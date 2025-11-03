

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), a global consumer health company, Monday reported an increase in profit for the third quarter, compared to the last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings beat estimates. Revenues for the period were lower than the same quarter year-over-year.



Further, the company appointed Kirk Perry as Chief Executive Officer, who has been serving as interim CEO since July 14, 2025.



In the pre-market activity, shares were trading 17.91 percent higher at $16.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.



The quarterly net income rose to $398 million from $383 million, last year.



For the three-month period, earnings per share were $0.21, higher than $0.20 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.28 in line with the prior year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26. Estimates usually exclude special items.



For the latest period, net sales declined to $3.76 billion from $3.90 billion the earlier year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $3.82 billion



The company confirmed its outlook for the fiscal year 2025. The adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal are expected to be in the range of $1-$1.05, including a low-single-digit unfavorable impact from foreign currency. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.03 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News