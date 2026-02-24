Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all assay results from its QES grade control drill program, with fifty-eight shallow holes targeting the marginal and core shears within the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2, commented, "The grade control drill program has been a success, confirming the presence of the modelled shears and grades that form the basis of our resource model. In addition, the drilling has consistently found additional mineralization that was unmodelled in the form of secondary shear zones. This effectively is demonstrating that we will be adding ounces and reducing our strip ratio, with the potential to add significant value to the project through the ongoing infill drill program."

Highlights

Assay results from the fifty-eight holes from the QES grade control drill program have confirmed the continuity of the wide, near-surface, high-grade shear corridors central to the QES pattern. Select drill intercepts include: 49.0m of 1.86 g/t Au from 55.0m in MQD-25-262, including 30.2m of 2.76 g/t Au from 69.8m 51.5m of 1.77 g/t Au from 70.5m in MQD-25-265, including 44.0m of 1.96 g/t Au from 78.0m 84.0m of 1.15 g/t Au from 141.0m in MQD-25-285, including 22.0m of 1.80 g/t Au from 161.0m 18.0m of 1.99 g/t Au from 206.0m 67.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 143.0m in MQD-25-288, including 15.0m of 3.33 g/t Au from 195.0m 87.0m of 1.75 g/t Au from 156.0m in MQD-25-310, including 31m of 2.88 g/t Au from 168.0m 83.0m of 1.56 g/t Au from 110.0m in MQD-25-316, including 4.5m of 12.8 g/t Au from 154.0m 15.0m of 2.17 g/t Au from 177.0m 82.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 139.0m in MQD-25-317, including 27.0m of 1.70 g/t Au from 150.0m 11.0m of 1.93 g/t Au from 187.0m 17.0m of 1.72 g/t Au from 204.0m 76.9m of 1.22 g/t Au from 118.1m in MQD-25-320, including 19.25m of 1.66 g/t Au from 145.0m

Reconciliation of all drill intercepts against those predicted by the current resource model shows 32% more shears. While drilling confirmed the gold grades in the primary shears, the overall 13% drop in grade reflects the discovery of additional low-grade secondary shears between the primary shear corridors that are currently modelled as waste. This is the same trend seen in the Moss Main grade control pattern (reported on January 30, 2026) and is expected to continue through the upcoming infill drill program.

Technical Overview

The results of the current grade control drill program are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release. Figure 2 provides a cross-section through drill holes MQD-25-310, -312, -321, -324 and -325 representing the second easternmost section of the pattern. The results are summarized in Tables 1 to 3, which include significant intercepts (Table 1), drill hole locations (Table 2) and the reconciliation between actual drill intercepts and those predicted by the current resource model (Table 3).

Figure 1: Illustrates the QES grade control drill program.

Figure 2: Shows a type section with reported intersections relative to the current resource block model

Gold X2 designed two grade control drilling programs that have been drilled on a 12.5-meter diamond-shaped pattern:

The Main Zone pattern covers a volume that is approximately 110 meters along strike, 70 meters across strike and 90-160 meters vertical depth. This program was completed with 61 drillholes (10,953m) and reported on January 30, 2026.

The QES Zone pattern covers a volume that is 100 meters along strike, 70 meters across strike and 100-170 meters vertical depth. The program was completed with 58 drillholes (11,004m) and all assays have been received.

Both programs aim to investigate the short distance behaviour of gold mineralization, informing the determination of the optimal drill spacing to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources in preparation for the upcoming Feasibility-level infill program. Additionally, the remaining half core will supply the required volume of sample for the upcoming Feasibility-level metallurgical studies. Finally, the tight spaced drilling provides mining-level precision that will derisk the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The results from the QES Zone pattern have outlined a more consistent shear system than currently modelled, similar to what was noted at the Main Zone pattern. The drilling identified two primary shear corridors with a ~10° variability in dip and strike resulting in the two corridors approaching each other towards the east and with depth. Better intercepts from the primary shears include 84.0m of 1.15 g/t Au from 141.0m in MQD-25-285, 87.0m of 1.75 g/t Au from 156.0m in MQD-25-310, 83.0m of 1.56 g/t Au from 110.0m in MQD-25-316, and 82.0m of 1.37 g/t Au from 139.0m in MQD-25-317.

Additional secondary shears, not modelled in the updated mineral resource, occur between the two primary corridors returning mineralized intervals including 13.0m of 0.66 g/t Au from 139.0m in MQD-25-268, 20.0m of 0.42 g/t Au from 125.0m in MQD-25-293, and 19.05m of 0.56 g/t Au from 123.95m in MQD-25-292.

The logging data aligns well with the existing understanding that the QES Zone is primarily hosted in a wide sheared quartz-eye granodiorite. All holes collared into 30-50m of overburden with some instances of shallower overburden than currently modelled. The southern holes first intersected the southern dacite volcanic package prior to intersecting the granodiorite complex. A 50-meter wide, weakly sheared and mineralized diorite is intersected between the volcanics and granodiorite.

The granodiorite is broadly sericite-hematite-silica altered with intensity increasing with stronger shearing and broad chlorite alteration seen in all units. In contrast to the Main Zone, which showed a negative correlation between epidote alteration and gold mineralization, the northern mineralized shear corridor has weak to moderate epidote alteration.

Assay results for the QES grade control pattern have been compared against expected intercepts from the current resource model (Table 3). The total combined intercept lengths from grade control drilling are 32% wider than is expected from the current resource model. The overall average grade is 13% lower, despite the results confirming the grades in the primary shears. This reflects discovery of additional lower-grade secondary shears that have not been well defined by drilling due to the exploration spacing of 50 meters and the reliance on historical assays in the area. This has an overall positive impact in that the additional low-grade secondary shears replace zones of poorly mineralized wall rock currently modelled as waste.

Figure 3: Hole MQD-25-316: Sheared, sericite-silica granodiorite yielding high grade intercepts of 4.5m of 12.8 g/t Au from 154.0m, as part of a greater intercept of 83.0m of 1.56 g/t Au from 110.0m.

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-25-262 55.00 104.00 49.00 37.6 1.86 1.86 MQD-25-262 59.00 61.45 2.45 1.9 1.46 1.46 MQD-25-262 69.80 100.00 30.20 23.2 2.76 2.76 MQD-25-262 125.00 139.00 14.00 10.9 0.84 0.84 MQD-25-262 128.00 135.00 7.00 5.4 1.18 1.18 MQD-25-262 145.00 164.00 19.00 14.9 1.05 1.05 MQD-25-262 145.00 153.00 8.00 6.3 1.95 1.95 MQD-25-263 53.00 63.00 10.00 7.3 1.19 1.19 MQD-25-263 55.00 63.00 8.00 5.8 1.30 1.30 MQD-25-263 68.30 86.00 17.70 13.0 1.17 1.17 MQD-25-263 68.30 83.30 15.00 11.0 1.30 1.30 MQD-25-263 108.00 110.00 2.00 1.5 0.61 0.61 MQD-25-263 117.00 125.00 8.00 5.9 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-263 136.00 154.00 18.00 13.4 2.98 2.98 MQD-25-263 140.50 152.00 11.50 8.6 4.44 4.44 MQD-25-265 58.00 65.35 7.35 5.6 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-265 70.50 122.00 51.50 39.8 1.77 1.77 MQD-25-265 78.00 122.00 44.00 34.0 1.96 1.96 MQD-25-265 138.75 154.00 15.25 11.9 0.41 0.41 MQD-25-265 162.00 171.05 9.05 7.1 0.93 0.93 MQD-25-265 169.00 171.05 2.05 1.6 2.60 2.60 MQD-25-266 63.00 100.85 37.85 29.0 1.26 1.26 MQD-25-266 88.85 100.85 12.00 9.2 2.99 2.99 MQD-25-266 119.00 128.00 9.00 7.0 0.71 0.71 MQD-25-266 125.00 127.00 2.00 1.6 2.65 2.65 MQD-25-266 135.90 156.30 20.40 15.9 0.61 0.61 MQD-25-267 49.35 58.00 8.65 6.6 1.34 1.34 MQD-25-267 52.00 56.00 4.00 3.0 2.46 2.46 MQD-25-267 64.00 66.00 2.00 1.5 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-267 73.00 76.00 3.00 2.3 0.37 0.37 MQD-25-267 85.05 150.00 64.95 50.3 1.05 1.05 MQD-25-267 106.00 144.00 38.00 29.5 1.60 1.60 MQD-25-267 167.00 194.00 27.00 21.3 1.02 1.02 MQD-25-267 181.00 194.00 13.00 10.3 1.29 1.29 MQD-25-268 63.00 67.00 4.00 3.1 0.65 0.65 MQD-25-268 87.00 97.00 10.00 7.7 0.69 0.69 MQD-25-268 90.00 93.00 3.00 2.3 1.74 1.74 MQD-25-268 105.00 111.00 6.00 4.7 0.92 0.92 MQD-25-268 105.00 107.00 2.00 1.6 1.83 1.83 MQD-25-268 116.50 131.00 14.50 11.3 1.56 1.56 MQD-25-268 118.30 128.00 9.70 7.6 2.05 2.05 MQD-25-268 139.00 152.00 13.00 10.2 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-268 149.95 152.00 2.05 1.6 1.24 1.24 MQD-25-268 168.00 170.80 2.80 2.2 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-268 178.00 193.20 15.20 12.0 1.87 1.87 MQD-25-268 179.00 192.00 13.00 10.3 2.07 2.07 MQD-25-270 68.70 72.60 3.90 3.1 0.75 0.75 MQD-25-270 89.00 92.00 3.00 2.4 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-270 109.10 113.00 3.90 3.1 0.50 0.50 MQD-25-270 127.00 164.00 37.00 30.1 1.07 1.07 MQD-25-270 134.00 156.00 22.00 17.9 1.50 1.50 MQD-25-270 175.00 178.00 3.00 2.5 0.75 0.75 MQD-25-270 194.00 220.00 26.00 21.5 0.78 0.78 MQD-25-270 203.00 217.00 14.00 11.6 1.10 1.10 MQD-25-271 48.50 50.50 2.00 1.5 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-271 59.00 62.00 3.00 2.2 1.07 1.07 MQD-25-271 108.20 155.00 46.80 34.6 0.84 0.84 MQD-25-271 120.00 122.00 2.00 1.5 2.69 2.69 MQD-25-271 142.00 153.00 11.00 8.2 1.52 1.52 MQD-25-271 161.00 190.00 29.00 21.8 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-271 205.00 210.00 5.00 3.8 2.25 2.25 MQD-25-271 208.00 210.00 2.00 1.5 4.98 4.98 MQD-25-272 56.65 92.00 35.35 27.0 2.21 2.21 MQD-25-272 58.00 89.00 31.00 23.7 2.44 2.44 MQD-25-272 99.00 102.00 3.00 2.3 0.58 0.58 MQD-25-272 117.95 132.70 14.75 11.4 1.74 1.74 MQD-25-272 121.00 132.70 11.70 9.1 2.13 2.13 MQD-25-272 138.90 141.00 2.10 1.6 0.79 0.79 MQD-25-273 60.00 70.00 10.00 7.4 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-273 78.25 118.00 39.75 29.6 1.38 1.38 MQD-25-273 78.25 83.00 4.75 3.5 1.02 1.02 MQD-25-273 89.00 113.00 24.00 17.9 1.81 1.81 MQD-25-273 138.00 140.00 2.00 1.5 0.67 0.67 MQD-25-273 147.00 162.00 15.00 11.4 0.69 0.69 MQD-25-273 157.00 160.00 3.00 2.3 1.92 1.92 MQD-25-275 81.45 85.00 3.55 2.6 0.51 0.51 MQD-25-275 92.60 114.70 22.10 16.6 0.67 0.67 MQD-25-275 92.60 98.45 5.85 4.4 1.36 1.36 MQD-25-275 126.00 134.00 8.00 6.1 0.83 0.83 MQD-25-275 128.00 130.00 2.00 1.5 2.16 2.16 MQD-25-275 147.00 206.00 59.00 45.3 0.70 0.70 MQD-25-275 164.00 175.00 11.00 8.4 1.99 1.99 MQD-25-275 222.85 231.00 8.15 6.3 0.99 0.99 MQD-25-275 227.00 231.00 4.00 3.1 1.69 1.69 MQD-25-276 63.55 72.00 8.45 6.3 0.51 0.51 MQD-25-276 79.00 140.00 61.00 46.3 1.06 1.06 MQD-25-276 85.00 87.50 2.50 1.9 1.65 1.65 MQD-25-276 94.00 99.00 5.00 3.8 1.01 1.01 MQD-25-276 104.00 106.00 2.00 1.5 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-276 112.25 132.00 19.75 15.1 2.16 2.16 MQD-25-276 160.00 185.00 25.00 19.4 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-277 60.00 70.10 10.10 7.4 0.93 0.93 MQD-25-277 62.00 69.00 7.00 5.1 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-277 80.80 84.60 3.80 2.8 3.13 3.13 MQD-25-277 117.00 120.00 3.00 2.2 0.57 0.57 MQD-25-277 128.20 133.00 4.80 3.5 1.41 1.41 MQD-25-277 128.20 132.00 3.80 2.8 1.69 1.69 MQD-25-278 54.00 81.70 27.70 20.3 0.44 0.44 MQD-25-278 71.45 75.00 3.55 2.6 1.08 1.08 MQD-25-278 87.00 90.00 3.00 2.2 1.68 1.68 MQD-25-278 87.00 90.00 3.00 2.2 1.68 1.68 MQD-25-278 101.00 116.00 15.00 11.1 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-278 120.00 166.50 46.50 35.0 0.84 0.84 MQD-25-278 125.00 127.00 2.00 1.5 2.83 2.83 MQD-25-278 142.55 155.00 12.45 9.4 1.58 1.58 MQD-25-278 180.00 222.00 42.00 32.3 0.60 0.60 MQD-25-278 193.00 198.00 5.00 3.8 1.06 1.06 MQD-25-278 218.00 222.00 4.00 3.1 1.56 1.56 MQD-25-279 99.00 113.00 14.00 10.9 2.02 2.02 MQD-25-279 99.00 113.00 14.00 10.9 2.02 2.02 MQD-25-279 133.95 154.00 20.05 15.8 0.43 0.43 MQD-25-279 162.00 177.00 15.00 11.9 1.38 1.38 MQD-25-279 165.00 172.00 7.00 5.5 2.32 2.32 MQD-25-280 61.00 63.00 2.00 1.5 0.60 0.60 MQD-25-280 83.00 106.00 23.00 16.9 0.59 0.59 MQD-25-280 113.00 116.00 3.00 2.2 0.98 0.98 MQD-25-280 123.00 192.00 69.00 51.4 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-280 124.00 128.00 4.00 3.0 1.58 1.58 MQD-25-280 145.00 148.00 3.00 2.2 1.28 1.28 MQD-25-280 156.00 159.00 3.00 2.2 1.10 1.10 MQD-25-280 162.00 164.00 2.00 1.5 1.25 1.25 MQD-25-280 174.00 178.80 4.80 3.6 1.73 1.73 MQD-25-280 198.15 203.00 4.85 3.6 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-280 205.00 210.00 5.00 3.8 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-280 215.00 219.00 4.00 3.0 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-281 59.00 62.15 3.15 2.3 0.97 0.97 MQD-25-281 75.75 78.45 2.70 2.0 0.49 0.49 MQD-25-281 98.00 102.00 4.00 2.9 0.38 0.38 MQD-25-281 120.00 167.00 47.00 34.6 0.63 0.63 MQD-25-281 133.00 136.00 3.00 2.2 1.09 1.09 MQD-25-281 139.00 141.00 2.00 1.5 1.47 1.47 MQD-25-281 177.00 182.00 5.00 3.7 0.59 0.59 MQD-25-281 189.00 195.00 6.00 4.5 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-282 76.00 87.00 11.00 7.8 0.48 0.48 MQD-25-282 109.00 117.00 8.00 5.7 0.45 0.45 MQD-25-282 134.00 213.00 79.00 57.0 0.72 0.72 MQD-25-282 135.00 137.00 2.00 1.4 3.22 3.22 MQD-25-282 163.00 175.00 12.00 8.7 1.34 1.34 MQD-25-282 195.00 198.00 3.00 2.2 1.28 1.28 MQD-25-283 61.00 74.10 13.10 9.4 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-283 88.00 101.00 13.00 9.4 0.44 0.44 MQD-25-283 132.10 197.00 64.90 47.7 0.76 0.76 MQD-25-283 156.00 173.00 17.00 12.5 1.83 1.83 MQD-25-283 206.00 222.00 16.00 11.9 0.87 0.87 MQD-25-283 219.00 221.00 2.00 1.5 3.26 3.26 MQD-25-284 49.70 72.00 22.30 16.4 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-284 78.05 159.00 80.95 59.9 0.80 0.80 MQD-25-284 106.00 117.00 11.00 8.1 1.04 1.04 MQD-25-284 132.00 141.00 9.00 6.7 1.83 1.83 MQD-25-284 151.00 155.00 4.00 3.0 2.95 2.95 MQD-25-284 165.00 172.00 7.00 5.2 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-284 187.00 192.00 5.00 3.7 0.37 0.37 MQD-25-285 79.00 82.00 3.00 2.3 0.53 0.53 MQD-25-285 102.00 104.00 2.00 1.5 0.62 0.62 MQD-25-285 115.00 119.10 4.10 3.1 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-285 130.10 135.00 4.90 3.8 0.51 0.51 MQD-25-285 141.00 225.00 84.00 65.4 1.15 1.15 MQD-25-285 161.00 183.00 22.00 17.1 1.80 1.80 MQD-25-285 206.00 224.00 18.00 14.1 1.99 1.99 MQD-25-286 58.10 71.45 13.35 10.3 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-286 79.00 116.00 37.00 28.9 1.27 1.27 MQD-25-286 86.00 88.00 2.00 1.6 1.07 1.07 MQD-25-286 90.90 114.00 23.10 18.0 1.73 1.73 MQD-25-286 140.00 142.00 2.00 1.6 2.35 2.35 MQD-25-286 149.00 155.75 6.75 5.3 0.51 0.51 MQD-25-286 164.00 179.00 15.00 11.8 1.61 1.61 MQD-25-286 170.00 179.00 9.00 7.1 2.47 2.47 MQD-25-288 58.00 71.25 13.25 9.2 1.01 1.01 MQD-25-288 69.00 71.25 2.25 1.6 4.32 4.32 MQD-25-288 79.00 84.00 5.00 3.5 0.86 0.86 MQD-25-288 81.00 84.00 3.00 2.1 1.24 1.24 MQD-25-288 110.00 118.00 8.00 5.6 0.46 0.46 MQD-25-288 124.00 132.00 8.00 5.6 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-288 143.00 210.00 67.00 47.7 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-288 151.00 168.00 17.00 12.0 1.17 1.17 MQD-25-288 176.00 180.00 4.00 2.8 2.01 2.01 MQD-25-288 195.00 210.00 15.00 10.7 3.33 3.33 MQD-25-289 53.00 55.00 2.00 1.4 0.68 0.68 MQD-25-289 61.00 103.00 42.00 29.6 1.52 1.52 MQD-25-289 62.00 68.00 6.00 4.2 2.43 2.43 MQD-25-289 79.00 102.00 23.00 16.3 1.91 1.91 MQD-25-289 130.05 134.00 3.95 2.8 0.84 0.84 MQD-25-289 130.05 132.80 2.75 2.0 1.06 1.06 MQD-25-289 140.00 150.00 10.00 7.1 0.41 0.41 MQD-25-290 52.45 59.00 6.55 4.4 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-290 83.00 100.00 17.00 11.5 1.41 1.41 MQD-25-290 88.00 95.00 7.00 4.7 3.00 3.00 MQD-25-290 112.00 182.00 70.00 48.1 0.86 0.86 MQD-25-290 120.00 131.00 11.00 7.5 2.33 2.33 MQD-25-291 52.15 103.00 50.85 37.7 0.95 0.95 MQD-25-291 54.00 86.00 32.00 23.7 1.30 1.30 MQD-25-291 109.00 114.00 5.00 3.7 0.63 0.63 MQD-25-291 120.00 123.00 3.00 2.2 0.62 0.62 MQD-25-291 139.00 153.00 14.00 10.5 1.29 1.29 MQD-25-291 139.00 148.00 9.00 6.7 1.78 1.78 MQD-25-292 52.25 67.00 14.75 10.5 0.38 0.38 MQD-25-292 92.00 115.20 23.20 16.7 1.68 1.68 MQD-25-292 97.00 107.00 10.00 7.2 2.87 2.87 MQD-25-292 123.95 143.00 19.05 13.8 0.56 0.56 MQD-25-292 127.00 129.00 2.00 1.4 1.32 1.32 MQD-25-292 150.00 162.00 12.00 8.7 0.54 0.54 MQD-25-293 79.00 117.00 38.00 27.0 1.31 1.31 MQD-25-293 88.00 113.00 25.00 17.8 1.65 1.65 MQD-25-293 125.00 145.00 20.00 14.4 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-294 53.35 57.00 3.65 2.7 3.37 3.37 MQD-25-294 66.00 92.00 26.00 19.2 0.87 0.87 MQD-25-294 67.20 80.10 12.90 9.5 1.47 1.47 MQD-25-294 103.00 117.00 14.00 10.4 0.57 0.57 MQD-25-294 114.00 116.00 2.00 1.5 2.04 2.04 MQD-25-294 131.00 148.85 17.85 13.3 1.83 1.83 MQD-25-294 135.00 148.85 13.85 10.3 2.27 2.27 MQD-25-295 76.00 82.00 6.00 4.2 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-295 88.00 91.00 3.00 2.1 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-295 99.80 168.50 68.70 49.0 1.00 1.00 MQD-25-295 102.00 104.00 2.00 1.4 3.98 3.98 MQD-25-295 126.70 139.00 12.30 8.8 2.87 2.87 MQD-25-295 156.00 158.00 2.00 1.4 2.76 2.76 MQD-25-296 71.00 98.00 27.00 20.3 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-296 73.80 90.10 16.30 12.2 1.62 1.62 MQD-25-296 111.00 113.00 2.00 1.5 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-296 119.35 124.00 4.65 3.5 1.03 1.03 MQD-25-296 119.35 124.00 4.65 3.5 1.03 1.03 MQD-25-296 130.30 153.60 23.30 17.7 0.90 0.90 MQD-25-296 143.00 153.60 10.60 8.1 1.50 1.50 MQD-25-297 54.75 64.80 10.05 7.1 1.00 1.00 MQD-25-297 54.75 62.00 7.25 5.1 1.19 1.19 MQD-25-297 70.00 84.00 14.00 9.9 0.54 0.54 MQD-25-297 96.50 99.00 2.50 1.8 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-297 117.65 175.00 57.35 41.5 0.73 0.73 MQD-25-297 119.00 121.05 2.05 1.5 1.66 1.66 MQD-25-297 150.00 159.00 9.00 6.5 2.13 2.13 MQD-25-297 182.00 196.00 14.00 10.3 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-298 73.00 75.00 2.00 1.4 1.66 1.66 MQD-25-298 87.00 91.05 4.05 2.9 0.53 0.53 MQD-25-298 115.00 119.25 4.25 3.1 0.37 0.37 MQD-25-298 124.00 127.00 3.00 2.2 0.46 0.46 MQD-25-298 134.00 143.00 9.00 6.5 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-298 150.00 221.00 71.00 52.4 1.09 1.09 MQD-25-298 164.00 176.00 12.00 8.8 1.71 1.71 MQD-25-298 186.15 191.00 4.85 3.6 1.28 1.28 MQD-25-298 207.00 219.80 12.80 9.5 2.44 2.44 MQD-25-299 79.05 93.00 13.95 10.4 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-299 98.00 104.00 6.00 4.5 0.76 0.76 MQD-25-299 100.80 104.00 3.20 2.4 1.22 1.22 MQD-25-299 110.00 112.00 2.00 1.5 0.62 0.62 MQD-25-299 116.45 132.00 15.55 11.7 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-299 137.35 140.85 3.50 2.6 0.84 0.84 MQD-25-299 150.85 182.00 31.15 23.6 0.70 0.70 MQD-25-299 170.00 175.00 5.00 3.8 1.86 1.86 MQD-25-299 191.00 214.00 23.00 17.6 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-299 202.00 209.00 7.00 5.4 1.24 1.24 MQD-25-299 224.60 239.00 14.40 11.1 1.55 1.55 MQD-25-299 233.00 237.60 4.60 3.5 4.15 4.15 MQD-25-300 54.00 56.00 2.00 1.4 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-300 66.00 71.00 5.00 3.5 0.58 0.58 MQD-25-300 92.00 95.00 3.00 2.1 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-300 101.00 104.00 3.00 2.1 0.59 0.59 MQD-25-300 111.00 113.05 2.05 1.5 0.62 0.62 MQD-25-300 129.40 205.00 75.60 54.6 0.94 0.94 MQD-25-300 139.00 149.00 10.00 7.2 1.31 1.31 MQD-25-300 179.00 201.00 22.00 16.0 1.54 1.54 MQD-25-301 58.80 72.00 13.20 10.4 0.65 0.65 MQD-25-301 84.20 123.00 38.80 30.9 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-301 130.00 171.00 41.00 33.1 0.59 0.59 MQD-25-301 146.00 155.00 9.00 7.3 1.38 1.38 MQD-25-301 176.90 198.00 21.10 17.1 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-301 176.90 179.00 2.10 1.7 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-301 204.35 215.85 11.50 9.4 0.90 0.90 MQD-25-301 209.00 215.85 6.85 5.6 1.33 1.33 MQD-25-302 88.00 92.00 4.00 2.7 1.51 1.51 MQD-25-302 100.00 169.00 69.00 46.6 0.56 0.56 MQD-25-302 119.00 126.00 7.00 4.7 2.00 2.00 MQD-25-303 63.00 73.00 10.00 6.9 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-303 81.00 84.60 3.60 2.5 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-303 88.90 99.00 10.10 7.0 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-303 107.90 122.00 14.10 9.7 0.32 0.32 MQD-25-303 128.00 164.00 36.00 25.0 0.68 0.68 MQD-25-303 140.00 149.00 9.00 6.2 1.61 1.61 MQD-25-303 172.00 185.60 13.60 9.6 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-303 197.00 206.00 9.00 6.4 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-304 85.00 96.25 11.25 8.0 0.53 0.53 MQD-25-304 120.00 123.00 3.00 2.2 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-304 127.00 129.90 2.90 2.1 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-304 136.00 139.00 3.00 2.2 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-304 149.00 151.00 2.00 1.4 0.45 0.45 MQD-25-304 167.00 234.00 67.00 49.2 1.12 1.12 MQD-25-304 177.00 183.00 6.00 4.4 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-304 187.00 195.00 8.00 5.9 1.00 1.00 MQD-25-304 208.00 230.00 22.00 16.2 2.06 2.06 MQD-25-304 240.00 243.00 3.00 2.2 0.72 0.72 MQD-25-305 61.00 74.00 13.00 9.0 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-305 80.00 84.00 4.00 2.8 0.31 0.31 MQD-25-305 92.00 167.00 75.00 53.0 0.74 0.74 MQD-25-305 97.00 99.00 2.00 1.4 1.29 1.29 MQD-25-305 112.00 123.00 11.00 7.7 1.67 1.67 MQD-25-305 138.00 150.80 12.80 9.1 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-306 60.95 81.40 20.45 15.0 0.53 0.53 MQD-25-306 118.00 121.00 3.00 2.2 0.72 0.72 MQD-25-306 135.00 210.00 75.00 56.1 0.79 0.79 MQD-25-306 146.00 161.00 15.00 11.2 1.28 1.28 MQD-25-306 168.00 176.00 8.00 6.0 1.04 1.04 MQD-25-306 189.00 199.00 10.00 7.5 1.36 1.36 MQD-25-307 54.00 69.00 15.00 10.2 0.50 0.50 MQD-25-307 77.00 109.00 32.00 22.0 1.82 1.82 MQD-25-307 77.00 82.00 5.00 3.4 2.50 2.50 MQD-25-307 89.00 105.00 16.00 11.0 2.61 2.61 MQD-25-307 116.00 153.00 37.00 25.6 0.47 0.47 MQD-25-307 122.00 125.00 3.00 2.1 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-308 50.00 58.00 8.00 5.6 0.77 0.77 MQD-25-308 67.00 71.00 4.00 2.8 1.53 1.53 MQD-25-308 78.00 82.00 4.00 2.8 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-308 94.00 98.00 4.00 2.8 1.59 1.59 MQD-25-308 94.00 97.00 3.00 2.1 2.01 2.01 MQD-25-308 109.00 143.00 34.00 24.2 0.98 0.98 MQD-25-308 123.00 130.00 7.00 5.0 1.73 1.73 MQD-25-308 150.00 197.00 47.00 34.0 0.96 0.96 MQD-25-308 170.00 174.00 4.00 2.9 3.34 3.34 MQD-25-308 181.00 196.00 15.00 10.9 1.10 1.10 MQD-25-309 82.00 93.25 11.25 8.4 1.03 1.03 MQD-25-309 85.55 93.25 7.70 5.7 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-309 99.70 102.85 3.15 2.3 1.05 1.05 MQD-25-309 120.00 123.00 3.00 2.2 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-309 138.00 162.00 24.00 18.1 1.00 1.00 MQD-25-309 144.00 148.00 4.00 3.0 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-309 154.00 157.00 3.00 2.3 3.57 3.57 MQD-25-310 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.4 1.14 1.14 MQD-25-310 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.4 1.14 1.14 MQD-25-310 83.00 87.00 4.00 2.9 0.90 0.90 MQD-25-310 119.00 125.00 6.00 4.3 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-310 142.00 144.00 2.00 1.5 0.41 0.41 MQD-25-310 156.00 243.00 87.00 65.2 1.75 1.75 MQD-25-310 168.00 199.00 31.00 23.0 2.88 2.88 MQD-25-310 209.00 215.00 6.00 4.5 3.08 3.08 MQD-25-310 221.00 231.00 10.00 7.6 2.43 2.43 MQD-25-311 61.00 77.00 16.00 11.7 1.29 1.29 MQD-25-311 64.00 77.00 13.00 9.5 1.46 1.46 MQD-25-311 100.00 105.00 5.00 3.7 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-311 116.00 150.00 34.00 25.3 0.65 0.65 MQD-25-311 134.00 138.00 4.00 3.0 1.35 1.35 MQD-25-311 143.00 149.00 6.00 4.5 1.36 1.36 MQD-25-312 67.00 73.00 6.00 4.4 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-312 83.00 86.00 3.00 2.2 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-312 106.00 109.00 3.00 2.2 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-312 126.00 210.00 84.00 62.8 1.03 1.03 MQD-25-312 142.00 159.00 17.00 12.6 1.01 1.01 MQD-25-312 161.00 167.00 6.00 4.5 1.12 1.12 MQD-25-312 170.00 184.50 14.50 10.9 1.94 1.94 MQD-25-312 195.00 210.00 15.00 11.4 1.26 1.26 MQD-25-313 71.00 73.45 2.45 1.7 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-313 77.00 103.00 26.00 18.5 0.76 0.76 MQD-25-313 86.00 94.00 8.00 5.7 1.76 1.76 MQD-25-313 123.00 150.00 27.00 19.5 1.04 1.04 MQD-25-313 126.00 130.00 4.00 2.9 1.50 1.50 MQD-25-313 148.00 150.00 2.00 1.4 5.75 5.75 MQD-25-314 61.60 65.70 4.10 3.1 0.63 0.63 MQD-25-314 75.00 77.00 2.00 1.5 0.50 0.50 MQD-25-314 104.00 109.00 5.00 3.9 0.51 0.51 MQD-25-314 130.00 158.00 28.00 21.9 0.81 0.81 MQD-25-314 146.00 158.00 12.00 9.4 1.21 1.21 MQD-25-314 166.00 232.00 66.00 53.2 1.02 1.02 MQD-25-314 166.00 177.00 11.00 8.7 2.80 2.80 MQD-25-314 193.00 206.90 13.90 11.2 1.43 1.43 MQD-25-315 63.00 67.00 4.00 3.0 0.60 0.60 MQD-25-315 93.00 120.00 27.00 20.6 1.05 1.05 MQD-25-315 96.25 113.00 16.75 12.8 1.43 1.43 MQD-25-315 132.00 173.00 41.00 31.6 0.56 0.56 MQD-25-315 163.00 171.00 8.00 6.2 1.31 1.31 MQD-25-315 179.00 183.00 4.00 3.1 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-316 110.00 193.00 83.00 64.3 1.56 1.59 MQD-25-316 126.00 134.00 8.00 6.2 1.10 1.10 MQD-25-316 154.00 158.50 4.50 3.5 12.81 13.33 MQD-25-316 164.00 171.00 7.00 5.4 1.30 1.30 MQD-25-316 177.00 192.00 15.00 11.7 2.17 2.17 MQD-25-317 69.00 72.00 3.00 2.2 0.99 0.99 MQD-25-317 78.00 83.00 5.00 3.7 0.40 0.40 MQD-25-317 107.00 111.00 4.00 3.0 0.35 0.35 MQD-25-317 117.00 124.00 7.00 5.3 0.36 0.36 MQD-25-317 139.00 221.00 82.00 63.3 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-317 150.00 177.00 27.00 20.8 1.70 1.70 MQD-25-317 187.00 198.00 11.00 8.5 1.93 1.93 MQD-25-317 204.00 221.00 17.00 13.2 1.72 1.72 MQD-25-319 86.05 171.00 84.95 60.9 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-319 95.90 99.00 3.10 2.2 1.13 1.13 MQD-25-319 109.00 115.00 6.00 4.3 1.05 1.05 MQD-25-319 137.00 141.00 4.00 2.9 1.05 1.05 MQD-25-319 154.00 157.00 3.00 2.2 1.44 1.44 MQD-25-319 165.00 167.00 2.00 1.4 2.01 2.01 MQD-25-320 45.30 48.00 2.70 1.9 0.86 0.86 MQD-25-320 60.00 66.00 6.00 4.2 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-320 118.10 195.00 76.90 55.9 1.22 1.22 MQD-25-320 121.00 126.00 5.00 3.6 1.24 1.24 MQD-25-320 132.85 139.00 6.15 4.5 2.66 2.66 MQD-25-320 145.00 164.25 19.25 14.0 1.66 1.66 MQD-25-320 172.00 177.00 5.00 3.7 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-320 189.85 194.00 4.15 3.0 2.39 2.39 MQD-25-321 55.00 74.50 19.50 14.4 1.14 1.14 MQD-25-321 56.00 73.55 17.55 13.0 1.20 1.20 MQD-25-321 84.00 101.00 17.00 12.7 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-321 118.00 150.00 32.00 24.1 0.48 0.48 MQD-25-323 55.00 102.00 47.00 33.3 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-323 77.75 85.55 7.80 5.5 1.23 1.23 MQD-25-323 115.80 162.00 46.20 33.2 0.55 0.55 MQD-25-323 148.00 153.00 5.00 3.6 1.18 1.18 MQD-25-324 55.00 60.00 5.00 3.7 0.71 0.71 MQD-25-324 71.50 91.00 19.50 14.4 0.90 0.90 MQD-25-324 87.00 89.00 2.00 1.5 3.24 3.24 MQD-25-324 122.00 136.00 14.00 10.4 0.42 0.42 MQD-25-324 142.00 162.00 20.00 15.0 1.94 2.13 MQD-25-324 152.00 156.00 4.00 3.0 8.08 9.00 MQD-25-325 41.95 49.30 7.35 5.5 0.45 0.45 MQD-25-325 91.00 186.00 95.00 72.6 0.75 0.75 MQD-25-325 98.00 104.00 6.00 4.5 1.04 1.04 MQD-25-325 107.00 122.00 15.00 11.4 1.09 1.09 MQD-25-325 148.00 151.00 3.00 2.3 1.03 1.03 MQD-25-325 160.00 165.00 5.00 3.8 1.48 1.48 MQD-25-325 178.00 185.00 7.00 5.4 1.38 1.38 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-25-262 670,138 5,379,539 427 328.2 -46.2 165.00 MQD-25-263 670,172 5,379,565 427 329.5 -45.6 156.00 MQD-25-265 670,146 5,379,524 428 329.4 -45.4 171.05 MQD-25-266 670,180 5,379,552 427 328.9 -45.5 162.00 MQD-25-267 670,156 5,379,507 428 328.9 -44.7 195.00 MQD-25-268 670,191 5,379,532 428 330.7 -45.5 198.00 MQD-25-270 670,165 5,379,490 428 327.9 -45.9 222.00 MQD-25-271 670,199 5,379,520 428 329.2 -46.9 210.00 MQD-25-272 670,143 5,379,548 427 327.4 -45.0 141.00 MQD-25-273 670,151 5,379,532 428 332.0 -45.0 162.00 MQD-25-275 670,208 5,379,505 428 329.6 -45.4 231.00 MQD-25-276 670,159 5,379,517 428 328.9 -44.6 186.00 MQD-25-277 670,184 5,379,563 428 327.6 -45.0 150.00 MQD-25-278 670,168 5,379,502 428 329.2 -45.4 222.00 MQD-25-279 670,193 5,379,547 428 329.5 -44.6 183.00 MQD-25-280 670,177 5,379,486 428 330.1 -45.7 231.00 MQD-25-281 670,203 5,379,532 428 330.0 -45.3 195.00 MQD-25-282 670,180 5,379,498 428 330.0 -46.0 222.00 MQD-25-283 670,210 5,379,517 428 329.9 -44.8 222.00 MQD-25-284 670,172 5,379,515 428 328.1 -45.3 195.00 MQD-25-285 670,222 5,379,513 428 329.8 -47.4 231.00 MQD-25-286 670,162 5,379,531 428 330.4 -45.1 183.00 MQD-25-288 670,213 5,379,529 428 330.2 -46.6 210.00 MQD-25-289 670,154 5,379,545 427 329.1 -46.1 150.00 MQD-25-290 670,203 5,379,548 428 330.7 -46.1 186.00 MQD-25-291 670,157 5,379,557 427 329.3 -45.5 153.00 MQD-25-292 670,196 5,379,560 428 330.6 -46.2 162.00 MQD-25-293 670,167 5,379,541 427 330.7 -45.9 162.00 MQD-25-294 670,187 5,379,574 427 329.6 -45.9 153.00 MQD-25-295 670,178 5,379,525 428 328.6 -45.3 186.00 MQD-25-296 670,199 5,379,571 427 329.8 -45.3 162.00 MQD-25-297 670,184 5,379,511 428 328.9 -46.0 210.00 MQD-25-298 670,226 5,379,525 428 329.4 -46.4 222.00 MQD-25-299 670,193 5,379,495 428 330.8 -45.9 243.00 MQD-25-300 670,217 5,379,541 428 330.1 -46.9 207.00 MQD-25-301 670,195 5,379,506 428 330.0 -44.4 222.00 MQD-25-302 670,209 5,379,556 427 330.0 -48.0 171.00 MQD-25-303 670,185 5,379,523 428 329.9 -46.4 207.00 MQD-25-304 670,238 5,379,522 428 329.9 -47.1 243.00 MQD-25-305 670,178 5,379,539 428 330.0 -46.7 171.00 MQD-25-306 670,229 5,379,537 428 329.9 -45.3 210.00 MQD-25-307 670,169 5,379,553 427 330.1 -46.8 162.00 MQD-25-308 670,220 5,379,555 427 329.9 -47.8 198.00 MQD-25-309 670,212 5,379,568 427 329.9 -45.2 162.00 MQD-25-310 670,255 5,379,532 428 330.0 -45.0 243.00 MQD-25-311 670,203 5,379,583 427 330.0 -44.3 153.00 MQD-25-312 670,245 5,379,546 428 329.9 -45.5 210.00 MQD-25-313 670,215 5,379,580 427 330.1 -46.0 150.00 MQD-25-314 670,256 5,379,543 428 330.2 -44.9 234.00 MQD-25-315 670,224 5,379,564 428 330.0 -45.8 183.00 MQD-25-316 670,249 5,379,556 428 330.2 -44.7 195.00 MQD-25-317 670,243 5,379,536 428 330.1 -44.6 222.00 MQD-25-319 670,240 5,379,571 428 330.0 -44.2 171.00 MQD-25-320 670,233 5,379,550 428 329.8 -45.4 195.00 MQD-25-321 670,219 5,379,592 427 330.1 -45.2 153.00 MQD-25-323 670,230 5,379,588 427 330.1 -45.1 162.00 MQD-25-324 670,229 5,379,578 427 330.0 -45.1 162.00 MQD-25-325 670,236 5,379,563 428 330.1 -45.2 186.00

Table 3: Drill results versus expected results from the current resource model

HOLE ID MODEL

LENGTH MODEL

GRADE DRILL

LENGTH DRILL

GRADE MQD-25-262 75.05 2.27 82.00 1.50 MQD-25-263 57.05 1.35 55.70 1.64 MQD-25-265 72.40 1.14 83.15 1.30 MQD-25-266 57.25 1.08 67.25 0.99 MQD-25-267 79.20 1.05 105.60 1.03 MQD-25-268 64.05 1.18 65.50 1.15 MQD-25-270 89.50 1.08 76.80 0.89 MQD-25-271 67.00 1.12 85.80 0.77 MQD-25-272 57.00 1.81 55.20 1.94 MQD-25-273 63.00 1.14 66.75 1.04 MQD-25-275 65.85 0.90 100.80 0.72 MQD-25-276 78.80 0.98 94.45 0.87 MQD-25-277 42.70 1.21 21.70 1.37 MQD-25-278 89.80 0.83 134.20 0.64 MQD-25-279 56.00 1.08 49.05 1.18 MQD-25-280 88.55 0.63 110.85 0.62 MQD-25-281 56.35 1.05 67.85 0.59 MQD-25-282 84.85 0.90 98.00 0.67 MQD-25-283 51.00 1.34 107.00 0.70 MQD-25-284 77.00 0.90 115.25 0.68 MQD-25-285 61.00 1.18 98.00 1.05 MQD-25-286 60.95 1.05 74.10 1.14 MQD-25-288 61.00 1.04 101.25 1.15 MQD-25-289 59.00 1.10 57.95 1.25 MQD-25-290 57.00 1.12 93.55 0.92 MQD-25-291 58.00 1.13 72.85 0.98 MQD-25-292 48.15 0.91 69.00 0.89 MQD-25-293 57.60 1.00 58.00 1.00 MQD-25-294 48.00 0.85 61.50 1.23 MQD-25-295 68.70 0.79 77.70 0.93 MQD-25-296 51.20 1.33 56.95 1.00 MQD-25-297 69.25 0.89 97.90 0.68 MQD-25-298 65.15 0.84 93.30 0.96 MQD-25-299 79.00 0.78 109.55 0.71 MQD-25-300 65.00 1.21 90.65 0.87 MQD-25-301 66.85 1.03 125.60 0.51 MQD-25-302 54.55 0.90 73.00 0.61 MQD-25-303 75.20 0.99 96.40 0.49 MQD-25-304 72.10 1.25 92.15 0.95 MQD-25-305 57.35 1.03 92.00 0.68 MQD-25-306 69.95 0.97 98.45 0.73 MQD-25-307 59.00 1.11 84.00 0.99 MQD-25-308 67.00 1.02 101.00 0.98 MQD-25-309 50.50 0.95 41.40 0.96 MQD-25-310 83.25 1.08 101.00 1.59 MQD-25-311 53.00 1.04 55.00 0.81 MQD-25-312 76.00 0.97 96.00 0.95 MQD-25-313 52.00 1.02 55.45 0.88 MQD-25-314 84.60 1.08 105.10 0.92 MQD-25-315 60.95 1.28 76.00 0.72 MQD-25-316 66.00 1.04 83.00 1.56 MQD-25-317 79.15 0.88 101.00 1.20 MQD-25-319 61.75 1.03 84.95 0.66 MQD-25-320 57.95 0.83 85.60 1.15 MQD-25-321 61.75 1.07 68.50 0.62 MQD-25-323 59.20 0.92 93.20 0.60 MQD-25-324 59.70 1.01 117.00 1.13 MQD-25-325 65.20 0.92 204.70 0.73

The current Moss Gold Project Mineral Resource was announced on January 26, 2026. The details will be provided in a technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, to be filed before March 12, 2026, under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $100 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project which will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website by March 12, 2026. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

