Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A41B76 | ISIN: CA44486R1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XM1
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 18:39
1,230 Euro
+8,85 % +0,100
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Unaware of Material Change

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF). At the request of CIRO, the Company wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Humanoid Global is a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, it has a current advertising program that was announced on October 31, 2025.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

-##-

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:
https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Geoff Balderson
Chief Financial Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai
info@humanoidglobal.ai
(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO
OTCQB:RBOHF
FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Geoff Balderson
Chief Financial Officer

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


