

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. has contributed $126 billion in direct and indirect impact to the global economy in fiscal 2025, according to the logistics major's annual Global Economic Impact Report.



The company delivered $1.6 billion in direct and indirect impact in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa or MEISA region. In the year, FedEx directly contributed 0.1 percent to net economic output in the region's Transportation, Storage, and Communications sector and indirectly contributed $330 million to the region's overall economy, a 17 percent increase over last year.



The report, produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet, highlights FedEx's worldwide network and role in fueling innovation during the year. The study demonstrates FedEx Effect, the positive impact the firm has on individuals, businesses, and communities around the world.



As per the report, FedEx's total contribution to the global economy reflects the scale of the FedEx network, as well as its ongoing efforts to enhance services and optimize its operations during its first fiscal year operating as one FedEx.



FedEx's global network reaches 220 countries and territories, and transports approximately 17 million packages per day and more than $2 trillion worth of goods every year.



Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO, FedEx, said, 'For more than 50 years, FedEx has shaped global commerce by offering innovative shipping services that bring communities closer together. Our culture of innovation, paired with our team's steadfast commitment to outstanding service and bold ideas, enabled the FedEx network to continue fueling worldwide progress this year through a rapidly evolving trade landscape and shifts in supply chains.'



