MQD-25-317.
Additional secondary shears, not modelled in the updated mineral resource, occur between the two primary corridors returning mineralized intervals including 13.0m of 0.66 g/t Au from 139.0m in MQD-25-268, 20.0m of 0.42 g/t Au from 125.0m in MQD-25-293, and 19.05m of 0.56 g/t Au from 123.95m in MQD-25-292.
The logging data aligns well with the existing understanding that the QES Zone is primarily hosted in a wide sheared quartz-eye granodiorite. All holes collared into 30-50m of overburden with some instances of shallower overburden than currently modelled. The southern holes first intersected the southern dacite volcanic package prior to intersecting the granodiorite complex. A 50-meter wide, weakly sheared and mineralized diorite is intersected between the volcanics and granodiorite.
The granodiorite is broadly sericite-hematite-silica altered with intensity increasing with stronger shearing and broad chlorite alteration seen in all units. In contrast to the Main Zone, which showed a negative correlation between epidote alteration and gold mineralization, the northern mineralized shear corridor has weak to moderate epidote alteration.
Assay results for the QES grade control pattern have been compared against expected intercepts from the current resource model (Table 3). The total combined intercept lengths from grade control drilling are 32% wider than is expected from the current resource model. The overall average grade is 13% lower, despite the results confirming the grades in the primary shears. This reflects discovery of additional lower-grade secondary shears that have not been well defined by drilling due to the exploration spacing of 50 meters and the reliance on historical assays in the area. This has an overall positive impact in that the additional low-grade secondary shears replace zones of poorly mineralized wall rock currently modelled as waste.
Figure 3: Hole MQD-25-316: Sheared, sericite-silica granodiorite yielding high grade intercepts of 4.5m of 12.8 g/t Au from 154.0m, as part of a greater intercept of 83.0m of 1.56 g/t Au from 110.0m.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/285030_0853f4c564d70a54_004full.jpg
Table 1: Significant intercepts
|HOLE ID
|FROM
|TO
|LENGTH
(m)
|TRUE WIDTH
(m)
|CUT GRADE
(g/t Au)
|UNCUT GRADE
(g/t Au)
|MQD-25-262
|55.00
|104.00
|49.00
|37.6
|1.86
|1.86
|MQD-25-262
|59.00
|61.45
|2.45
|1.9
|1.46
|1.46
|MQD-25-262
|69.80
|100.00
|30.20
|23.2
|2.76
|2.76
|MQD-25-262
|125.00
|139.00
|14.00
|10.9
|0.84
|0.84
|MQD-25-262
|128.00
|135.00
|7.00
|5.4
|1.18
|1.18
|MQD-25-262
|145.00
|164.00
|19.00
|14.9
|1.05
|1.05
|MQD-25-262
|145.00
|153.00
|8.00
|6.3
|1.95
|1.95
|MQD-25-263
|53.00
|63.00
|10.00
|7.3
|1.19
|1.19
|MQD-25-263
|55.00
|63.00
|8.00
|5.8
|1.30
|1.30
|MQD-25-263
|68.30
|86.00
|17.70
|13.0
|1.17
|1.17
|MQD-25-263
|68.30
|83.30
|15.00
|11.0
|1.30
|1.30
|MQD-25-263
|108.00
|110.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.61
|0.61
|MQD-25-263
|117.00
|125.00
|8.00
|5.9
|0.52
|0.52
|MQD-25-263
|136.00
|154.00
|18.00
|13.4
|2.98
|2.98
|MQD-25-263
|140.50
|152.00
|11.50
|8.6
|4.44
|4.44
|MQD-25-265
|58.00
|65.35
|7.35
|5.6
|0.34
|0.34
|MQD-25-265
|70.50
|122.00
|51.50
|39.8
|1.77
|1.77
|MQD-25-265
|78.00
|122.00
|44.00
|34.0
|1.96
|1.96
|MQD-25-265
|138.75
|154.00
|15.25
|11.9
|0.41
|0.41
|MQD-25-265
|162.00
|171.05
|9.05
|7.1
|0.93
|0.93
|MQD-25-265
|169.00
|171.05
|2.05
|1.6
|2.60
|2.60
|MQD-25-266
|63.00
|100.85
|37.85
|29.0
|1.26
|1.26
|MQD-25-266
|88.85
|100.85
|12.00
|9.2
|2.99
|2.99
|MQD-25-266
|119.00
|128.00
|9.00
|7.0
|0.71
|0.71
|MQD-25-266
|125.00
|127.00
|2.00
|1.6
|2.65
|2.65
|MQD-25-266
|135.90
|156.30
|20.40
|15.9
|0.61
|0.61
|MQD-25-267
|49.35
|58.00
|8.65
|6.6
|1.34
|1.34
|MQD-25-267
|52.00
|56.00
|4.00
|3.0
|2.46
|2.46
|MQD-25-267
|64.00
|66.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-267
|73.00
|76.00
|3.00
|2.3
|0.37
|0.37
|MQD-25-267
|85.05
|150.00
|64.95
|50.3
|1.05
|1.05
|MQD-25-267
|106.00
|144.00
|38.00
|29.5
|1.60
|1.60
|MQD-25-267
|167.00
|194.00
|27.00
|21.3
|1.02
|1.02
|MQD-25-267
|181.00
|194.00
|13.00
|10.3
|1.29
|1.29
|MQD-25-268
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|3.1
|0.65
|0.65
|MQD-25-268
|87.00
|97.00
|10.00
|7.7
|0.69
|0.69
|MQD-25-268
|90.00
|93.00
|3.00
|2.3
|1.74
|1.74
|MQD-25-268
|105.00
|111.00
|6.00
|4.7
|0.92
|0.92
|MQD-25-268
|105.00
|107.00
|2.00
|1.6
|1.83
|1.83
|MQD-25-268
|116.50
|131.00
|14.50
|11.3
|1.56
|1.56
|MQD-25-268
|118.30
|128.00
|9.70
|7.6
|2.05
|2.05
|MQD-25-268
|139.00
|152.00
|13.00
|10.2
|0.66
|0.66
|MQD-25-268
|149.95
|152.00
|2.05
|1.6
|1.24
|1.24
|MQD-25-268
|168.00
|170.80
|2.80
|2.2
|0.33
|0.33
|MQD-25-268
|178.00
|193.20
|15.20
|12.0
|1.87
|1.87
|MQD-25-268
|179.00
|192.00
|13.00
|10.3
|2.07
|2.07
|MQD-25-270
|68.70
|72.60
|3.90
|3.1
|0.75
|0.75
|MQD-25-270
|89.00
|92.00
|3.00
|2.4
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-270
|109.10
|113.00
|3.90
|3.1
|0.50
|0.50
|MQD-25-270
|127.00
|164.00
|37.00
|30.1
|1.07
|1.07
|MQD-25-270
|134.00
|156.00
|22.00
|17.9
|1.50
|1.50
|MQD-25-270
|175.00
|178.00
|3.00
|2.5
|0.75
|0.75
|MQD-25-270
|194.00
|220.00
|26.00
|21.5
|0.78
|0.78
|MQD-25-270
|203.00
|217.00
|14.00
|11.6
|1.10
|1.10
|MQD-25-271
|48.50
|50.50
|2.00
|1.5
|0.33
|0.33
|MQD-25-271
|59.00
|62.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.07
|1.07
|MQD-25-271
|108.20
|155.00
|46.80
|34.6
|0.84
|0.84
|MQD-25-271
|120.00
|122.00
|2.00
|1.5
|2.69
|2.69
|MQD-25-271
|142.00
|153.00
|11.00
|8.2
|1.52
|1.52
|MQD-25-271
|161.00
|190.00
|29.00
|21.8
|0.40
|0.40
|MQD-25-271
|205.00
|210.00
|5.00
|3.8
|2.25
|2.25
|MQD-25-271
|208.00
|210.00
|2.00
|1.5
|4.98
|4.98
|MQD-25-272
|56.65
|92.00
|35.35
|27.0
|2.21
|2.21
|MQD-25-272
|58.00
|89.00
|31.00
|23.7
|2.44
|2.44
|MQD-25-272
|99.00
|102.00
|3.00
|2.3
|0.58
|0.58
|MQD-25-272
|117.95
|132.70
|14.75
|11.4
|1.74
|1.74
|MQD-25-272
|121.00
|132.70
|11.70
|9.1
|2.13
|2.13
|MQD-25-272
|138.90
|141.00
|2.10
|1.6
|0.79
|0.79
|MQD-25-273
|60.00
|70.00
|10.00
|7.4
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-273
|78.25
|118.00
|39.75
|29.6
|1.38
|1.38
|MQD-25-273
|78.25
|83.00
|4.75
|3.5
|1.02
|1.02
|MQD-25-273
|89.00
|113.00
|24.00
|17.9
|1.81
|1.81
|MQD-25-273
|138.00
|140.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.67
|0.67
|MQD-25-273
|147.00
|162.00
|15.00
|11.4
|0.69
|0.69
|MQD-25-273
|157.00
|160.00
|3.00
|2.3
|1.92
|1.92
|MQD-25-275
|81.45
|85.00
|3.55
|2.6
|0.51
|0.51
|MQD-25-275
|92.60
|114.70
|22.10
|16.6
|0.67
|0.67
|MQD-25-275
|92.60
|98.45
|5.85
|4.4
|1.36
|1.36
|MQD-25-275
|126.00
|134.00
|8.00
|6.1
|0.83
|0.83
|MQD-25-275
|128.00
|130.00
|2.00
|1.5
|2.16
|2.16
|MQD-25-275
|147.00
|206.00
|59.00
|45.3
|0.70
|0.70
|MQD-25-275
|164.00
|175.00
|11.00
|8.4
|1.99
|1.99
|MQD-25-275
|222.85
|231.00
|8.15
|6.3
|0.99
|0.99
|MQD-25-275
|227.00
|231.00
|4.00
|3.1
|1.69
|1.69
|MQD-25-276
|63.55
|72.00
|8.45
|6.3
|0.51
|0.51
|MQD-25-276
|79.00
|140.00
|61.00
|46.3
|1.06
|1.06
|MQD-25-276
|85.00
|87.50
|2.50
|1.9
|1.65
|1.65
|MQD-25-276
|94.00
|99.00
|5.00
|3.8
|1.01
|1.01
|MQD-25-276
|104.00
|106.00
|2.00
|1.5
|1.11
|1.11
|MQD-25-276
|112.25
|132.00
|19.75
|15.1
|2.16
|2.16
|MQD-25-276
|160.00
|185.00
|25.00
|19.4
|0.52
|0.52
|MQD-25-277
|60.00
|70.10
|10.10
|7.4
|0.93
|0.93
|MQD-25-277
|62.00
|69.00
|7.00
|5.1
|1.11
|1.11
|MQD-25-277
|80.80
|84.60
|3.80
|2.8
|3.13
|3.13
|MQD-25-277
|117.00
|120.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.57
|0.57
|MQD-25-277
|128.20
|133.00
|4.80
|3.5
|1.41
|1.41
|MQD-25-277
|128.20
|132.00
|3.80
|2.8
|1.69
|1.69
|MQD-25-278
|54.00
|81.70
|27.70
|20.3
|0.44
|0.44
|MQD-25-278
|71.45
|75.00
|3.55
|2.6
|1.08
|1.08
|MQD-25-278
|87.00
|90.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.68
|1.68
|MQD-25-278
|87.00
|90.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.68
|1.68
|MQD-25-278
|101.00
|116.00
|15.00
|11.1
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-278
|120.00
|166.50
|46.50
|35.0
|0.84
|0.84
|MQD-25-278
|125.00
|127.00
|2.00
|1.5
|2.83
|2.83
|MQD-25-278
|142.55
|155.00
|12.45
|9.4
|1.58
|1.58
|MQD-25-278
|180.00
|222.00
|42.00
|32.3
|0.60
|0.60
|MQD-25-278
|193.00
|198.00
|5.00
|3.8
|1.06
|1.06
|MQD-25-278
|218.00
|222.00
|4.00
|3.1
|1.56
|1.56
|MQD-25-279
|99.00
|113.00
|14.00
|10.9
|2.02
|2.02
|MQD-25-279
|99.00
|113.00
|14.00
|10.9
|2.02
|2.02
|MQD-25-279
|133.95
|154.00
|20.05
|15.8
|0.43
|0.43
|MQD-25-279
|162.00
|177.00
|15.00
|11.9
|1.38
|1.38
|MQD-25-279
|165.00
|172.00
|7.00
|5.5
|2.32
|2.32
|MQD-25-280
|61.00
|63.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.60
|0.60
|MQD-25-280
|83.00
|106.00
|23.00
|16.9
|0.59
|0.59
|MQD-25-280
|113.00
|116.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.98
|0.98
|MQD-25-280
|123.00
|192.00
|69.00
|51.4
|0.66
|0.66
|MQD-25-280
|124.00
|128.00
|4.00
|3.0
|1.58
|1.58
|MQD-25-280
|145.00
|148.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.28
|1.28
|MQD-25-280
|156.00
|159.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.10
|1.10
|MQD-25-280
|162.00
|164.00
|2.00
|1.5
|1.25
|1.25
|MQD-25-280
|174.00
|178.80
|4.80
|3.6
|1.73
|1.73
|MQD-25-280
|198.15
|203.00
|4.85
|3.6
|0.33
|0.33
|MQD-25-280
|205.00
|210.00
|5.00
|3.8
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-280
|215.00
|219.00
|4.00
|3.0
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-281
|59.00
|62.15
|3.15
|2.3
|0.97
|0.97
|MQD-25-281
|75.75
|78.45
|2.70
|2.0
|0.49
|0.49
|MQD-25-281
|98.00
|102.00
|4.00
|2.9
|0.38
|0.38
|MQD-25-281
|120.00
|167.00
|47.00
|34.6
|0.63
|0.63
|MQD-25-281
|133.00
|136.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.09
|1.09
|MQD-25-281
|139.00
|141.00
|2.00
|1.5
|1.47
|1.47
|MQD-25-281
|177.00
|182.00
|5.00
|3.7
|0.59
|0.59
|MQD-25-281
|189.00
|195.00
|6.00
|4.5
|0.32
|0.32
|MQD-25-282
|76.00
|87.00
|11.00
|7.8
|0.48
|0.48
|MQD-25-282
|109.00
|117.00
|8.00
|5.7
|0.45
|0.45
|MQD-25-282
|134.00
|213.00
|79.00
|57.0
|0.72
|0.72
|MQD-25-282
|135.00
|137.00
|2.00
|1.4
|3.22
|3.22
|MQD-25-282
|163.00
|175.00
|12.00
|8.7
|1.34
|1.34
|MQD-25-282
|195.00
|198.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.28
|1.28
|MQD-25-283
|61.00
|74.10
|13.10
|9.4
|0.47
|0.47
|MQD-25-283
|88.00
|101.00
|13.00
|9.4
|0.44
|0.44
|MQD-25-283
|132.10
|197.00
|64.90
|47.7
|0.76
|0.76
|MQD-25-283
|156.00
|173.00
|17.00
|12.5
|1.83
|1.83
|MQD-25-283
|206.00
|222.00
|16.00
|11.9
|0.87
|0.87
|MQD-25-283
|219.00
|221.00
|2.00
|1.5
|3.26
|3.26
|MQD-25-284
|49.70
|72.00
|22.30
|16.4
|0.40
|0.40
|MQD-25-284
|78.05
|159.00
|80.95
|59.9
|0.80
|0.80
|MQD-25-284
|106.00
|117.00
|11.00
|8.1
|1.04
|1.04
|MQD-25-284
|132.00
|141.00
|9.00
|6.7
|1.83
|1.83
|MQD-25-284
|151.00
|155.00
|4.00
|3.0
|2.95
|2.95
|MQD-25-284
|165.00
|172.00
|7.00
|5.2
|0.32
|0.32
|MQD-25-284
|187.00
|192.00
|5.00
|3.7
|0.37
|0.37
|MQD-25-285
|79.00
|82.00
|3.00
|2.3
|0.53
|0.53
|MQD-25-285
|102.00
|104.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.62
|0.62
|MQD-25-285
|115.00
|119.10
|4.10
|3.1
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-285
|130.10
|135.00
|4.90
|3.8
|0.51
|0.51
|MQD-25-285
|141.00
|225.00
|84.00
|65.4
|1.15
|1.15
|MQD-25-285
|161.00
|183.00
|22.00
|17.1
|1.80
|1.80
|MQD-25-285
|206.00
|224.00
|18.00
|14.1
|1.99
|1.99
|MQD-25-286
|58.10
|71.45
|13.35
|10.3
|0.39
|0.39
|MQD-25-286
|79.00
|116.00
|37.00
|28.9
|1.27
|1.27
|MQD-25-286
|86.00
|88.00
|2.00
|1.6
|1.07
|1.07
|MQD-25-286
|90.90
|114.00
|23.10
|18.0
|1.73
|1.73
|MQD-25-286
|140.00
|142.00
|2.00
|1.6
|2.35
|2.35
|MQD-25-286
|149.00
|155.75
|6.75
|5.3
|0.51
|0.51
|MQD-25-286
|164.00
|179.00
|15.00
|11.8
|1.61
|1.61
|MQD-25-286
|170.00
|179.00
|9.00
|7.1
|2.47
|2.47
|MQD-25-288
|58.00
|71.25
|13.25
|9.2
|1.01
|1.01
|MQD-25-288
|69.00
|71.25
|2.25
|1.6
|4.32
|4.32
|MQD-25-288
|79.00
|84.00
|5.00
|3.5
|0.86
|0.86
|MQD-25-288
|81.00
|84.00
|3.00
|2.1
|1.24
|1.24
|MQD-25-288
|110.00
|118.00
|8.00
|5.6
|0.46
|0.46
|MQD-25-288
|124.00
|132.00
|8.00
|5.6
|0.39
|0.39
|MQD-25-288
|143.00
|210.00
|67.00
|47.7
|1.37
|1.37
|MQD-25-288
|151.00
|168.00
|17.00
|12.0
|1.17
|1.17
|MQD-25-288
|176.00
|180.00
|4.00
|2.8
|2.01
|2.01
|MQD-25-288
|195.00
|210.00
|15.00
|10.7
|3.33
|3.33
|MQD-25-289
|53.00
|55.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.68
|0.68
|MQD-25-289
|61.00
|103.00
|42.00
|29.6
|1.52
|1.52
|MQD-25-289
|62.00
|68.00
|6.00
|4.2
|2.43
|2.43
|MQD-25-289
|79.00
|102.00
|23.00
|16.3
|1.91
|1.91
|MQD-25-289
|130.05
|134.00
|3.95
|2.8
|0.84
|0.84
|MQD-25-289
|130.05
|132.80
|2.75
|2.0
|1.06
|1.06
|MQD-25-289
|140.00
|150.00
|10.00
|7.1
|0.41
|0.41
|MQD-25-290
|52.45
|59.00
|6.55
|4.4
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-290
|83.00
|100.00
|17.00
|11.5
|1.41
|1.41
|MQD-25-290
|88.00
|95.00
|7.00
|4.7
|3.00
|3.00
|MQD-25-290
|112.00
|182.00
|70.00
|48.1
|0.86
|0.86
|MQD-25-290
|120.00
|131.00
|11.00
|7.5
|2.33
|2.33
|MQD-25-291
|52.15
|103.00
|50.85
|37.7
|0.95
|0.95
|MQD-25-291
|54.00
|86.00
|32.00
|23.7
|1.30
|1.30
|MQD-25-291
|109.00
|114.00
|5.00
|3.7
|0.63
|0.63
|MQD-25-291
|120.00
|123.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.62
|0.62
|MQD-25-291
|139.00
|153.00
|14.00
|10.5
|1.29
|1.29
|MQD-25-291
|139.00
|148.00
|9.00
|6.7
|1.78
|1.78
|MQD-25-292
|52.25
|67.00
|14.75
|10.5
|0.38
|0.38
|MQD-25-292
|92.00
|115.20
|23.20
|16.7
|1.68
|1.68
|MQD-25-292
|97.00
|107.00
|10.00
|7.2
|2.87
|2.87
|MQD-25-292
|123.95
|143.00
|19.05
|13.8
|0.56
|0.56
|MQD-25-292
|127.00
|129.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.32
|1.32
|MQD-25-292
|150.00
|162.00
|12.00
|8.7
|0.54
|0.54
|MQD-25-293
|79.00
|117.00
|38.00
|27.0
|1.31
|1.31
|MQD-25-293
|88.00
|113.00
|25.00
|17.8
|1.65
|1.65
|MQD-25-293
|125.00
|145.00
|20.00
|14.4
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-294
|53.35
|57.00
|3.65
|2.7
|3.37
|3.37
|MQD-25-294
|66.00
|92.00
|26.00
|19.2
|0.87
|0.87
|MQD-25-294
|67.20
|80.10
|12.90
|9.5
|1.47
|1.47
|MQD-25-294
|103.00
|117.00
|14.00
|10.4
|0.57
|0.57
|MQD-25-294
|114.00
|116.00
|2.00
|1.5
|2.04
|2.04
|MQD-25-294
|131.00
|148.85
|17.85
|13.3
|1.83
|1.83
|MQD-25-294
|135.00
|148.85
|13.85
|10.3
|2.27
|2.27
|MQD-25-295
|76.00
|82.00
|6.00
|4.2
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-295
|88.00
|91.00
|3.00
|2.1
|0.34
|0.34
|MQD-25-295
|99.80
|168.50
|68.70
|49.0
|1.00
|1.00
|MQD-25-295
|102.00
|104.00
|2.00
|1.4
|3.98
|3.98
|MQD-25-295
|126.70
|139.00
|12.30
|8.8
|2.87
|2.87
|MQD-25-295
|156.00
|158.00
|2.00
|1.4
|2.76
|2.76
|MQD-25-296
|71.00
|98.00
|27.00
|20.3
|1.11
|1.11
|MQD-25-296
|73.80
|90.10
|16.30
|12.2
|1.62
|1.62
|MQD-25-296
|111.00
|113.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.52
|0.52
|MQD-25-296
|119.35
|124.00
|4.65
|3.5
|1.03
|1.03
|MQD-25-296
|119.35
|124.00
|4.65
|3.5
|1.03
|1.03
|MQD-25-296
|130.30
|153.60
|23.30
|17.7
|0.90
|0.90
|MQD-25-296
|143.00
|153.60
|10.60
|8.1
|1.50
|1.50
|MQD-25-297
|54.75
|64.80
|10.05
|7.1
|1.00
|1.00
|MQD-25-297
|54.75
|62.00
|7.25
|5.1
|1.19
|1.19
|MQD-25-297
|70.00
|84.00
|14.00
|9.9
|0.54
|0.54
|MQD-25-297
|96.50
|99.00
|2.50
|1.8
|0.40
|0.40
|MQD-25-297
|117.65
|175.00
|57.35
|41.5
|0.73
|0.73
|MQD-25-297
|119.00
|121.05
|2.05
|1.5
|1.66
|1.66
|MQD-25-297
|150.00
|159.00
|9.00
|6.5
|2.13
|2.13
|MQD-25-297
|182.00
|196.00
|14.00
|10.3
|0.47
|0.47
|MQD-25-298
|73.00
|75.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.66
|1.66
|MQD-25-298
|87.00
|91.05
|4.05
|2.9
|0.53
|0.53
|MQD-25-298
|115.00
|119.25
|4.25
|3.1
|0.37
|0.37
|MQD-25-298
|124.00
|127.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.46
|0.46
|MQD-25-298
|134.00
|143.00
|9.00
|6.5
|0.40
|0.40
|MQD-25-298
|150.00
|221.00
|71.00
|52.4
|1.09
|1.09
|MQD-25-298
|164.00
|176.00
|12.00
|8.8
|1.71
|1.71
|MQD-25-298
|186.15
|191.00
|4.85
|3.6
|1.28
|1.28
|MQD-25-298
|207.00
|219.80
|12.80
|9.5
|2.44
|2.44
|MQD-25-299
|79.05
|93.00
|13.95
|10.4
|0.30
|0.30
|MQD-25-299
|98.00
|104.00
|6.00
|4.5
|0.76
|0.76
|MQD-25-299
|100.80
|104.00
|3.20
|2.4
|1.22
|1.22
|MQD-25-299
|110.00
|112.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.62
|0.62
|MQD-25-299
|116.45
|132.00
|15.55
|11.7
|0.34
|0.34
|MQD-25-299
|137.35
|140.85
|3.50
|2.6
|0.84
|0.84
|MQD-25-299
|150.85
|182.00
|31.15
|23.6
|0.70
|0.70
|MQD-25-299
|170.00
|175.00
|5.00
|3.8
|1.86
|1.86
|MQD-25-299
|191.00
|214.00
|23.00
|17.6
|0.66
|0.66
|MQD-25-299
|202.00
|209.00
|7.00
|5.4
|1.24
|1.24
|MQD-25-299
|224.60
|239.00
|14.40
|11.1
|1.55
|1.55
|MQD-25-299
|233.00
|237.60
|4.60
|3.5
|4.15
|4.15
|MQD-25-300
|54.00
|56.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.35
|0.35
|MQD-25-300
|66.00
|71.00
|5.00
|3.5
|0.58
|0.58
|MQD-25-300
|92.00
|95.00
|3.00
|2.1
|0.39
|0.39
|MQD-25-300
|101.00
|104.00
|3.00
|2.1
|0.59
|0.59
|MQD-25-300
|111.00
|113.05
|2.05
|1.5
|0.62
|0.62
|MQD-25-300
|129.40
|205.00
|75.60
|54.6
|0.94
|0.94
|MQD-25-300
|139.00
|149.00
|10.00
|7.2
|1.31
|1.31
|MQD-25-300
|179.00
|201.00
|22.00
|16.0
|1.54
|1.54
|MQD-25-301
|58.80
|72.00
|13.20
|10.4
|0.65
|0.65
|MQD-25-301
|84.20
|123.00
|38.80
|30.9
|0.35
|0.35
|MQD-25-301
|130.00
|171.00
|41.00
|33.1
|0.59
|0.59
|MQD-25-301
|146.00
|155.00
|9.00
|7.3
|1.38
|1.38
|MQD-25-301
|176.90
|198.00
|21.10
|17.1
|0.35
|0.35
|MQD-25-301
|176.90
|179.00
|2.10
|1.7
|1.11
|1.11
|MQD-25-301
|204.35
|215.85
|11.50
|9.4
|0.90
|0.90
|MQD-25-301
|209.00
|215.85
|6.85
|5.6
|1.33
|1.33
|MQD-25-302
|88.00
|92.00
|4.00
|2.7
|1.51
|1.51
|MQD-25-302
|100.00
|169.00
|69.00
|46.6
|0.56
|0.56
|MQD-25-302
|119.00
|126.00
|7.00
|4.7
|2.00
|2.00
|MQD-25-303
|63.00
|73.00
|10.00
|6.9
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-303
|81.00
|84.60
|3.60
|2.5
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-303
|88.90
|99.00
|10.10
|7.0
|0.40
|0.40
|MQD-25-303
|107.90
|122.00
|14.10
|9.7
|0.32
|0.32
|MQD-25-303
|128.00
|164.00
|36.00
|25.0
|0.68
|0.68
|MQD-25-303
|140.00
|149.00
|9.00
|6.2
|1.61
|1.61
|MQD-25-303
|172.00
|185.60
|13.60
|9.6
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-303
|197.00
|206.00
|9.00
|6.4
|0.33
|0.33
|MQD-25-304
|85.00
|96.25
|11.25
|8.0
|0.53
|0.53
|MQD-25-304
|120.00
|123.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-304
|127.00
|129.90
|2.90
|2.1
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-304
|136.00
|139.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.33
|0.33
|MQD-25-304
|149.00
|151.00
|2.00
|1.4
|0.45
|0.45
|MQD-25-304
|167.00
|234.00
|67.00
|49.2
|1.12
|1.12
|MQD-25-304
|177.00
|183.00
|6.00
|4.4
|1.37
|1.37
|MQD-25-304
|187.00
|195.00
|8.00
|5.9
|1.00
|1.00
|MQD-25-304
|208.00
|230.00
|22.00
|16.2
|2.06
|2.06
|MQD-25-304
|240.00
|243.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.72
|0.72
|MQD-25-305
|61.00
|74.00
|13.00
|9.0
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-305
|80.00
|84.00
|4.00
|2.8
|0.31
|0.31
|MQD-25-305
|92.00
|167.00
|75.00
|53.0
|0.74
|0.74
|MQD-25-305
|97.00
|99.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.29
|1.29
|MQD-25-305
|112.00
|123.00
|11.00
|7.7
|1.67
|1.67
|MQD-25-305
|138.00
|150.80
|12.80
|9.1
|1.37
|1.37
|MQD-25-306
|60.95
|81.40
|20.45
|15.0
|0.53
|0.53
|MQD-25-306
|118.00
|121.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.72
|0.72
|MQD-25-306
|135.00
|210.00
|75.00
|56.1
|0.79
|0.79
|MQD-25-306
|146.00
|161.00
|15.00
|11.2
|1.28
|1.28
|MQD-25-306
|168.00
|176.00
|8.00
|6.0
|1.04
|1.04
|MQD-25-306
|189.00
|199.00
|10.00
|7.5
|1.36
|1.36
|MQD-25-307
|54.00
|69.00
|15.00
|10.2
|0.50
|0.50
|MQD-25-307
|77.00
|109.00
|32.00
|22.0
|1.82
|1.82
|MQD-25-307
|77.00
|82.00
|5.00
|3.4
|2.50
|2.50
|MQD-25-307
|89.00
|105.00
|16.00
|11.0
|2.61
|2.61
|MQD-25-307
|116.00
|153.00
|37.00
|25.6
|0.47
|0.47
|MQD-25-307
|122.00
|125.00
|3.00
|2.1
|1.11
|1.11
|MQD-25-308
|50.00
|58.00
|8.00
|5.6
|0.77
|0.77
|MQD-25-308
|67.00
|71.00
|4.00
|2.8
|1.53
|1.53
|MQD-25-308
|78.00
|82.00
|4.00
|2.8
|0.52
|0.52
|MQD-25-308
|94.00
|98.00
|4.00
|2.8
|1.59
|1.59
|MQD-25-308
|94.00
|97.00
|3.00
|2.1
|2.01
|2.01
|MQD-25-308
|109.00
|143.00
|34.00
|24.2
|0.98
|0.98
|MQD-25-308
|123.00
|130.00
|7.00
|5.0
|1.73
|1.73
|MQD-25-308
|150.00
|197.00
|47.00
|34.0
|0.96
|0.96
|MQD-25-308
|170.00
|174.00
|4.00
|2.9
|3.34
|3.34
|MQD-25-308
|181.00
|196.00
|15.00
|10.9
|1.10
|1.10
|MQD-25-309
|82.00
|93.25
|11.25
|8.4
|1.03
|1.03
|MQD-25-309
|85.55
|93.25
|7.70
|5.7
|1.37
|1.37
|MQD-25-309
|99.70
|102.85
|3.15
|2.3
|1.05
|1.05
|MQD-25-309
|120.00
|123.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.34
|0.34
|MQD-25-309
|138.00
|162.00
|24.00
|18.1
|1.00
|1.00
|MQD-25-309
|144.00
|148.00
|4.00
|3.0
|1.11
|1.11
|MQD-25-309
|154.00
|157.00
|3.00
|2.3
|3.57
|3.57
|MQD-25-310
|56.00
|58.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.14
|1.14
|MQD-25-310
|56.00
|58.00
|2.00
|1.4
|1.14
|1.14
|MQD-25-310
|83.00
|87.00
|4.00
|2.9
|0.90
|0.90
|MQD-25-310
|119.00
|125.00
|6.00
|4.3
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-310
|142.00
|144.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.41
|0.41
|MQD-25-310
|156.00
|243.00
|87.00
|65.2
|1.75
|1.75
|MQD-25-310
|168.00
|199.00
|31.00
|23.0
|2.88
|2.88
|MQD-25-310
|209.00
|215.00
|6.00
|4.5
|3.08
|3.08
|MQD-25-310
|221.00
|231.00
|10.00
|7.6
|2.43
|2.43
|MQD-25-311
|61.00
|77.00
|16.00
|11.7
|1.29
|1.29
|MQD-25-311
|64.00
|77.00
|13.00
|9.5
|1.46
|1.46
|MQD-25-311
|100.00
|105.00
|5.00
|3.7
|0.30
|0.30
|MQD-25-311
|116.00
|150.00
|34.00
|25.3
|0.65
|0.65
|MQD-25-311
|134.00
|138.00
|4.00
|3.0
|1.35
|1.35
|MQD-25-311
|143.00
|149.00
|6.00
|4.5
|1.36
|1.36
|MQD-25-312
|67.00
|73.00
|6.00
|4.4
|0.35
|0.35
|MQD-25-312
|83.00
|86.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.34
|0.34
|MQD-25-312
|106.00
|109.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-312
|126.00
|210.00
|84.00
|62.8
|1.03
|1.03
|MQD-25-312
|142.00
|159.00
|17.00
|12.6
|1.01
|1.01
|MQD-25-312
|161.00
|167.00
|6.00
|4.5
|1.12
|1.12
|MQD-25-312
|170.00
|184.50
|14.50
|10.9
|1.94
|1.94
|MQD-25-312
|195.00
|210.00
|15.00
|11.4
|1.26
|1.26
|MQD-25-313
|71.00
|73.45
|2.45
|1.7
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-313
|77.00
|103.00
|26.00
|18.5
|0.76
|0.76
|MQD-25-313
|86.00
|94.00
|8.00
|5.7
|1.76
|1.76
|MQD-25-313
|123.00
|150.00
|27.00
|19.5
|1.04
|1.04
|MQD-25-313
|126.00
|130.00
|4.00
|2.9
|1.50
|1.50
|MQD-25-313
|148.00
|150.00
|2.00
|1.4
|5.75
|5.75
|MQD-25-314
|61.60
|65.70
|4.10
|3.1
|0.63
|0.63
|MQD-25-314
|75.00
|77.00
|2.00
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|MQD-25-314
|104.00
|109.00
|5.00
|3.9
|0.51
|0.51
|MQD-25-314
|130.00
|158.00
|28.00
|21.9
|0.81
|0.81
|MQD-25-314
|146.00
|158.00
|12.00
|9.4
|1.21
|1.21
|MQD-25-314
|166.00
|232.00
|66.00
|53.2
|1.02
|1.02
|MQD-25-314
|166.00
|177.00
|11.00
|8.7
|2.80
|2.80
|MQD-25-314
|193.00
|206.90
|13.90
|11.2
|1.43
|1.43
|MQD-25-315
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|3.0
|0.60
|0.60
|MQD-25-315
|93.00
|120.00
|27.00
|20.6
|1.05
|1.05
|MQD-25-315
|96.25
|113.00
|16.75
|12.8
|1.43
|1.43
|MQD-25-315
|132.00
|173.00
|41.00
|31.6
|0.56
|0.56
|MQD-25-315
|163.00
|171.00
|8.00
|6.2
|1.31
|1.31
|MQD-25-315
|179.00
|183.00
|4.00
|3.1
|0.33
|0.33
|MQD-25-316
|110.00
|193.00
|83.00
|64.3
|1.56
|1.59
|MQD-25-316
|126.00
|134.00
|8.00
|6.2
|1.10
|1.10
|MQD-25-316
|154.00
|158.50
|4.50
|3.5
|12.81
|13.33
|MQD-25-316
|164.00
|171.00
|7.00
|5.4
|1.30
|1.30
|MQD-25-316
|177.00
|192.00
|15.00
|11.7
|2.17
|2.17
|MQD-25-317
|69.00
|72.00
|3.00
|2.2
|0.99
|0.99
|MQD-25-317
|78.00
|83.00
|5.00
|3.7
|0.40
|0.40
|MQD-25-317
|107.00
|111.00
|4.00
|3.0
|0.35
|0.35
|MQD-25-317
|117.00
|124.00
|7.00
|5.3
|0.36
|0.36
|MQD-25-317
|139.00
|221.00
|82.00
|63.3
|1.37
|1.37
|MQD-25-317
|150.00
|177.00
|27.00
|20.8
|1.70
|1.70
|MQD-25-317
|187.00
|198.00
|11.00
|8.5
|1.93
|1.93
|MQD-25-317
|204.00
|221.00
|17.00
|13.2
|1.72
|1.72
|MQD-25-319
|86.05
|171.00
|84.95
|60.9
|0.66
|0.66
|MQD-25-319
|95.90
|99.00
|3.10
|2.2
|1.13
|1.13
|MQD-25-319
|109.00
|115.00
|6.00
|4.3
|1.05
|1.05
|MQD-25-319
|137.00
|141.00
|4.00
|2.9
|1.05
|1.05
|MQD-25-319
|154.00
|157.00
|3.00
|2.2
|1.44
|1.44
|MQD-25-319
|165.00
|167.00
|2.00
|1.4
|2.01
|2.01
|MQD-25-320
|45.30
|48.00
|2.70
|1.9
|0.86
|0.86
|MQD-25-320
|60.00
|66.00
|6.00
|4.2
|0.34
|0.34
|MQD-25-320
|118.10
|195.00
|76.90
|55.9
|1.22
|1.22
|MQD-25-320
|121.00
|126.00
|5.00
|3.6
|1.24
|1.24
|MQD-25-320
|132.85
|139.00
|6.15
|4.5
|2.66
|2.66
|MQD-25-320
|145.00
|164.25
|19.25
|14.0
|1.66
|1.66
|MQD-25-320
|172.00
|177.00
|5.00
|3.7
|1.37
|1.37
|MQD-25-320
|189.85
|194.00
|4.15
|3.0
|2.39
|2.39
|MQD-25-321
|55.00
|74.50
|19.50
|14.4
|1.14
|1.14
|MQD-25-321
|56.00
|73.55
|17.55
|13.0
|1.20
|1.20
|MQD-25-321
|84.00
|101.00
|17.00
|12.7
|0.30
|0.30
|MQD-25-321
|118.00
|150.00
|32.00
|24.1
|0.48
|0.48
|MQD-25-323
|55.00
|102.00
|47.00
|33.3
|0.66
|0.66
|MQD-25-323
|77.75
|85.55
|7.80
|5.5
|1.23
|1.23
|MQD-25-323
|115.80
|162.00
|46.20
|33.2
|0.55
|0.55
|MQD-25-323
|148.00
|153.00
|5.00
|3.6
|1.18
|1.18
|MQD-25-324
|55.00
|60.00
|5.00
|3.7
|0.71
|0.71
|MQD-25-324
|71.50
|91.00
|19.50
|14.4
|0.90
|0.90
|MQD-25-324
|87.00
|89.00
|2.00
|1.5
|3.24
|3.24
|MQD-25-324
|122.00
|136.00
|14.00
|10.4
|0.42
|0.42
|MQD-25-324
|142.00
|162.00
|20.00
|15.0
|1.94
|2.13
|MQD-25-324
|152.00
|156.00
|4.00
|3.0
|8.08
|9.00
|MQD-25-325
|41.95
|49.30
|7.35
|5.5
|0.45
|0.45
|MQD-25-325
|91.00
|186.00
|95.00
|72.6
|0.75
|0.75
|MQD-25-325
|98.00
|104.00
|6.00
|4.5
|1.04
|1.04
|MQD-25-325
|107.00
|122.00
|15.00
|11.4
|1.09
|1.09
|MQD-25-325
|148.00
|151.00
|3.00
|2.3
|1.03
|1.03
|MQD-25-325
|160.00
|165.00
|5.00
|3.8
|1.48
|1.48
|MQD-25-325
|178.00
|185.00
|7.00
|5.4
|1.38
|1.38
|Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.
Table 2: Drill Collars
|HOLE
|EAST
|NORTH
|RL
|AZIMUTH
|DIP
|EOH
|MQD-25-262
|670,138
|5,379,539
|427
|328.2
|-46.2
|165.00
|MQD-25-263
|670,172
|5,379,565
|427
|329.5
|-45.6
|156.00
|MQD-25-265
|670,146
|5,379,524
|428
|329.4
|-45.4
|171.05
|MQD-25-266
|670,180
|5,379,552
|427
|328.9
|-45.5
|162.00
|MQD-25-267
|670,156
|5,379,507
|428
|328.9
|-44.7
|195.00
|MQD-25-268
|670,191
|5,379,532
|428
|330.7
|-45.5
|198.00
|MQD-25-270
|670,165
|5,379,490
|428
|327.9
|-45.9
|222.00
|MQD-25-271
|670,199
|5,379,520
|428
|329.2
|-46.9
|210.00
|MQD-25-272
|670,143
|5,379,548
|427
|327.4
|-45.0
|141.00
|MQD-25-273
|670,151
|5,379,532
|428
|332.0
|-45.0
|162.00
|MQD-25-275
|670,208
|5,379,505
|428
|329.6
|-45.4
|231.00
|MQD-25-276
|670,159
|5,379,517
|428
|328.9
|-44.6
|186.00
|MQD-25-277
|670,184
|5,379,563
|428
|327.6
|-45.0
|150.00
|MQD-25-278
|670,168
|5,379,502
|428
|329.2
|-45.4
|222.00
|MQD-25-279
|670,193
|5,379,547
|428
|329.5
|-44.6
|183.00
|MQD-25-280
|670,177
|5,379,486
|428
|330.1
|-45.7
|231.00
|MQD-25-281
|670,203
|5,379,532
|428
|330.0
|-45.3
|195.00
|MQD-25-282
|670,180
|5,379,498
|428
|330.0
|-46.0
|222.00
|MQD-25-283
|670,210
|5,379,517
|428
|329.9
|-44.8
|222.00
|MQD-25-284
|670,172
|5,379,515
|428
|328.1
|-45.3
|195.00
|MQD-25-285
|670,222
|5,379,513
|428
|329.8
|-47.4
|231.00
|MQD-25-286
|670,162
|5,379,531
|428
|330.4
|-45.1
|183.00
|MQD-25-288
|670,213
|5,379,529
|428
|330.2
|-46.6
|210.00
|MQD-25-289
|670,154
|5,379,545
|427
|329.1
|-46.1
|150.00
|MQD-25-290
|670,203
|5,379,548
|428
|330.7
|-46.1
|186.00
|MQD-25-291
|670,157
|5,379,557
|427
|329.3
|-45.5
|153.00
|MQD-25-292
|670,196
|5,379,560
|428
|330.6
|-46.2
|162.00
|MQD-25-293
|670,167
|5,379,541
|427
|330.7
|-45.9
|162.00
|MQD-25-294
|670,187
|5,379,574
|427
|329.6
|-45.9
|153.00
|MQD-25-295
|670,178
|5,379,525
|428
|328.6
|-45.3
|186.00
|MQD-25-296
|670,199
|5,379,571
|427
|329.8
|-45.3
|162.00
|MQD-25-297
|670,184
|5,379,511
|428
|328.9
|-46.0
|210.00
|MQD-25-298
|670,226
|5,379,525
|428
|329.4
|-46.4
|222.00
|MQD-25-299
|670,193
|5,379,495
|428
|330.8
|-45.9
|243.00
|MQD-25-300
|670,217
|5,379,541
|428
|330.1
|-46.9
|207.00
|MQD-25-301
|670,195
|5,379,506
|428
|330.0
|-44.4
|222.00
|MQD-25-302
|670,209
|5,379,556
|427
|330.0
|-48.0
|171.00
|MQD-25-303
|670,185
|5,379,523
|428
|329.9
|-46.4
|207.00
|MQD-25-304
|670,238
|5,379,522
|428
|329.9
|-47.1
|243.00
|MQD-25-305
|670,178
|5,379,539
|428
|330.0
|-46.7
|171.00
|MQD-25-306
|670,229
|5,379,537
|428
|329.9
|-45.3
|210.00
|MQD-25-307
|670,169
|5,379,553
|427
|330.1
|-46.8
|162.00
|MQD-25-308
|670,220
|5,379,555
|427
|329.9
|-47.8
|198.00
|MQD-25-309
|670,212
|5,379,568
|427
|329.9
|-45.2
|162.00
|MQD-25-310
|670,255
|5,379,532
|428
|330.0
|-45.0
|243.00
|MQD-25-311
|670,203
|5,379,583
|427
|330.0
|-44.3
|153.00
|MQD-25-312
|670,245
|5,379,546
|428
|329.9
|-45.5
|210.00
|MQD-25-313
|670,215
|5,379,580
|427
|330.1
|-46.0
|150.00
|MQD-25-314
|670,256
|5,379,543
|428
|330.2
|-44.9
|234.00
|MQD-25-315
|670,224
|5,379,564
|428
|330.0
|-45.8
|183.00
|MQD-25-316
|670,249
|5,379,556
|428
|330.2
|-44.7
|195.00
|MQD-25-317
|670,243
|5,379,536
|428
|330.1
|-44.6
|222.00
|MQD-25-319
|670,240
|5,379,571
|428
|330.0
|-44.2
|171.00
|MQD-25-320
|670,233
|5,379,550
|428
|329.8
|-45.4
|195.00
|MQD-25-321
|670,219
|5,379,592
|427
|330.1
|-45.2
|153.00
|MQD-25-323
|670,230
|5,379,588
|427
|330.1
|-45.1
|162.00
|MQD-25-324
|670,229
|5,379,578
|427
|330.0
|-45.1
|162.00
|MQD-25-325
|670,236
|5,379,563
|428
|330.1
|-45.2
|186.00
Table 3: Drill results versus expected results from the current resource model
|HOLE ID
|MODEL
LENGTH
|MODEL
GRADE
|DRILL
LENGTH
|DRILL
GRADE
|MQD-25-262
|75.05
|2.27
|82.00
|1.50
|MQD-25-263
|57.05
|1.35
|55.70
|1.64
|MQD-25-265
|72.40
|1.14
|83.15
|1.30
|MQD-25-266
|57.25
|1.08
|67.25
|0.99
|MQD-25-267
|79.20
|1.05
|105.60
|1.03
|MQD-25-268
|64.05
|1.18
|65.50
|1.15
|MQD-25-270
|89.50
|1.08
|76.80
|0.89
|MQD-25-271
|67.00
|1.12
|85.80
|0.77
|MQD-25-272
|57.00
|1.81
|55.20
|1.94
|MQD-25-273
|63.00
|1.14
|66.75
|1.04
|MQD-25-275
|65.85
|0.90
|100.80
|0.72
|MQD-25-276
|78.80
|0.98
|94.45
|0.87
|MQD-25-277
|42.70
|1.21
|21.70
|1.37
|MQD-25-278
|89.80
|0.83
|134.20
|0.64
|MQD-25-279
|56.00
|1.08
|49.05
|1.18
|MQD-25-280
|88.55
|0.63
|110.85
|0.62
|MQD-25-281
|56.35
|1.05
|67.85
|0.59
|MQD-25-282
|84.85
|0.90
|98.00
|0.67
|MQD-25-283
|51.00
|1.34
|107.00
|0.70
|MQD-25-284
|77.00
|0.90
|115.25
|0.68
|MQD-25-285
|61.00
|1.18
|98.00
|1.05
|MQD-25-286
|60.95
|1.05
|74.10
|1.14
|MQD-25-288
|61.00
|1.04
|101.25
|1.15
|MQD-25-289
|59.00
|1.10
|57.95
|1.25
|MQD-25-290
|57.00
|1.12
|93.55
|0.92
|MQD-25-291
|58.00
|1.13
|72.85
|0.98
|MQD-25-292
|48.15
|0.91
|69.00
|0.89
|MQD-25-293
|57.60
|1.00
|58.00
|1.00
|MQD-25-294
|48.00
|0.85
|61.50
|1.23
|MQD-25-295
|68.70
|0.79
|77.70
|0.93
|MQD-25-296
|51.20
|1.33
|56.95
|1.00
|MQD-25-297
|69.25
|0.89
|97.90
|0.68
|MQD-25-298
|65.15
|0.84
|93.30
|0.96
|MQD-25-299
|79.00
|0.78
|109.55
|0.71
|MQD-25-300
|65.00
|1.21
|90.65
|0.87
|MQD-25-301
|66.85
|1.03
|125.60
|0.51
|MQD-25-302
|54.55
|0.90
|73.00
|0.61
|MQD-25-303
|75.20
|0.99
|96.40
|0.49
|MQD-25-304
|72.10
|1.25
|92.15
|0.95
|MQD-25-305
|57.35
|1.03
|92.00
|0.68
|MQD-25-306
|69.95
|0.97
|98.45
|0.73
|MQD-25-307
|59.00
|1.11
|84.00
|0.99
|MQD-25-308
|67.00
|1.02
|101.00
|0.98
|MQD-25-309
|50.50
|0.95
|41.40
|0.96
|MQD-25-310
|83.25
|1.08
|101.00
|1.59
|MQD-25-311
|53.00
|1.04
|55.00
|0.81
|MQD-25-312
|76.00
|0.97
|96.00
|0.95
|MQD-25-313
|52.00
|1.02
|55.45
|0.88
|MQD-25-314
|84.60
|1.08
|105.10
|0.92
|MQD-25-315
|60.95
|1.28
|76.00
|0.72
|MQD-25-316
|66.00
|1.04
|83.00
|1.56
|MQD-25-317
|79.15
|0.88
|101.00
|1.20
|MQD-25-319
|61.75
|1.03
|84.95
|0.66
|MQD-25-320
|57.95
|0.83
|85.60
|1.15
|MQD-25-321
|61.75
|1.07
|68.50
|0.62
|MQD-25-323
|59.20
|0.92
|93.20
|0.60
|MQD-25-324
|59.70
|1.01
|117.00
|1.13
|MQD-25-325
|65.20
|0.92
|204.70
|0.73
The current Moss Gold Project Mineral Resource was announced on January 26, 2026. The details will be provided in a technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, to be filed before March 12, 2026, under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.
Analytical and QA/QC Procedures
The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.
All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").
In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.
Qualified Person
Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.
About Gold X2 Mining
Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $100 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project which will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website by March 12, 2026. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).
For More Information - Please Contact:
Michael Henrichsen
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Gold X2 Mining Inc.
E: mhenrichsen@goldx2.com
W: www.goldx2.com
T: 1-604-404-4335
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285030
Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.