WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
03.11.25 | 19:32
1,510 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.11.2025 18:45 Uhr
03.11.2025 18:45 Uhr
300 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Nov-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

3 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,281 
 
Highest price paid per share:            138.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             134.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    135.4913p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 655,869 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,085,707 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,085,707 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      135.4913p                       48,281

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
568             134.80          08:15:59         00359293276TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              134.80          08:15:59         00359293277TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             134.80          08:21:11         00359296638TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             134.80          08:21:11         00359296639TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             134.20          09:10:46         00359328668TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             134.20          09:10:46         00359328669TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             134.60          09:10:48         00359328681TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             134.20          09:10:48         00359328685TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             134.60          09:11:48         00359329189TRLO1     XLON 
 
1262             135.20          09:40:09         00359340307TRLO1     XLON 
 
330             136.80          09:49:49         00359344992TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             137.40          09:52:36         00359346186TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             137.60          10:37:50         00359350032TRLO1     XLON 
 
1890             137.40          10:48:50         00359350570TRLO1     XLON 
 
1890             137.00          10:49:12         00359350592TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             137.60          10:56:49         00359350942TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              138.20          10:59:55         00359351093TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             138.20          10:59:55         00359351094TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             137.40          11:10:10         00359351598TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             137.40          11:10:10         00359351599TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             137.40          11:32:15         00359352462TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             137.40          11:32:15         00359352463TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             137.40          11:32:15         00359352464TRLO1     XLON 
 
1775             136.00          11:32:15         00359352465TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             135.40          11:32:15         00359352466TRLO1     XLON 
 
7537             135.00          11:32:15         00359352467TRLO1     XLON 
 
3681             134.40          11:32:20         00359352471TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             135.20          11:33:02         00359352503TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             134.80          11:33:04         00359352505TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             135.20          11:37:36         00359352684TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             135.20          11:37:36         00359352685TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             135.40          11:45:53         00359352918TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             135.00          11:45:57         00359352920TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              134.60          12:02:09         00359353444TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             135.20          12:19:56         00359353827TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             135.20          12:19:56         00359353828TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             134.60          13:05:27         00359355103TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             134.60          13:05:27         00359355104TRLO1     XLON 
 
1854             135.20          13:11:13         00359355294TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             134.80          13:26:36         00359355817TRLO1     XLON 
 
1264             135.20          13:54:57         00359356951TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             135.40          13:54:57         00359356952TRLO1     XLON 
 
766             135.40          13:54:57         00359356953TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             135.00          13:56:44         00359356989TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             135.20          14:57:26         00359360569TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             135.20          14:57:45         00359360590TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             135.20          14:58:34         00359360640TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             135.20          14:59:10         00359360658TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             135.40          14:59:22         00359360674TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             136.00          15:05:02         00359361197TRLO1     XLON 
 
1792             135.80          15:47:16         00359363943TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             135.40          15:47:16         00359363944TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              135.40          15:47:16         00359363945TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             135.40          15:47:16         00359363946TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             135.40          15:47:16         00359363947TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             135.60          15:53:43         00359364230TRLO1     XLON 
 
3203             135.60          15:53:43         00359364231TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              135.80          16:18:57         00359366021TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             135.80          16:18:57         00359366022TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             135.80          16:19:04         00359366040TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             135.60          16:19:16         00359366076TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             135.60          16:19:16         00359366077TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2025 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 407017 
EQS News ID:  2223040 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223040&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2025 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
