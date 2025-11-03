EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buybacks for week starting 27 October 2025



03-Nov-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 3 November 2025 Airbus reports share buybacks for week starting 27 October 2025 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 31.10.2025 NL0000235190 4,732 213.4136 XPAR TOTAL 4,732 213.4136

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com









End of Inside Information



03-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News