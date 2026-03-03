Significant intercept at depth extends mineralization in the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project with higher-grade shoots highlighting underground potential





Near surface intercept in the Superion Zone demonstrates the potential to add to near surface resources

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce initial drilling results from two drill holes targeting high grade mineralization at depth in the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Gold X2, commented, "This drilling was designed to test the system for higher-grade mineralization that could potentially support underground mining in the future and to demonstrate the open pit can be extended to depth. The discovery of higher-grade mineralization 280 meters beneath the RPEEE pit represents a transformative development in our exploration process and growth trajectory of the project. Our team has worked very hard over the past year to advance our understanding of high-grade mineralization distribution within the deposit. This effort has yielded strong results, with our first drill hole confirming higher-grade mineralized shoots at depth. The Company plans to follow up promptly on these results to reveal the true potential of the mineralized system."

Highlights

Two drillholes targeting shallowly plunging high-grade shoots within the core shears of the QES Zone up to 280 meters beneath the current RPEEE pit shell are illustrated in (Figure 1). The results not only confirm the continuity of the QES Zone at depth with the discovery of a new high-grade shoot, but also expand the Superion Zone near surface (Figure 2). See (Table 1) for full assays within the mineralized zone. Select higher-grade intercepts include:

MQD-25-326: Superion Zone: 23.0m of 1.01 g/t Au from 183.0m QES Zone: 117.0m of 1.21 g/t Au from 816m, including 19.0m of 3.33 g/t Au from 826.0 m, including 10.0m of 4.37 g/t Au, including 5.0m of 7.24 g/t Au



MQD-25-330: QES Zone: 28.95m of 1.18 g/t Au from 730.05m, including 10.3m of 2.38 g/t Au from 746.0m



Further exploration drilling will evaluate the continuity of broad mineralized shears that may lead to a deeper open pit, as well as the high-grade mineralization discovered in drill hole MQD-25-326 with the goal of defining a strike extensive higher-grade shoot. Potential underground mining methods and associated economic parameters will be evaluated once sufficient drilling is completed and the continuity of higher-grades confirmed.





Figure 1: Illustrates the drilling plan view with reported drilling holes highlighted in gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/285988_311967cad4be384f_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Shows the cross section with reported drill holes confirming continuity of the QES Zone 280 meters beneath the pit and expansion of the Superion Zone near surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/285988_311967cad4be384f_003full.jpg

Technical Overview

The RPEEE pit defined in the recently released PEA was constrained by drill data that focused on the top 500 meters of the deposit. Structural analysis within the deposit revealed a repeating pattern of higher-grade shoots in the QES Zone that are plunging approximately 10 - 15 degrees to the northeast. Within the shallowly plunging higher-grade shoots, intersections between primary and secondary shear zones develop the highest-grade zones along steeply plunging intersection lineations, as intersected by MQD-25-171, which returned 124.35m of 1.65 g/t Au including 47m @ 3.08 g/t Au (release April 22, 2025) and MQD-22-014, which returned 128.3m @ 1.05 g/t Au including 40.6m @ 1.99 g/t Au (release May 3, 2022).

To test the concept of deeper mineralized shoots, Gold X2 drilled two holes, MQD-25-326 and MQD-25-330 which intersected the core shear zone approximately 280m and 60m, respectively, beneath the RPEEE pit shell. MQD-25-326 successfully intersected the next shallow plunging high-grade shoot. Both holes were drilled from the north side of QES so that they could also test for shallow marginal shears in Superion area.

MQD-26-326 was collared north of the Superion Zone and encountered mineralized sericite-silica altered sheared dacite volcanics, intersecting 11.4m of 0.51 g/t Au from 6.6m. The hole intersected a second sheared diorite package returning 23.0m of 1.01 g/t Au from 183.0m before encountering the main diorite complex at 300m. Both mineralized shears are not modelled in the current MRE and represent further opportunities to convert waste blocks into mineralized blocks in future MREs.

The hole intersected the QES Zone approximately 280m below the RPEEE pit shell and intersected the expected geology with mineralization hosted in sheared sericite-silica-hematite altered granodiorites and higher-grades correlating with increased shear intensity. The entire zone returned an intercept of 222m @ 0.88 g/t Au from 759m, including the headline 117.0m of 1.21 g/t Au, which suggests potential to significantly deepen the proposed open pit if further drilling confirms strike and depth continuity of the core shear zone.

Additionally, MQD-25-326 intersected a high-grade corridor returning 19.0m of 3.33 g/t Au from 826.0 meters. The interval contains two higher strain shear zones, which returned 10.0m of 4.37 g/t Au from 826.0m, including 5.0m of 7.24 g/t Au from 826.0m, and 2.0m of 7.15 g/t Au from 843.0m. The shallowly plunging high grade mineralized shoots within the Moss Gold Deposit demonstrate high grade continuity over several hundred meters that have been corroborated by recent grade control patterns and within the larger resource. Together this suggests an opportunity to define a potential higher-grade resource that may possibly be mined by underground methods. Gold X2 will conduct follow up on these initial results to demonstrate both grade and strike continuity at depth. Once the Company has a firmer understanding of the nature of the higher-grade mineralization, a study will commence to evaluate the appropriate underground mining method and economic parameters.

MQD-26-330 was collared north of QES, along the western edge of the Zone, intersecting the core shears at approximately 50 meters below the RPEEE pit shell. It collared into dacite volcanics and encountered diorite package at 300m before transitioning into the broad sheared sericite-silica-hematite altered granodiorite. The hole hit above the targeted and interpreted shallow plunging mineralization shoot into an inter-shoot zone of expected lower grade. Alteration and shear intensity were noticeably less than that seen in MQD-26-326 with intercepts of 30.0m of 0.52 g/t Au from 664.0m, 20.2m of 0.50 g/t Au from 704.8m and 28.95m of 1.18 g/t Au from 730.05m.

Further exploration drilling will continue to evaluate the continuity of broad mineralization and high-grade shears that provide an opportunity for significant resource growth. This will commence with wedged holes designed to step out in 50 - 100 meter increments from the above intercepts to more fully defined the proposed mineralization shoots and better define their geometry.





Figure 3: Hole MQD-25-326: Sheared, sericite-silica-hematite altered granodiorite yielding high grade intercepts of 19.0m of 3.33 g/t Au from 826.0m, including 10.0m of 4.37 g/t Au from 826.0m and 2.0m of 7.15 g/t Au from 843.0m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/285988_311967cad4be384f_004full.jpg

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-25-326 6.60 18.00 11.40 5.7 0.51 0.51 MQD-25-326 14.00 16.00 2.00 1.0 1.32 1.32 MQD-25-326 101.00 103.00 2.00 1.1 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-326 107.00 112.00 5.00 2.6 0.66 0.66 MQD-25-326 136.00 138.00 2.00 1.1 0.48 0.48 MQD-25-326 167.00 169.00 2.00 1.1 0.30 0.30 MQD-25-326 175.00 177.00 2.00 1.1 0.68 0.68 MQD-25-326 183.00 206.00 23.00 12.5 1.01 1.01 MQD-25-326 183.00 185.00 2.00 1.1 1.47 1.47 MQD-25-326 193.00 204.00 11.00 6.0 1.47 1.47 MQD-25-326 345.00 359.00 14.00 8.0 1.11 1.11 MQD-25-326 348.00 357.00 9.00 5.1 1.49 1.49 MQD-25-326 391.70 395.00 3.30 1.9 1.87 1.87 MQD-25-326 393.00 395.00 2.00 1.1 2.89 2.89 MQD-25-326 560.00 566.00 6.00 3.4 0.41 0.41 MQD-25-326 614.00 617.45 3.45 2.0 0.92 0.92 MQD-25-326 627.00 629.00 2.00 1.2 1.63 1.63 MQD-25-326 657.00 659.00 2.00 1.2 0.62 0.62 MQD-25-326 680.00 682.05 2.05 1.2 0.50 0.50 MQD-25-326 691.35 694.20 2.85 1.6 0.43 0.43 MQD-25-326 759.00 810.00 51.00 30.2 0.59 0.59 MQD-25-326 794.00 796.00 2.00 1.2 4.30 4.30 MQD-25-326 816.00 933.00 117.00 71.1 1.21 1.21 MQD-25-326 821.00 836.00 15.00 9.0 3.35 3.35 MQD-25-326 842.00 864.00 22.00 13.3 1.45 1.45 MQD-25-326 878.00 884.00 6.00 3.6 1.48 1.48 MQD-25-326 892.00 902.90 10.90 6.7 2.39 2.39 MQD-25-326 943.00 957.45 14.45 9.0 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-326 955.05 957.45 2.40 1.5 1.68 1.68 MQD-25-326 968.00 981.00 13.00 8.1 1.04 1.04 MQD-25-326 969.00 973.00 4.00 2.5 2.26 2.26 MQD-25-326 979.00 981.00 2.00 1.3 1.39 1.39 MQD-25-326 995.80 1001.00 5.20 3.3 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-326 1031.00 1049.00 18.00 11.5 0.90 0.90 MQD-25-326 1031.00 1035.00 4.00 2.5 3.16 3.16 MQD-25-330 14.00 16.00 2.00 8.1 0.48 0.48 MQD-25-330 174.00 181.00 7.00 1.2 0.60 0.60 MQD-25-330 210.00 220.35 10.35 4.8 0.33 0.33 MQD-25-330 226.00 231.00 5.00 7.1 0.34 0.34 MQD-25-330 244.00 249.65 5.65 3.4 1.28 1.28 MQD-25-330 261.00 268.00 7.00 3.9 1.20 1.20 MQD-25-330 265.00 267.00 2.00 4.8 3.38 3.38 MQD-25-330 316.85 324.00 7.15 1.4 0.81 0.81 MQD-25-330 320.90 324.00 3.10 5.0 1.37 1.37 MQD-25-330 445.55 448.00 2.45 2.2 1.06 1.06 MQD-25-330 519.00 528.00 9.00 1.8 0.58 0.58 MQD-25-330 519.00 522.00 3.00 6.5 1.12 1.12 MQD-25-330 606.00 617.00 11.00 2.2 0.43 0.43 MQD-25-330 631.00 638.00 7.00 8.1 0.57 0.57 MQD-25-330 651.30 654.00 2.70 5.2 0.48 0.48 MQD-25-330 664.00 694.00 30.00 2.0 0.52 0.52 MQD-25-330 674.00 682.00 8.00 22.3 1.01 1.01 MQD-25-330 704.80 725.00 20.20 5.9 0.50 0.50 MQD-25-330 730.05 759.00 28.95 15.1 1.18 1.18 MQD-25-330 746.00 756.30 10.30 21.8 2.38 2.38 MQD-25-330 777.00 779.00 2.00 7.8 0.44 0.44 MQD-25-330 785.35 787.55 2.20 1.5 0.39 0.39 MQD-25-330 791.45 794.00 2.55 1.7 0.98 0.98 MQD-25-330 805.65 807.95 2.30 1.9 0.54 0.54 MQD-25-330 825.50 828.10 2.60 1.8 0.62 0.62 MQD-25-330 837.00 846.00 9.00 2.0 0.80 0.80 MQD-25-330 855.00 867.35 12.35 6.9 0.70 0.70 MQD-25-330 860.05 864.00 3.95 9.6 1.09 1.09 MQD-25-330 889.00 897.45 8.45 3.1 1.79 1.79 MQD-25-330 894.15 896.65 2.50 6.6 5.20 5.20

Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-25-326 669,659 5,379,900 430 136.1 -60.3 1056.00 MQD-25-330 669,486 5,379,810 430 143.0 -52.1 909.00

Table 3: Individual Assays across MQD-25-326 Mineralized Zone

BHID From To Length Sample Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Te ppm MQD-25-326 751.00 752.00 1.00 L192382 0.0025 0.050 1.3 14.7 0.440 0.025 MQD-25-326 752.00 753.00 1.00 L192384 0.0025 0.030 1.0 7.7 0.510 0.025 MQD-25-326 753.00 754.00 1.00 L192385 0.0410 0.120 0.6 52.0 0.710 0.110 MQD-25-326 754.00 755.00 1.00 L192386 0.0650 0.140 0.6 35.0 0.560 0.300 MQD-25-326 755.00 756.00 1.00 L192387 0.1190 0.180 0.6 66.6 2.080 0.730 MQD-25-326 756.00 757.40 1.40 L192388 0.2140 0.270 0.6 25.1 1.170 0.610 MQD-25-326 757.40 758.00 0.60 L192389 0.0820 0.320 0.4 32.9 0.070 0.330 MQD-25-326 758.00 759.00 1.00 L192390 0.1400 0.070 0.2 52.7 1.230 1.330 MQD-25-326 759.00 760.00 1.00 L192391 0.5700 0.890 0.5 180.5 7.450 1.430 MQD-25-326 760.00 761.00 1.00 L192392 1.1800 1.210 1.2 103.5 6.380 1.390 MQD-25-326 761.00 762.00 1.00 L192393 0.7900 0.890 0.7 190.0 8.500 3.240 MQD-25-326 762.00 763.00 1.00 L192394 0.6050 0.470 1.0 55.4 1.840 0.880 MQD-25-326 763.00 764.00 1.00 L192396 0.5200 0.360 1.3 45.8 1.240 0.690 MQD-25-326 764.00 765.00 1.00 L192397 0.1670 0.230 1.1 165.0 0.720 0.320 MQD-25-326 765.00 766.00 1.00 L192398 0.2260 0.330 1.0 138.5 1.050 0.400 MQD-25-326 766.00 767.00 1.00 L192399 0.3460 0.490 0.7 132.5 3.330 0.620 MQD-25-326 767.00 768.00 1.00 L192400 0.6310 0.580 0.6 77.7 0.740 0.970 MQD-25-326 768.00 769.00 1.00 L192401 0.9960 0.850 1.0 161.0 0.530 1.330 MQD-25-326 769.00 770.00 1.00 L192402 0.3340 0.330 1.5 70.3 0.540 0.590 MQD-25-326 770.00 771.00 1.00 L192403 0.7900 0.710 1.1 78.0 1.630 1.480 MQD-25-326 771.00 772.00 1.00 L192404 0.4270 0.390 1.0 40.7 1.540 0.800 MQD-25-326 772.00 773.00 1.00 L192406 0.9300 0.800 0.9 150.5 3.350 1.290 MQD-25-326 773.00 774.00 1.00 L192407 0.4060 0.590 1.6 150.5 0.590 0.650 MQD-25-326 774.00 775.00 1.00 L192408 0.5130 0.880 1.7 388.0 1.120 0.780 MQD-25-326 775.00 776.00 1.00 L192409 1.6300 1.950 2.0 507.0 1.150 2.560 MQD-25-326 776.00 777.00 1.00 L192410 0.2650 0.800 2.1 282.0 1.020 0.520 MQD-25-326 777.00 778.00 1.00 L192411 0.1080 0.630 1.8 246.0 1.320 0.400 MQD-25-326 778.00 779.00 1.00 L192412 0.2530 0.860 1.0 298.0 17.450 0.670 MQD-25-326 779.00 780.00 1.00 L192413 0.2510 1.680 0.9 805.0 2.010 0.480 MQD-25-326 780.00 781.00 1.00 L192414 0.1990 1.520 1.0 693.0 4.670 0.440 MQD-25-326 781.00 782.00 1.00 L192415 0.4190 2.320 0.3 577.0 3.540 1.190 MQD-25-326 782.00 783.00 1.00 L192417 0.2060 0.910 1.1 446.0 1.920 0.420 MQD-25-326 783.00 784.00 1.00 L192418 0.4980 2.770 2.9 1130.0 0.780 1.120 MQD-25-326 784.00 785.00 1.00 L192419 0.3250 1.840 3.3 881.0 1.800 0.750 MQD-25-326 785.00 786.00 1.00 L192420 0.7030 2.520 1.6 815.0 4.690 1.800 MQD-25-326 786.00 787.00 1.00 L192421 0.3210 1.800 0.6 1030.0 5.820 0.500 MQD-25-326 787.00 788.00 1.00 L192422 0.4490 1.980 0.9 1055.0 34.100 0.530 MQD-25-326 788.00 789.00 1.00 L192423 0.4160 2.430 1.1 1170.0 5.650 0.770 MQD-25-326 789.00 790.00 1.00 L192424 0.2940 2.390 1.3 1240.0 2.020 0.360 MQD-25-326 790.00 791.00 1.00 L192425 0.5130 3.990 0.9 1965.0 19.000 0.650 MQD-25-326 791.00 792.00 1.00 L192427 0.6730 4.260 1.1 2100.0 3.750 0.770 MQD-25-326 792.00 793.00 1.00 L192428 0.2270 0.770 0.9 391.0 2.120 0.290 MQD-25-326 793.00 794.00 1.00 L192429 0.3660 0.670 1.0 553.0 6.150 0.530 MQD-25-326 794.00 795.00 1.00 L192430 7.1000 6.630 0.7 554.0 7.280 10.150 MQD-25-326 795.00 796.00 1.00 L192431 1.5050 1.540 0.7 287.0 1.280 2.460 MQD-25-326 796.00 797.00 1.00 L192433 0.3180 0.430 1.4 70.2 26.900 0.570 MQD-25-326 797.00 798.00 1.00 L192434 0.1450 0.230 0.6 38.7 0.490 0.300 MQD-25-326 798.00 798.75 0.75 L192435 0.2200 0.370 1.4 97.3 26.500 0.340 MQD-25-326 798.75 799.20 0.45 L192436 0.2910 0.520 1.2 86.5 0.350 0.400 MQD-25-326 799.20 800.00 0.80 L192437 0.1220 0.170 1.7 17.6 0.390 0.220 MQD-25-326 800.00 801.00 1.00 L192438 0.0950 0.090 1.0 133.5 1.070 0.100 MQD-25-326 801.00 802.00 1.00 L192439 0.7380 0.800 1.1 100.5 17.950 1.300 MQD-25-326 802.00 803.00 1.00 L192440 0.4120 0.530 0.8 18.0 20.000 0.970 MQD-25-326 803.00 804.00 1.00 L192441 0.2540 0.250 0.2 30.8 220.000 0.570 MQD-25-326 804.00 805.00 1.00 L192442 0.1320 0.130 0.8 22.1 2.460 0.320 MQD-25-326 805.00 806.00 1.00 L192444 0.1870 0.130 0.5 23.7 15.500 0.490 MQD-25-326 806.00 807.00 1.00 L192445 0.2150 0.160 0.5 41.1 3.070 0.550 MQD-25-326 807.00 808.00 1.00 L192446 0.2510 0.360 1.3 89.3 4.050 0.500 MQD-25-326 808.00 809.00 1.00 L192447 0.4130 0.460 0.6 201.0 3.770 0.690 MQD-25-326 809.00 810.00 1.00 L192448 0.4340 0.610 0.1 234.0 6.510 0.630 MQD-25-326 810.00 811.00 1.00 L192449 0.1960 0.250 1.3 89.4 3.720 0.340 MQD-25-326 811.00 812.00 1.00 L192450 0.1910 0.230 1.4 40.6 0.540 0.310 MQD-25-326 812.00 813.00 1.00 L192451 0.0650 0.100 1.4 22.7 0.480 0.110 MQD-25-326 813.00 814.00 1.00 L192452 0.0980 0.220 0.9 92.1 1.420 0.050 MQD-25-326 814.00 815.00 1.00 L192454 0.1890 0.520 0.8 119.5 0.400 0.390 MQD-25-326 815.00 816.00 1.00 L192455 0.2370 0.550 1.1 198.5 1.180 0.370 MQD-25-326 816.00 817.00 1.00 L192456 0.4080 1.080 1.3 570.0 0.620 0.380 MQD-25-326 817.00 818.00 1.00 L192457 0.9240 2.250 0.7 1180.0 0.580 2.050 MQD-25-326 818.00 819.00 1.00 L192458 0.8470 1.160 0.9 372.0 0.730 1.030 MQD-25-326 819.00 820.00 1.00 L192459 0.5160 0.590 1.4 114.0 0.420 0.650 MQD-25-326 820.00 821.00 1.00 L192460 0.4500 0.520 1.0 181.0 0.820 0.460 MQD-25-326 821.00 822.00 1.00 L192461 1.0550 0.770 1.7 126.5 0.730 1.090 MQD-25-326 822.00 823.00 1.00 L192462 0.8840 0.930 1.7 164.5 2.090 1.530 MQD-25-326 823.00 824.00 1.00 L192464 1.1750 0.930 1.5 64.2 1.630 1.400 MQD-25-326 824.00 825.00 1.00 L192465 1.5300 2.300 1.4 540.0 2.760 1.930 MQD-25-326 825.00 826.00 1.00 L192466 1.8250 2.750 0.5 464.0 2.140 2.550 MQD-25-326 826.00 827.00 1.00 L192467 4.3100 4.990 0.8 559.0 2.470 6.290 MQD-25-326 827.00 828.00 1.00 L192468 19.9500 20.800 1.1 995.0 4.250 30.400 MQD-25-326 828.00 829.00 1.00 L192469 2.1700 4.880 1.5 607.0 6.260 3.220 MQD-25-326 829.00 830.00 1.00 L192470 5.5200 7.670 1.9 401.0 7.470 7.740 MQD-25-326 830.00 831.00 1.00 L192471 4.2400 6.720 2.0 544.0 8.500 5.060 MQD-25-326 831.00 832.00 1.00 L192472 2.2700 4.500 1.9 476.0 5.300 2.950 MQD-25-326 832.00 833.00 1.00 L192474 1.2850 2.670 0.6 481.0 5.540 1.660 MQD-25-326 833.00 834.00 1.00 L192475 0.2820 0.410 1.4 63.1 6.310 0.480 MQD-25-326 834.00 835.00 1.00 L192476 1.4950 1.560 1.5 23.8 7.290 2.040 MQD-25-326 835.00 836.00 1.00 L192477 2.2100 2.390 0.9 207.0 8.100 2.880 MQD-25-326 836.00 837.00 1.00 L192478 0.9480 4.090 3.3 581.0 16.400 1.280 MQD-25-326 837.00 838.00 1.00 L192479 0.4960 3.070 2.6 922.0 4.670 0.530 MQD-25-326 838.00 839.00 1.00 L192480 0.3700 2.440 0.6 933.0 4.870 0.490 MQD-25-326 839.00 840.00 1.00 L192481 0.4120 2.720 2.4 1120.0 4.670 0.310 MQD-25-326 840.00 841.00 1.00 L192483 0.5050 1.440 2.3 353.0 9.660 0.790 MQD-25-326 841.00 842.00 1.00 L192484 0.8430 1.780 1.3 366.0 6.960 1.220 MQD-25-326 842.00 843.00 1.00 L192485 1.7650 3.630 0.7 691.0 26.300 2.390 MQD-25-326 843.00 844.00 1.00 L192486 10.6500 9.760 1.5 240.0 22.000 14.250 MQD-25-326 844.00 845.00 1.00 L192487 3.6400 4.750 3.2 339.0 3.890 4.960 MQD-25-326 845.00 846.00 1.00 L192488 1.3200 2.360 2.7 145.0 24.300 1.910 MQD-25-326 846.00 847.00 1.00 L192489 0.7540 2.210 1.8 429.0 11.050 1.090 MQD-25-326 847.00 848.00 1.00 L192490 0.7830 1.120 1.2 181.0 3.050 0.750 MQD-25-326 848.00 849.00 1.00 L192491 0.7290 1.100 2.0 116.5 7.920 1.040 MQD-25-326 849.00 850.00 1.00 L192492 0.7290 1.500 1.2 279.0 54.400 1.300 MQD-25-326 850.00 851.00 1.00 L192493 1.3800 1.420 1.2 117.5 10.700 2.810 MQD-25-326 851.00 852.00 1.00 L192494 0.6510 0.750 0.9 68.7 40.400 5.600 MQD-25-326 852.00 853.00 1.00 L192496 0.3230 0.260 1.1 14.8 0.530 0.480 MQD-25-326 853.00 854.00 1.00 L192497 0.4640 0.390 0.8 46.8 13.350 1.440 MQD-25-326 854.00 855.00 1.00 L192498 1.9800 0.530 0.6 17.3 5.500 1.290 MQD-25-326 855.00 856.00 1.00 L192499 1.3500 0.770 1.3 74.2 5.380 1.620 MQD-25-326 856.00 857.00 1.00 L192500 0.8010 0.670 0.1 50.1 0.630 1.260 MQD-25-326 857.00 858.00 1.00 L192501 0.4830 0.310 1.2 44.3 2.810 0.870 MQD-25-326 858.00 859.00 1.00 L192502 1.6000 0.360 0.8 33.3 1.040 1.400 MQD-25-326 859.00 860.00 1.00 L192503 0.0950 0.240 0.4 79.1 2.730 0.730 MQD-25-326 860.00 861.00 1.00 L192504 0.0260 0.030 0.3 22.4 0.500 0.025 MQD-25-326 861.00 862.00 1.00 L192506 0.0880 0.120 1.2 69.8 0.490 0.070 MQD-25-326 862.00 863.00 1.00 L192507 0.3260 0.270 1.3 76.7 0.630 0.460 MQD-25-326 863.00 864.00 1.00 L192508 2.0700 1.230 1.6 51.3 4.100 2.950 MQD-25-326 864.00 865.00 1.00 L192509 0.3210 0.240 1.4 18.8 0.950 0.720 MQD-25-326 865.00 866.00 1.00 L192510 0.0890 0.130 1.5 15.4 5.730 0.280 MQD-25-326 866.00 867.00 1.00 L192511 0.2590 0.240 1.1 40.4 1.020 0.400 MQD-25-326 867.00 868.00 1.00 L192512 0.1020 0.370 1.7 64.4 14.950 0.900 MQD-25-326 868.00 869.00 1.00 L192513 0.1040 0.150 1.3 18.2 3.630 0.230 MQD-25-326 869.00 870.00 1.00 L192514 0.8260 0.700 1.8 44.1 33.100 1.430 MQD-25-326 870.00 871.00 1.00 L192516 0.5910 0.530 0.6 128.0 11.050 1.200 MQD-25-326 871.00 872.00 1.00 L192517 0.1260 0.090 1.9 11.8 2.270 0.930 MQD-25-326 872.00 873.00 1.00 L192518 0.2170 0.170 0.4 57.5 12.350 0.980 MQD-25-326 873.00 874.00 1.00 L192519 0.0630 0.080 0.1 16.1 0.610 0.260 MQD-25-326 874.00 875.00 1.00 L192520 0.2150 0.330 0.3 38.0 18.200 0.960 MQD-25-326 875.00 876.00 1.00 L192521 0.0490 0.040 0.6 23.9 0.630 0.860 MQD-25-326 876.00 877.00 1.00 L192522 0.5010 0.910 0.3 1020.0 7.000 0.990 MQD-25-326 877.00 878.00 1.00 L192524 0.0850 0.090 1.1 55.3 1.170 0.160 MQD-25-326 878.00 879.00 1.00 L192525 5.0600 6.140 1.4 138.0 7.230 6.710 MQD-25-326 879.00 880.00 1.00 L192526 0.7880 1.200 1.2 191.0 3.000 1.420 MQD-25-326 880.00 881.00 1.00 L192527 0.2580 0.220 2.1 40.0 0.580 0.460 MQD-25-326 881.00 882.00 1.00 L192528 1.4250 1.420 0.6 87.7 26.500 2.570 MQD-25-326 882.00 883.00 1.00 L192529 0.2400 0.200 0.1 10.9 2.680 0.470 MQD-25-326 883.00 884.00 1.00 L192530 1.1050 0.900 1.6 18.8 0.880 2.090 MQD-25-326 884.00 885.00 1.00 L192531 0.5070 0.490 1.1 31.9 9.010 0.880 MQD-25-326 885.00 886.00 1.00 L192532 0.1460 0.130 1.5 18.8 3.160 0.350 MQD-25-326 886.00 887.00 1.00 L192533 0.0640 0.080 1.2 14.8 0.570 0.160 MQD-25-326 887.00 888.00 1.00 L192534 0.6920 1.240 1.1 286.0 1.500 4.400 MQD-25-326 888.00 889.00 1.00 L192536 0.1220 0.090 0.5 9.4 0.490 0.260 MQD-25-326 889.00 890.00 1.00 L192537 0.3020 0.210 1.1 21.2 0.480 0.480 MQD-25-326 890.00 891.00 1.00 L192538 0.2040 0.150 0.6 35.8 1.580 0.340 MQD-25-326 891.00 892.00 1.00 L192539 0.6530 0.570 1.3 81.5 0.920 1.260 MQD-25-326 892.00 893.00 1.00 L192540 1.6100 1.340 1.2 139.5 0.960 2.480 MQD-25-326 893.00 894.00 1.00 L192541 2.1100 1.560 0.6 134.5 0.870 3.300 MQD-25-326 894.00 895.00 1.00 L192542 4.6600 3.930 1.0 299.0 7.750 8.960 MQD-25-326 895.00 896.00 1.00 L192543 0.9560 0.920 1.8 174.0 1.890 1.440 MQD-25-326 896.00 897.00 1.00 L192544 1.3350 1.280 0.6 202.0 4.230 1.920 MQD-25-326 897.00 898.00 1.00 L192546 1.2750 1.000 0.8 53.5 1.700 1.840 MQD-25-326 898.00 899.00 1.00 L192547 2.5100 2.150 0.9 156.0 1.640 3.510 MQD-25-326 899.00 900.00 1.00 L192548 3.8900 3.240 0.4 199.0 8.490 7.350 MQD-25-326 900.00 901.00 1.00 L192549 1.7100 1.460 1.6 97.4 7.030 2.430 MQD-25-326 901.00 902.00 1.00 L192550 2.2300 1.840 0.9 63.8 14.000 3.640 MQD-25-326 902.00 902.90 0.90 L192551 4.1300 4.380 0.3 246.0 17.100 6.160 MQD-25-326 902.90 904.35 1.45 L192552 0.5500 1.560 0.7 551.0 15.200 1.120 MQD-25-326 904.35 904.70 0.35 L192553 0.0370 0.130 0.1 36.6 0.300 0.090 MQD-25-326 904.70 906.15 1.45 L192554 0.4570 0.650 0.6 96.8 47.400 1.210 MQD-25-326 906.15 907.40 1.25 L192556 0.0530 0.090 0.4 40.6 0.130 0.970 MQD-25-326 907.40 908.05 0.65 L192557 0.7880 0.750 0.5 74.0 1.900 2.910 MQD-25-326 908.05 909.20 1.15 L192558 0.0960 0.190 0.9 47.4 2.810 0.370 MQD-25-326 909.20 910.00 0.80 L192559 0.1590 0.240 0.5 43.4 1.980 0.580 MQD-25-326 910.00 912.00 2.00 L192560 0.0840 0.170 0.6 44.5 4.220 0.280 MQD-25-326 912.00 913.00 1.00 L192561 0.6470 0.580 0.8 69.1 6.440 1.180 MQD-25-326 913.00 914.00 1.00 L192562 1.7950 1.640 0.6 419.0 3.840 3.400 MQD-25-326 914.00 914.60 0.60 L192563 0.2040 0.250 0.4 52.1 3.500 0.440 MQD-25-326 914.60 916.00 1.40 L192564 0.1610 0.470 1.0 235.0 1.500 0.250 MQD-25-326 916.00 917.00 1.00 L192566 0.2340 0.460 0.7 144.0 1.840 0.680 MQD-25-326 917.00 918.50 1.50 L192567 0.1020 0.270 0.6 63.2 10.400 0.390 MQD-25-326 918.50 919.00 0.50 L192568 0.1610 0.070 0.4 33.9 0.490 0.470 MQD-25-326 919.00 920.00 1.00 L192569 0.3080 0.290 0.4 109.5 2.520 0.610 MQD-25-326 920.00 921.00 1.00 L192570 0.1250 0.110 0.8 36.1 0.630 0.460 MQD-25-326 921.00 922.00 1.00 L192571 0.2580 1.270 0.2 859.0 1.080 0.670 MQD-25-326 922.00 923.00 1.00 L192572 0.3810 0.710 0.4 229.0 1.370 1.160 MQD-25-326 923.00 924.00 1.00 L192573 0.3330 0.420 0.1 125.0 0.850 0.690 MQD-25-326 924.00 925.00 1.00 L192574 0.3640 0.300 0.6 49.7 0.740 0.710 MQD-25-326 925.00 926.00 1.00 L192575 0.2030 0.400 0.3 123.5 1.070 0.380 MQD-25-326 926.00 927.00 1.00 L192577 0.2690 0.530 0.9 220.0 1.100 0.410 MQD-25-326 927.00 928.00 1.00 L192578 0.0250 0.110 0.7 104.5 1.090 2.710 MQD-25-326 928.00 929.00 1.00 L192579 0.1070 0.470 1.0 524.0 2.310 0.340 MQD-25-326 929.00 930.00 1.00 L192580 0.0840 0.100 0.8 57.1 1.180 0.530 MQD-25-326 930.00 931.00 1.00 L192581 0.3500 0.370 0.1 61.7 1.500 0.750 MQD-25-326 931.00 932.00 1.00 L192582 2.1400 2.030 0.3 140.5 1.000 4.800 MQD-25-326 932.00 933.00 1.00 L192583 0.6060 1.080 0.4 656.0 3.990 1.090 MQD-25-326 933.00 934.05 1.05 L192585 0.2650 0.720 0.3 462.0 1.370 0.520 MQD-25-326 934.05 935.00 0.95 L192586 0.0850 0.430 1.0 434.0 9.470 0.290 MQD-25-326 935.00 936.00 1.00 L192587 0.1020 0.410 0.4 576.0 11.550 0.560 MQD-25-326 936.00 937.00 1.00 L192588 0.2130 0.660 0.5 852.0 7.810 0.740 MQD-25-326 937.00 938.00 1.00 L192589 0.0700 0.280 1.0 255.0 3.050 0.320 MQD-25-326 938.00 939.00 1.00 L192590 0.0900 0.320 1.1 286.0 4.030 0.500 MQD-25-326 939.00 940.30 1.30 L192591 0.1580 0.220 0.7 184.5 22.300 0.350 MQD-25-326 940.30 941.00 0.70 L192592 0.1750 1.210 0.4 892.0 1.820 1.050 MQD-25-326 941.00 942.00 1.00 L192593 0.1920 0.860 1.8 1490.0 4.200 0.410 MQD-25-326 942.00 943.00 1.00 L192594 0.2210 0.510 0.9 258.0 5.500 0.560 MQD-25-326 943.00 944.00 1.00 L192595 0.7010 1.020 0.7 223.0 5.900 1.630 MQD-25-326 944.00 945.00 1.00 L192596 0.6510 1.090 1.4 293.0 25.400 1.130 MQD-25-326 945.00 945.50 0.50 L192597 0.2390 0.660 0.2 288.0 146.000 0.640 MQD-25-326 945.50 946.35 0.85 L192599 0.0530 0.390 0.9 152.0 0.750 0.210 MQD-25-326 946.35 948.00 1.65 L192600 0.1870 0.590 0.1 165.5 42.500 0.560 MQD-25-326 948.00 949.00 1.00 L192601 0.2490 0.880 0.3 575.0 3.660 0.790 MQD-25-326 949.00 950.10 1.10 L192602 0.3120 0.550 0.6 136.5 11.050 0.730 MQD-25-326 950.10 950.60 0.50 L192603 0.2040 0.530 0.9 321.0 6.710 0.650 MQD-25-326 950.60 951.75 1.15 L192604 0.1280 0.330 0.4 105.5 9.680 0.440 MQD-25-326 951.75 953.00 1.25 L192605 0.4210 1.470 1.3 1440.0 2.300 1.040 MQD-25-326 953.00 954.00 1.00 L192606 0.1240 0.770 0.9 643.0 4.700 0.300 MQD-25-326 954.00 955.05 1.05 L192607 0.2050 0.690 0.6 414.0 0.850 0.530 MQD-25-326 955.05 956.00 0.95 L192608 2.4600 1.300 0.7 334.0 27.200 3.540 MQD-25-326 956.00 957.45 1.45 L192610 1.1650 0.510 1.0 138.5 19.350 1.660 MQD-25-326 957.45 959.00 1.55 L192611 0.0590 0.110 0.5 70.9 14.850 0.370 MQD-25-326 959.00 961.00 2.00 L192612 0.0540 0.340 0.3 294.0 14.400 1.210 MQD-25-326 961.00 963.00 2.00 L192613 0.1310 0.360 0.4 325.0 10.250 0.460 MQD-25-326 963.00 965.00 2.00 L192614 0.1070 0.550 0.8 448.0 17.000 0.440 MQD-25-326 965.00 967.00 2.00 L192615 0.0990 0.430 0.6 611.0 12.050 0.230 MQD-25-326 967.00 968.00 1.00 L192616 0.1740 0.730 0.6 722.0 3.090 0.500 MQD-25-326 968.00 969.00 1.00 L192617 0.5190 1.230 0.4 935.0 3.030 1.070 MQD-25-326 969.00 971.00 2.00 L192619 1.9350 0.750 0.9 297.0 1.970 2.800 MQD-25-326 971.00 973.00 2.00 L192620 2.5800 0.940 0.7 380.0 5.160 3.500 MQD-25-326 973.00 975.00 2.00 L192621 0.3930 0.690 0.4 559.0 8.990 0.870 MQD-25-326 975.00 977.00 2.00 L192622 0.0940 0.250 0.2 251.0 7.280 0.280 MQD-25-326 977.00 979.00 2.00 L192623 0.0870 0.150 0.2 126.0 4.160 0.200 MQD-25-326 979.00 981.00 2.00 L192624 1.3850 0.770 0.2 417.0 2.860 2.250 MQD-25-326 981.00 983.00 2.00 L192625 0.0360 0.110 0.5 101.0 1.000 0.110 MQD-25-326 983.00 984.00 1.00 L192626 0.0640 0.310 0.6 453.0 1.520 0.120 MQD-25-326 984.00 985.15 1.15 L192627 0.0320 0.180 0.7 290.0 1.120 0.050 MQD-25-326 985.15 986.00 0.85 L192629 0.1860 1.100 0.5 1560.0 1.420 0.250 MQD-25-326 986.00 987.00 1.00 L192630 0.2570 0.710 0.3 864.0 2.870 0.440 MQD-25-326 987.00 988.05 1.05 L192631 0.1510 0.530 0.6 490.0 4.000 0.370 MQD-25-326 988.05 989.00 0.95 L192632 0.0600 0.060 0.6 26.5 5.300 0.110 MQD-25-326 989.00 990.00 1.00 L192633 0.1120 0.180 0.2 145.0 1.840 0.240 MQD-25-326 990.00 992.00 2.00 L192634 0.1870 0.220 0.3 200.0 4.150 0.450 MQD-25-326 992.00 994.00 2.00 L192635 0.0360 0.040 0.2 14.5 2.550 0.120 MQD-25-326 994.00 995.00 1.00 L192636 0.1080 0.080 0.1 17.4 2.210 0.270 MQD-25-326 995.00 995.80 0.80 L192637 0.2990 0.270 0.3 38.1 31.100 2.990 MQD-25-326 995.80 997.00 1.20 L192638 0.6440 1.800 0.7 1715.0 110.000 1.350 MQD-25-326 997.00 998.00 1.00 L192640 0.1040 0.580 0.7 836.0 20.400 0.360 MQD-25-326 998.00 999.00 1.00 L192641 0.0290 0.130 0.2 198.0 9.700 0.090 MQD-25-326 999.00 1000.00 1.00 L192642 0.0930 0.270 0.6 72.9 2.630 0.250 MQD-25-326 1000.00 1001.00 1.00 L192643 0.7030 0.700 0.5 99.5 11.950 1.010 MQD-25-326 1001.00 1001.75 0.75 L192644 0.2280 0.470 0.3 351.0 1.380 0.340 MQD-25-326 1001.75 1003.00 1.25 L192645 0.0780 0.180 0.1 72.8 13.450 0.180 MQD-25-326 1003.00 1005.00 2.00 L192646 0.1270 0.460 0.1 481.0 9.400 0.220 MQD-25-326 1005.00 1006.00 1.00 L192647 0.0420 0.240 0.1 194.0 22.100 0.190 MQD-25-326 1006.00 1007.00 1.00 L192648 0.1480 0.470 0.1 337.0 53.400 0.310 MQD-25-326 1007.00 1009.00 2.00 L192650 0.0680 0.290 0.3 223.0 1.220 0.200 MQD-25-326 1009.00 1011.00 2.00 L192651 0.1680 0.410 0.1 355.0 3.740 0.410 MQD-25-326 1011.00 1013.00 2.00 L192652 0.0670 0.350 0.1 361.0 1.790 0.490 MQD-25-326 1013.00 1015.00 2.00 L192653 0.1300 0.380 0.1 315.0 2.730 0.310 MQD-25-326 1015.00 1017.00 2.00 L192654 0.1050 0.660 0.1 693.0 1.590 0.410 MQD-25-326 1017.00 1018.00 1.00 L192655 0.0410 0.180 0.1 336.0 3.040 0.110 MQD-25-326 1018.00 1019.00 1.00 L192656 0.2750 0.250 0.1 137.5 49.900 0.690 MQD-25-326 1019.00 1020.00 1.00 L192658 0.1540 0.330 0.1 187.5 38.100 0.330 MQD-25-326 1020.00 1021.00 1.00 L192659 0.1730 0.440 0.1 476.0 0.730 0.350 MQD-25-326 1021.00 1022.00 1.00 L192660 0.2380 0.920 0.4 917.0 4.180 1.170 MQD-25-326 1022.00 1023.00 1.00 L192661 1.4450 1.370 0.1 663.0 402.000 2.050 MQD-25-326 1023.00 1025.00 2.00 L192663 0.1880 0.290 0.4 195.0 6.110 0.720 MQD-25-326 1025.00 1027.00 2.00 L192664 0.2150 0.230 0.1 166.0 3.250 0.520 MQD-25-326 1027.00 1029.00 2.00 L192665 0.1190 0.360 0.4 278.0 3.120 0.340 MQD-25-326 1029.00 1031.00 2.00 L192666 0.0890 0.250 0.1 83.1 41.300 0.240 MQD-25-326 1031.00 1033.00 2.00 L192667 1.0500 1.260 0.3 96.9 5.490 1.960 MQD-25-326 1033.00 1035.00 2.00 L192668 5.2700 3.570 0.3 360.0 3.890 8.580 MQD-25-326 1035.00 1036.00 1.00 L192669 0.2160 0.270 0.4 26.7 3.970 0.410 MQD-25-326 1036.00 1037.00 1.00 L192670 0.0390 0.150 0.1 31.0 1.790 0.060 MQD-25-326 1037.00 1038.00 1.00 L192671 0.1340 0.150 0.1 10.2 1.650 0.280 MQD-25-326 1038.00 1039.00 1.00 L192672 0.1140 0.140 0.1 12.1 0.540 0.200 MQD-25-326 1039.00 1040.00 1.00 L192674 0.1100 0.210 0.2 28.6 1.530 0.270 MQD-25-326 1040.00 1041.00 1.00 L192675 0.3270 1.190 0.1 419.0 1.180 0.800 MQD-25-326 1041.00 1042.00 1.00 L192676 0.4720 0.360 0.1 77.4 0.930 0.900 MQD-25-326 1042.00 1043.00 1.00 L192677 0.0100 0.030 0.3 6.0 0.770 0.060 MQD-25-326 1043.00 1043.80 0.80 L192678 0.0790 0.390 0.6 277.0 3.370 0.720 MQD-25-326 1043.80 1045.00 1.20 L192679 0.0650 0.370 0.5 303.0 1.430 0.540 MQD-25-326 1045.00 1046.00 1.00 L192680 0.0420 0.150 0.6 93.6 0.500 0.120 MQD-25-326 1046.00 1047.00 1.00 L192681 1.1700 1.390 0.2 128.5 1.020 2.660 MQD-25-326 1047.00 1048.00 1.00 L192682 0.3220 0.770 0.8 363.0 1.550 0.820 MQD-25-326 1048.00 1049.00 1.00 L192683 0.5320 0.730 0.7 178.0 3.040 1.240 MQD-25-326 1049.00 1050.00 1.00 L192685 0.0670 0.570 0.1 473.0 0.690 0.250 MQD-25-326 1050.00 1050.60 0.60 L192686 0.0270 0.180 0.5 146.0 1.210 0.140 MQD-25-326 1050.60 1052.00 1.40 L192687 0.1230 1.260 0.1 1070.0 3.650 1.070 MQD-25-326 1052.00 1054.00 2.00 L192688 0.1120 0.550 0.4 454.0 2.010 1.720 MQD-25-326 1054.00 1056.00 2.00 L192689 0.0700 0.250 0.6 303.0 6.210 0.740

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The NQ diameter drill core has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $100 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project which will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website by March 12, 2026. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

