Sandvik AB: Sandvik acquires US-based CAM reseller

Sandvik has acquired QTE Manufacturing Solutions (QTE), a US-based reseller of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions in the Mastercam network. In addition to Mastercam, QTE is also a reseller of 3D metrology software from Verisurf, and CNC simulation software from Vericut, both owned by Sandvik. QTE will be a part of business unit Mastercam and will be reported within business area Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing.

"This acquisition supports our growth strategy within digital manufacturing. It strengthens our regional presence and ability to help our customers, and enhances the direct sales channel of our software solutions," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

QTE is headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri, has 12 employees, and serves manufacturing customers in the Midwest region of the US. QTE had an annual revenue, net, of around SEK 45 million in 2024. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, November 3, 2025

