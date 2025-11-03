DXC Technology Company: DXC Named a Leader by IDC MarketScape in Worldwide AI Services for National Civilian Government

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Services for National Civilian Government 2025 Vendor Assessment.*"

"DXC's commitment to innovation and our public sector expertise enable us to meet the needs of our customers in national and regional governments worldwide-accelerating AI adoption to drive measurable impact," said David Rimmer, Global Industries Lead at DXC. "For customers with an interest in sovereign AI solutions, DXC offers a full-stack solution for private AI. We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the first year of our participation in this IDC MarketScape."

The IDC MarketScape report highlights DXC's strengths, including:

Legacy modernization expertise augmented by AI: Integrated consulting and engineering services leverage AI-driven code conversion tools and cloud factories to modernize COBOL/mainframe estates without large-scale forklift upgrades, enabling incremental modernization.

Industry expertise: DXC has industry-specific expertise gained through decade-long trusted customer engagements with strategic accounts in national civilian government mission areas such as tax and revenues, welfare, justice, and home affairs. It leverages this industry-specific expertise to develop and deploy at scale AI for government missions and business functions.

Sovereign AI positioning and robust ethics and compliance methodologies: DXC recommends primarily private AI to customers seeking sovereign AI. This sends a very clear message aligned with a type of deployment model increasingly resonating with the market. DXC takes a thorough, full-life-cycle approach to responsible AI - from model development to implementation and operations - and responsible use.

With over 50 years of industry expertise, DXC is a trusted partner of choice for more than 280 government customers in 25 countries. As government interest in sovereign AI solutions increased, DXC partnered with a Dell and NVIDIA to offer a full-stack solution for completely private AI, supporting data residency, compliance, and national AI strategies through sovereign-ready deployments. Leveraging proprietary AI platforms, DXC innovates to help national and regional governments deliver services to their citizens faster while remaining compliant and secure.

"DXC's proprietary platforms for AI ensure that AI is embedded across governments' IT operations, software development and data operations, enabling easier AI deployment-securely and at scale," said Massimiliano Claps, Research Director, IDC. "Backed by deep industry expertise and decades of experience working for clients in government, DXC powers the leap in AI that governments are currently making through strategic initiatives."

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 20 AI services providers for its 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI Services for National Civilian Government, separating companies into four categories: Leaders, Major Players, Contenders, and Participants. The report assessed providers' capabilities and strategies.

An excerpt of the IDC MarketScape is available to view here. To learn more about DXC's Data and AI offerings, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

