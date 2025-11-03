

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Titan Company Limited (TITAN.BO), Monday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting profit for the period of INR 1,006 crores compared to INR 705 crores in the previous year.



On per share basis, earnings increased to INR 11.33 from last year's INR 7.94.



Profit before tax amounted to INR 1,361 crores compared to INR 933 crores in the earlier year.



Total income for the period stood at INR 16,643 crores compared to INR 13,342 crores in the prior year.



Titan's stock closed at INR 3,727.80, down 0.46 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.



