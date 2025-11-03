

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strive, Inc. (ASST), Monday announced plans to launch an initial public offering of 1,250,000 shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock.



The money raised will go toward working capital, business expansion, possible debt repayment, and general corporate uses like buying bitcoin. The SATA Stock will have a 12 percent annual dividend rate at first, with monthly payments allowed under certain circumstances.



Clear Street will co-manage the offering, while Barclays and Cantor will serve as joint book-running managers.



ASST is currently trading at $1.33, up $0.0012 or 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.



