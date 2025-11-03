FedEx Philippines Named Among HR Asia's Best Workplaces, Bags Three Major Wins

MANILA, PH / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has been recognized as one of the awardees of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025. Organized by HR Asia, a leading publication for HR professionals across the region, the awards program is judged using HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), which measures employee engagement, workplace culture, and HR practices. In addition, FedEx also received the Sustainable Workplace Award and the Tech Empowerment Award, reinforcing its achievements in sustainability, innovation, and employee well-being.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is one of the region's most prestigious employer recognition programs. It honors organizations with outstanding HR practices, high levels of employee engagement, and strong workplace cultures. The program attracts participation from Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, and top employers across Asia, making the triple win of FedEx a significant achievement in the competitive landscape of corporate excellence.

The Sustainable Workplace Award recognizes organizations that champion long-term employee well-being, promote environmental responsibility, and implement sustainable business practices within their workplace culture. The Tech Empowerment Award celebrates companies that leverage technology to enhance the employee experience, drive innovation, and enable a more connected and agile workforce.

"This triple win is a powerful testament to the dedication of our people and the strength of the FedEx People-Service-Profit philosophy," said Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines. "Our Purple Promise is to deliver an outstanding FedEx experience at every touchpoint, starting with how we support and care for our team members. These prestigious recognitions inspire us to foster an inclusive workplace culture, accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies that empower our people, and drive sustainable practices that benefit our communities and the environment."

More than a recognition of workplace excellence, the awards reflect the commitment of FedEx to driving progress for communities and the environment. Its people-first agenda was further recognized at the HR Excellence Awards 2025 Philippines, where FedEx secured Gold in Excellence in Cross-Generational Workforce Management and Leadership Development and Silver in Excellence in Best HR Team (Multinational Company). These distinctions demonstrate the breadth and depth of FedEx's leadership in human capital development.

To learn more about FedEx solutions, visit the FedEx Philippines website.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-philippines-named-among-hr-asias-best-workplaces-bags-three-major-wins-1096256