Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
03.11.25 | 19:32
1,510 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
03-Nov-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 November 2025 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that 
its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 31 October 2025 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares 
of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 493,904 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 
304,247,672 ordinary shares with voting rights. 
 
The above figure of 304,247,672 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc 
under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com 
  
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. 

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 407016 
EQS News ID:  2223034 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223034&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2025 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
