Affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of FLSmidth Cement from FLSmidth & Co. A/S

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a leading global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex situations in the middle market, today announced it has completed the acquisition of FLSmidth Cement A/S ("FLSmidth Cement" or "Company"), from FLSmidth & Co. A/S (CPH:FLS) ("FLSmidth"). With the completion of the transaction, FLSmidth Cement will operate under the new name Fuller Technologies ("Fuller"), marking the beginning of its next chapter as an independent, technology-driven leader serving the global cement sector. Fuller is a leading solutions provider for the cement production industry focused on providing aftermarket parts and services to as well as new and replacement equipment for cement plants around the globe. The Company has manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, and Asia, and its global installed base spans over 1,400 of the world's approximate 2,700 cement plants.

With more than 140 years of experience, Fuller delivers comprehensive solutions that cover the entire cement production process, from plant entry to final output. The company provides customers with a broad range of equipment and software designed for both conventional and sustainable cement production, including crushers, mills, kilns, feeders, loading systems, pneumatic conveyors, and automation controls. Beyond production, Fuller also supports its long-standing clients with an extensive portfolio of aftermarket parts and services, ensuring full lifecycle coverage for its equipment.

With Pacific Avenue's support, Fuller will focus on reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner to its customers by deepening relationships and aligning more closely with their evolving needs. The Company is positioned to execute a broad set of strategic growth initiatives across its capital equipment and service delivery offerings, serving both cement production and complementary industries. By leveraging its technical expertise, innovative products, and services, Fuller will continue to drive value creation and sustainable expansion for its customers across the globe.

"We are proud to welcome Fuller Technologies into our portfolio. This transaction highlights Pacific Avenue's expertise in executing complex, cross-border carve-outs and supporting global businesses in achieving sustainable, long-term growth. We take pride in being the go-to solution provider for sellers seeking a seamless transition and a strong foundation for their businesses to thrive as independent companies. Under the Fuller name, the team is well-positioned to build on its rich legacy, expand its global reach, and continue delivering the innovative, mission-critical solutions that cement producers around the world rely on."

-Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

In addition, Pacific Avenue announced Dennis Cassidy as the new CEO of the Company, effective immediately. With a career spanning more than three decades, Mr. Cassidy is a proven industrial executive with a track record of transforming complex, global businesses through disciplined growth, operational efficiency, and large-scale transformation initiatives.

"This is an exciting moment for our company. As Fuller Technologies, we are embracing our legacy while charting a bold path forward as an independent leader in cement production solutions. In partnership with Pacific Avenue, we are energized to deepen our customer relationships, accelerate innovation, and expand our solution offerings. Our commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable technologies remains unwavering, and we look forward to shaping the future of the industry together with our customers."

-Dennis Cassidy, CEO of Fuller Technologies

J.P. Morgan served as the buy-side M&A advisor, McDermott Will & Schulte served as the buy-side legal advisor, J.P. Morgan and Citi provided acquisition financing, and KPMG provided buy-side accounting and tax services.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, France. The Firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the Firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of August 31, 2025 (based on Q2 2025 valuations presented pro forma for the Fund II and sidecar closings). The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. The company enables its customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is its sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030. Visit www.fls.com.

