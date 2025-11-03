Medtronic: From Curse to Career

Cardiac mapper turned treatment of his own heart condition into a new career

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / David Stalls thought the dangerous heart rhythm problem that plagued his health was a curse-until he turned treating it into a new career.

"It's gotten me to where I am today so I'm actually thankful," he laughed.

An emergency room nurse in Tennessee, Stalls lived with the chaotic, fluttering heart rhythms of atrial fibrillation (Afib) for years. He knew Afib increased his risk of stroke and heart failure.

"I was in and out of Afib. Mostly out. So I just tried to forget about it. But after a while I couldn't sleep and I didn't have enough energy to even play with our kids in the yard," he said.

The Afib episodes became longer and more severe. Doctors twice shocked his heart back to normal rhythm but the irregular heartbeats soon returned. In the spring of 2016, doctors at the Memphis hospital where he worked performed an ablation using Medtronic cryoablation technology.

Life changing moment

The ablation changed Stalls' life in more ways than one.

"I hadn't fully realized just how much Afib had affected me until I started feeling better," he said. "I could run and play soccer with the kids. I felt great and I still do."

Doctors told him afterward that the first step in the procedure was to make a digital map of his heart's electrical activity. They invited him to step out of the ER some time and watch a case. "I floated over to the lab one afternoon and watched from the control room," he said. "I had no idea what the mappers were doing but it was cool. I remember thinking 'I can do that.'"

So he did-turning the treatment for his heart problem into his life's work.

Passionate about helping others

Stalls leveraged his nursing background and a recommendation from a doctor he knew at his hospital and got hired by a Medtronic competitor to become a cardiac mapper. The training took a year.

"It was intense. The hardest training I've ever taken," he said.

Stalls spent the first five years of his mapping career at a Medtronic competitor. He mapped thousands of hearts and worked with dozens of electrophysiologists-including Dr. David Lan, the same EP who performed his ablation in 2016.

"David has mapped at least 100 procedures with me," said Dr. Lan. "He's an excellent mapper. He's passionate about helping people. He's a very hard worker and he's always available. I'm very proud of him."

Technology Leap

In 2024, Stalls began hearing from mapping colleagues about the Medtronic Affera Mapping and Ablation System and accompanying Sphere-9 Catheter. He said word in the industry was the system would "be a game changer," and the more he heard the more interested he became. He left the competitor, signed on with Medtronic and now maps with the Affera system.

"It's really amazing. The system is intuitive, smart and simple," he said. "The physician can insert one catheter (Sphere 9) just one time. It can map, ablate with either radio frequency (RF) or pulsed field ablation (PFA), and verify that we either got it right or have to ablate further. Other systems have to remove the catheter and put in another one for each of those steps. The Affera system is an incredible step forward."

What do mappers do?

Today, his days start around 7:00 A.M. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Staff prepares the electrophysiology lab while Stalls sets up his mapping equipment. The first patient is typically in the room by 7:30 A.M.

"Sometimes they ask questions and I can say 'I've been in your shoes,' and I can share with patients how ablation helped me," Stalls said. "It's a nice feeling to be able to help them that way."

The procedure begins. The electrophysiologist (EP) inserts a catheter into the patient's groin, navigates it into the heart and they begin "mapping." Electrodes on the catheter measure the voltage and the electrical activation time on all the tissue they touch, creating a 3D image of the heart's electrical activity in a rainbow of bright colors. "Each color tells us something. Purple means healthy tissue. Red means not so healthy. And a lot of things in between," Stalls said.

The EP and mapper work together during the case while the EP identifies spots that require ablation. The procedure can take 45 to 60 minutes, with constant communication back and forth between the EP, the mapper and other members of the team. It's a relationship built on experience and trust.

"Mappers usually work with a lot of different physicians," said Dr. Lan. "So they see different techniques and bring that experience to provide the technical knowledge, supporting every physician to treat our patients. There's a lot of teamwork."

"The mapper needs to know electrophysiology and the mapping technology inside and out," Stalls added. "Our job is to advise and consult and focus exclusively on the mapping and ablating technology. Sometimes I'll see things the EPs don't because they have to pay attention to several other things during the procedure."

Hospitals are moving so quickly to the Affera system that some have the technology in place but not enough mappers to operate them. So experienced mappers sometimes travel to fill the void until hundreds of new, permanent mappers come online. Stalls mapped at hospitals in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Austin, TX and Milwaukee in the last few months. No matter where he goes, he still keeps images from the mapping of his own heart on his phone-a regular reminder of where he's been, and what's ahead.

"I'm just really grateful," he said. "I felt cursed by Afib but it's turned out to be a blessing. When a patient comes in with Afib and leaves in normal rhythm, it's just incredibly rewarding to be a part of something like that."

David Stalls, Sr. EP Mapping Specialist

