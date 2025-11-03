OXURION: Oxurion ends discussions regarding previously announced preclinical transaction and continues integration of a strategic clinical partner

Leuven, BELGIUM, November 3, 2025, 6:00 PM - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a pharmaceutical outsourcing company based in Leuven, announces the termination of discussions regarding the planned acquisition of a company specialized in preclinical microbiology services (see press release dated June 19, 2025 - link). Following a thorough assessment, the company concluded that the conditions required to finalize the transaction were not met.

This decision reflects Oxurion's commitment to maintaining strict strategic and financial discipline in the execution of its growth plan. The Group remains fully committed to its targeted consolidation strategy, focused on high-value-added services in clinical development.

Continued progress on clinical integration

In parallel, Oxurion confirms the continuation of the transaction with a company specialized in clinical operations and regulatory affairs (see press release dated October 13, 2025 - link). Currently in the due diligence phase, this transaction aims to strengthen the Group's capabilities in integrated clinical trial management, in synergy with its existing areas of expertise.

This initiative is consistent with the complementary positioning of Axiodis, a recognized player in biometrics and clinical data management. Together, these entities will enable Oxurion to offer a comprehensive service portfolio combining statistical rigor, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance.

A steady strategy, a clear direction

Oxurion reaffirms its ambition to build an integrated group of European pharmaceutical subcontractors capable of supporting healthcare stakeholders throughout the entire therapeutic product development cycle. The company will continue its efforts to identify and integrate strategic partners aligned with its value creation objectives.

Oxurion benefits from an exclusivity period through December 31, 2025, during which the target company and its sellers have committed not to initiate or maintain discussions with third parties regarding a potential competing transaction.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

