AstraZeneca PLC: Result of General Meeting

3 November 2025

Result of General Meeting held on 3 November 2025

AstraZeneca PLC (the 'Company') announced that at the General Meeting ('GM') of shareholders held earlier today, shareholders approved the resolution to adopt new articles of association of the Company, as required to proceed with the harmonisation of the Company's equity listing structure. As proposed in the Circular and Notice of GM circulated on 29 September 2025, the Resolution was decided by poll vote and was passed as a special resolution.

Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Votes cast in total Total votes cast as a % of issued share capital Votes withheld To adopt new articles of association of the Company in connection with the harmonisation of its equity listing structure 1,222,275,967 99.36 7,861,875 0.64 1,230,137,842 79.33 2,628,613

Michel Demaré, Chair AstraZeneca said: "Today's significant vote in favour of the Board's proposal demonstrates strong shareholder support for AstraZeneca's harmonised listing structure in London, Stockholm and New York. As the Company continues to expand and invest in our growing markets, our new structure will offer the flexibility to access the broadest available pool of capital, including in the US, enabling more shareholders to participate in AstraZeneca's exciting future."

Next steps and timetable

The expected timetable of principal events as set out in the Circular and Notice of GM remains unchanged and is replicated below. The following dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change. If any of the dates set out in the timetable change, the Company will give notice of this change by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory News Service.

Expected date for termination of ADR Programme, delisting of AstraZeneca ADSs and cancellation of the listing and trading of AstraZeneca US Bonds on Nasdaq 2 February 2026 Expected time and date for commencement of trading in AstraZeneca Shares and AstraZeneca US Bonds on the NYSE By 8:00 a.m. (ET) on 2 February 2026 Expected date for the issuance of AstraZeneca DIs to relevant CREST participant accounts On or around 2 February 2026 Expected date for the issuance of statements of entitlement for existing CSN Eligible Certificated Shareholders and CSN Participants By no later than 16 February 2026

A copy of the special resolution passed at the GM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Issued capital

As at 30 October 2025, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,712,906 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

