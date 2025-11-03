

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in crypto market remains weak in sharp contrast to the positive sentiment in Wall Street, the increase in gold prices and the resilience of the U.S. Dollar. Unabated flows from Bitcoin spot ETF products in the U.S., ebbing Fed rate cut expectations, reports of crypto-related cyber security incident etc., contributed to the weakening of crypto market sentiment. Aggregate market capitalization declined close to 3 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin touched a 24-hour low of $107,010.



Security concerns were renewed following reports of a DeFi protocol being potentially exploited. According to blockchain security firm Peckshield, Balancer and its forks are under attack, with total losses across multiple chains approx. $128 million so far. Balancer acknowledged it was aware of a potential exploit impacting Balancer v2 pools. It also said that its engineering and security teams were investigating the same with high priority.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets had closed on a mostly positive note.



Gold Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $4,027.77 per troy ounce, implying overnight gains of 0.78 percent. The yellow metal has added 0.49 percent in the past week and is holding on to gains of more than 52 percent on a year-to-date basis.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 99.97, versus 99.80 at the previous close.



Fading rate cut expectations from the Fed also weighed on sentiment. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the expectations of a quarter percentage rate cut in December has edged up to 66.3 percent from 63 percent on Friday and 94.4 percent a week ago. Aggregate crypto market capitalization declined 2.75 percent overnight. Only 2 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent overnight whereas 85 have declined more than 1 percent. The 24-hour trading volume however jumped 57 percent to $153 billion.



Bitcoin has declined 2.4 percent overnight to $107,752.44, around 15 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The original cryptocurrency recorded losses of 6.3 percent over the past week and gains of more than 15 percent till date in 2025. The 24-hour trading range was between $110,765 and $107,011. Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $192 million on Friday versus outflows of $488 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with outflows of $149 million.



Ethereum also tumbled 3.4 percent overnight to trade at $3,720.56. Gains in 2025 stand at 11.7 percent. Ether's current trading price is 25 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,914.88 and $3,667.84.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed outflows of $98 million on Friday as compared with outflows of $184 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with outflows of $39 million.



4th ranked XRP declined 3.9 percent overnight at its current trading price of $2.42.



The price of 6th ranked Solana decreased 4.9 percent overnight to $175.57. With losses of 7.2 percent, SOL is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with year-to-date losses.



TRON ranked 8th overall slipped 1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2923.



9th ranked Dogecoin lost 5.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1744. DOGE has lost more than 44 percent till date in 2025.



10th ranked Cardano dropped 4.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.5754.



40th ranked MemeCore (M) rallied 2.1 percent followed by 51st ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) that added more than a percent.



74th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 17.9 percent. 76th ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) followed with overnight losses of 11.3 percent.



