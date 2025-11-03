

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Monday plans to build a new $3 billion manufacturing facility in Katwijk, the Netherlands, located within the Leiden Bio Science Park. This facility will expand Lilly's capacity to produce oral medicines and strengthen the company's global supply chain.



The proposed facility will also bring 500 high-wage manufacturing jobs to the South Holland province, including highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. It will also bring an estimated 1,500 construction jobs.



The construction of the facility is expected to begin next year. Lilly's investment is contingent upon the finalization of government permits and local approvals.



The facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies to meet the needs of Lilly's growing portfolio of oral solid medicines in cardiometabolic health, neuroscience, oncology and immunology.



The innovative capabilities will include dock-to-dock automation and material flow, paperless manufacturing, process analytical technology and spray-dried dispersion, which allows oral medicines to be effectively absorbed.



The new site will also be among those that will manufacture orforglipron, Lilly's first oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. The company expects to submit orforglipron to global regulatory agencies for obesity by the end of this year.



Lilly has established a strong manufacturing footprint in Europe with four existing sites across France, Ireland, Italy and Spain.



To meet the growing demand for Lilly medicines, the company has shared plans for three additional EU sites since 2020, including new greenfield sites in Ireland, Germany, and now, the Netherlands.



Lilly's ongoing investments in Europe will create operational synergies and supply chain flexibility, support the early-stage life science ecosystem and strengthen university and government relationships.



