

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), Monday announced that Chief Executive Officer Dev Ittycheria has decided to step down from a full-time operating role. However, he will continue to remain on the company's Board and serve as an advisor to Desai to ensure a seamless transition.



In light of this announcement, the company has appointed Chirantan Desai as the new CEO, effective November 10, 2025.



Most recently, Desai served as President of Product and Engineering at Cloudflare.



Concurrently, the company stated that it expects to exceed the high end of the provided third quarter fiscal year 2026 guidance for revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, and non-GAAP earnings per share, driven by continued strength in Atlas.



In the pre-market hours, MDB is trading at $369.94, up 2.81 percent on the Nasdaq.



