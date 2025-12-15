Anzeige
15.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins major mining equipment order in Australia

Sandvik has received a major underground mining equipment order from Northern Star Resources Ltd (Northern Star), one of Australia's leading gold producers. The order is valued at approximately SEK 260 million and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The order consists of underground trucks and loaders, with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and continue throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with Northern Star on this significant investment, and we look forward to supporting productivity, safety and sustainability in their operations with the supply of our intelligent load and haul equipment," says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

Stockholm, December 15, 2025
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 123 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.


