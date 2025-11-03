

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Bharti Airtel Limited (BHARTIARTL.NS) Monday reported higher earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, supported by strong growth across its India and Africa operations.



Revenue from operations increased to INR 521,454 million, up 26 percent from INR 414,733 million in the same quarter last year. Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation rose to INR 302,891 million from INR 221,009 million a year earlier.



Net profit climbed to INR 86,508 million, compared with INR 41,534 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Earnings per share were INR 11.30 versus INR 6.00 year over year .



The company's total comprehensive income for the quarter reached INR 106,643 million, compared with INR 40,580 million in the prior-year period.



BHARTIARTL.NS is currently trading at INR 2,074.00, up INR 19.50 or 0.95 percent on the Nation Stock Exchange.



