Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that, further to its News Release of October 22, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share pursuant to the amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated October 15, 2025, with two arm's length vendors (together, the "Vendors"), whereby certain terms of the purchase and sale agreement dated April 18, 2025 (the "Agreement") relating to the acquisition of 100% of the Vendors' legal and beneficial right, title and interest in and to certain mineral claims known as the "Bleasdell Project" were amended.

Following the issuance of the Shares to the Vendors, Dark Star has fulfilled all of its obligations under the Agreement, as amended, and has now exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project. This milestone marks the completion of the Company's final obligation under the Agreement, as amended, and secures Dark Star's ownership of the Bleasdell Project in Saskatchewan. The Vendors have also been granted a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Bleasdell Project.

Marc Branson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dark Star, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the completion of our acquisition of a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project. This achievement represents a significant step forward in our strategy to build a robust pipeline of critical mineral assets, and we look forward to advancing the development of the Bleasdell Project as part of our growing portfolio."

All securities issued in connection with the Amendment Agreement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the strategic development of uranium and critical mineral resources.

