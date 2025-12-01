OXURION: Oxurion secures a binding EUR 30 million financing facility dedicated to investments in digital and crypto assets

Leuven, BELGIUM - December 1 , 2025 - 08:00 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a pharmaceutical outsourcing company based in Leuven, announces the signing of a subscription agreement with Atlas Capital Markets for a financing via convertible bonds, for a total amount of €30 million, divided into 12 tranches of €2.5 million each.

This financing is intended to launch Oxurion's investment strategy in digital assets, specifically Bitcoin and Ethereum, in line with the long-term investment policy presented in July.

Main terms of the agreement

The financing structure is designed to support the gradual implementation of Oxurion's crypto strategy. The main features of the subscription agreement with Atlas Capital Markets are as follows:

Type of instrument: Convertible bonds into ordinary shares of Oxurion (ORA)

Subscription price: Each €2.5 million tranche is subscribed at 90% of its nominal value

Number of convertible bonds: Each tranche consists of 100 bonds with a nominal value of €25,000, totaling 1,200 bonds across the program, representing €30 million. Each bond is individually registered and has its own maturity

Maturity of convertible bonds: Each tranche matures in 12 months, with an overall deadline of 24 months from the date of signature of the agreement

Coupon: The bonds bear an annual interest of 6%, plus the applicable Euribor rate

Conversion price: The conversion price is determined individually for each tranche, based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Oxurion shares over the 15 trading days preceding the tranche issuance, with a 10% premium. This ensures dynamic and up-to-date valuation at each financing step

Conditions for unlocking digital assets: At least 85% of the raised funds are invested in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin and Ethereum), held in a dedicated account. The remaining amount is used for associated hedging. These assets can be unlocked if the 15-day VWAP of Oxurion shares exceeds the tranche's conversion price by 30%. In that case, up to 20% of the average traded value of Oxurion shares over the last 15 trading days may be released

Collateral: A first-ranking pledge is granted to Atlas Capital Markets over the bank accounts used under this financing program, as well as over the account dedicated to the digital assets (BTC, ETH), including deposited funds and coins

Disbursement of tranches

The first €2.5 million tranche will be disbursed once the related conditions precedent are met. A €900,000 commission will be deducted from the subscribed amount, in accordance with the agreement's terms.

Subsequent tranches will be disbursed sequentially, provided that 75% of the convertible bonds from the previous tranche have been converted into shares and that the conditions precedent defined in the agreement are fulfilled, unless otherwise agreed by the parties.

A project aligned with Oxurion's ambition

As mentioned in the July announcement, the primary goal of this investment strategy is to strengthen the Group's resources by gradually gaining exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a long-term positioning in major digital assets.

This investment approach meets a dual objective: securing and optimizing available financial resources, while actively supporting the Group's strategic ambition to become a leading European player in clinical data and biotechnology.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a company specializing in acquiring majority stakes in promising European pharmaceutical subcontractors. Oxurion's ambition is to build an integrated group of subcontractors serving healthcare players. The Group's headquarters are based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Additional Disclaimer

The planned investment in digital assets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) exposes the company to specific risks related to volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and cybersecurity. These factors may significantly affect the expected performance of the investments.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson,

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

