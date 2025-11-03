OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie exceeded its growth target: 2024/25 annual revenue up +15.3%, to EUR 284.8m

Rungis, 3 November 2025 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN code: FR0014003T71 Symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, has published its 2024/25 annual revenue (from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025) and 2024/25 fourth quarter (from 1 July to 30 September 2025).

In €000 - French GAAP non-audited Q4

2023/24 Q4

2024/25 Change Full year

2023/24 Full year

2024/25 Change SIIM 40,677 49,857 +22.6% 185,648 223,099 +20.2% Bratigny 13,767 15,052 +9.3% 61,306 61,657 +0.6% Omer-Decugis & Cie 54,444 64,909 +19.2% 246,954 284,756 +15.3%



Fifteenth consecutive year of growth:€284.8m in revenue, 23% above 2024/25 IPO target

Omer-Decugis & Cie recorded revenue of €284.8m in 2024/25, up +15.3% (+13.8 % organic growth) compared with the previous year, surpassing both the growth objectives announced at the beginning of the financial year (+10%) and the IPO target (€230m). This performance reflects the strong momentum of the SIIM division, supported by a significant increase in business volumes. The wholesale division posted a slightly positive performance, driven by an excellent second half period that offset the weaker first half, impacted by lower consumer footfall in open-air markets in France. Over the 2020-2025 period, the Group achieved an average annual growth rate of +19.2%, with revenue rising from €119.7m to €284.8m

For the 2024/25 fourth quarter, Omer-Decugis & Cie generated revenue of €64.9m, up +19.2% compared with the same period in the previous financial year.

The SIIM division maintained its growth momentum during the last quarter of 2024/25, recording revenue of €49.9m, a purely organic increase of +22.6%. Over 2024/25 fiscal year, the division achieved a record revenue of €223.1m (78.4% of the Group's consolidated revenue), representing an increase of +20.2% (+18.2% organic growth). Sustained demand across product segments, particularly the BPMA ranges and other exotic and ethnic lines, supported steady volume growth throughout the year. The banana and pineapple ranges, however, experienced a less favorable summer period in terms of pricing, slightly impacting margins for the period.

After a slight decline in the first half, due to the restructuring of the wholesale offering and a drop in consumer footfall, the wholesale division returned to growth, recording revenue of €15.1m, up +9.3% in 2024/25 fourth quarter. This rebound was driven by an effective market expansion strategy in exotic produce, in particularly the kiwi line. The division closed the fiscal year with revenue of €61.7m, stable compared to the previous year (+0.6% growth).

2024/25 operating performance is also expected to show a significant increase compared with 2023/24, albeit mitigated by strong price pressure on high-volume products in the second half of 2024/25 (banana and pineapple) and the restructuring of the wholesale division's product portfolio. The Group's EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 4.2%.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omer-Decugis & Cie, comments: « We are closing our fifteenth consecutive year of growth, having exceeded the critical size objective set at the time of our IPO. We now hold a leading position in our markets, with solid growth prospects across all product ranges and both business divisions, supported by our international operations in Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands. Our production sites in Africa and South America provide a strong and lasting foundation, ensuring our clients a reliable medium-sized and long-term supply of product ranges that continue to perform well with European consumers. Finally, our future logistics and ripening site at Dunkirk Port will serve as one of the cornerstones of our new strategic plan to accelerate the Group's development. We look to the future with confidence, ready to write a new chapter of profitable growth through to 2030."

Development and perspective

After a cycle of exceptional growth (from 2020 to 2025), well above the target set at the time of the IPO, Omer-Decugis & Cie aims to maintain its momentum over the 2026-2030 period. The new logistics and ripening facility at Dunkirk Port, the construction of which is scheduled to begin in the coming months, will be one of the Group's key growth drivers. It will support the development of the Group's activities in France and internationally, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen vertical integration.

In early 2026, Omer-Decugis & Cie will unveil its new strategic plan, outlining the key priorities for the next cycle of profitable and sustainable growth.

Provisional schedule for the Group's forthcoming financial publications (provided for information only and subject to change if necessary):

2024/25 annual results and Q1 2025/26 revenue, 26 January 2026 (after close of trading)

Shareholders' meeting on fiscal year ending 30 September 2025, 12 March 2026

H1 2025/26 revenue, 5 May 2026 (after close of trading)

H1 2025/26 results and Q3 2025/26 revenue, 20 July 2026 (after close of trading)

2025/26 annual revenue, 3 November 2026 (after close of trading)

For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 81/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had a revenue of €284.8m on 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Emeline Pasquier

epasquier@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2xqlpZoYpuUyptsY5trb5OXapeSl5KdbpKdx2VrY8iZaZtglW9mapWYZnJmlWVr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95005-cp_omer-decugiscie_ca_t4_2024_25_vdef_uk.pdf