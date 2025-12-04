OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie strengthens its presence in West Africa with the acquisition of the Ivorian mango export company, Vergers du Bandama

Rungis, 4 December 2025 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, announces the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Ivorian company Vergers du Bandama, which specialised in the production, packaging and export of fresh mangoes.

A long-standing exclusive partner of the Omer-Decugis & Cie group, Vergers du Bandama operates in Sinématiali, in the Poro region of northern Ivory Coast. In 2025, the company exported more than 1,500 tonnes of fresh mangoes to French and European markets. Since its creation in 2010, its development has been based on the recognised expertise and know-how of its teams, as well as an efficient export logistics organisation that guarantees fruit quality. Now recognised as one of the leading operators in the sector in West Africa, Vergers du Bandama holds the highest international certifications (Global G.A.P, Rainforest Alliance, Amfori BSCI level A), guaranteeing the quality of agricultural practices, packing and its commitments to responsible practices, which serve as the foundation, for its partnership with major European distributors.

"The acquisition of Vergers du Bandama, one of the most efficient export companies in Côte d'Ivoire, strengthens our Group's position in the African mango market and consolidates our presence in West Africa. This operation is fully aligned with our strategy of controlling the upstream part of our value chain," said Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omer-Decugis & Cie.

Through its subsidiary SIIM, a long-standing player in the production and export of fruits from Côte d'Ivoire, Omer-Decugis & Cie is the leading exporter of mangoes from West Africa, with a presence also in Mali, Burkina Faso and Senegal, an industry that sustains over 100,000 jobs in Côte d'Ivoire during the production season. The Group has an estimated 30% market share of fresh mangoes exported to Europe during the African annual season (March-July). In 2025, more than 13,000 tonnes of African mangoes were exported by the Group by sea, while air exports accounted for 500 tonnes.

The Group supplements its sourcing for the rest of the year with imports from Spain, Israel, Brazil and Peru, for a total annual volume of more than 25,000 tonnes, making Omer-Decugis & Cie one of Europe's leading mango distributors.

Omer-Decugis & Cie has acquired 100% of the shares in Vergers du Bandama, financed from its own funds. To ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations, the previous owners of Vergers du Bandama will remain involved in management for the next two years.



Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-owned group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 81/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024 underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had a revenue of €284.8m on 30 September 2025, representing more than 185,000 tonnes fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

