Wolters Kluwer today announced that its CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace as a private offer. This purchasing model empowers customers to negotiate and receive tailored pricing, terms, and licensing agreements, while streamlining procurement and leveraging existing AWS billing workflows to accelerate deployment and optimize cloud budgets.

Wolters Kluwer's AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform digitally transforms the efficiency, accuracy, and strategic ability of the Office of the CFO. With advanced AI and GenAI functionality, CCH Tagetik empowers finance professionals to democratize access to meaningful financial data, manage massive datasets with speed and automation, unlock hidden insights, and expedite decision-making.

Madhur Aggarwal, General Manager and EVP of Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG, said:

"The AWS Marketplace agreement is part of a strategic relationship between AWS and Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik, reflecting our commitment to giving customers the flexibility to choose the hyperscaler that best fits their needs. Whether deploying in public or private cloud environments, CCH Tagetik customers benefit from purchasing options that align with their procurement preferences and business requirements. This agreement also empowers our customers to streamline cloud migration, consolidate billing, simplify procurement and reduce friction in the buying process, all within a trusted cloud ecosystem."

Key customer benefits to this collaboration between Wolters Kluwer and AWS Marketplace include:

Streamlined procurement : The AWS Marketplace simplifies vendor onboarding, contract negotiations, and internal approvals, reducing time-to-value from weeks to minutes.

: The AWS Marketplace simplifies vendor onboarding, contract negotiations, and internal approvals, reducing time-to-value from weeks to minutes. Access to incentives : Customers may qualify for AWS credits or discounts, further enhancing the value of their investment in CCH Tagetik.

: Customers may qualify for AWS credits or discounts, further enhancing the value of their investment in CCH Tagetik. The ability to credit CCH Tagetik purchases against AWS commitments: Customers with AWS Enterprise Discount Programs (EDP) or Private Pricing Agreements (PPA) can apply CCH Tagetik purchases toward their committed AWS spend, helping meet contractual thresholds and potentially unlocking future discounts.

Customers can explore the private offer here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

