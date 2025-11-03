

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth rebounded sharply in September, data from the Official Statistics Portal showed on Monday.



Industrial output advanced a calendar-adjusted 6.5 percent year-on-year in September, much faster than the 2.3 percent growth in July. Production has been growing since April.



The annual production growth in manufacturing accelerated to 8.5 percent from 4.1 percent. The decline in electricity and gas supply output eased to 0.6 percent from 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, the downturn in mining and quarrying output deepened to 28.1 percent from 23.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in September, reversing a 2.5 percent renewed decrease a month ago.



