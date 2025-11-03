ERP Advisors Group and KnowBe4 Examined the Dangers of Artificial Intelligence to Businesses

On Thursday, October 16th, Shawn Windle, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, and James McQuiggan, Cybersecurity Expert and CISO Advisor at KnowBe4, broke down the biggest threats developments in AI now pose to businesses.

Mr. McQuiggan began by discussing the increase in AI usage since 2022 explaining, "Organizations are leveraging things like automation, machine learning, [and] large language models...we are seeing a lot of organizations being very successful with their AI implementations, and we are seeing other organizations struggle because they are just trying to get something to market."

Mr. Windle followed this up by addressing what businesses should look for in their vendor's AI strategy, "Be sure that the vendor has real customer success stories and a proven track record with their solutions to see what is actually being developed." Ms. McCabe agreed and summarized the approach, highlighting, "If your vendor is not emphasizing the importance of transparency when talking about their AI strategies, that is a big red flag."

Mr. McQuiggan went on to examine how cybercriminals are utilizing AI to attack businesses and how, "Attacks, just like other technologies, come from inside and outside [of the organization] …We are seeing cybercriminals leveraging ransomware attacks and large language models in a couple different ways." Mr. Windle then provided listeners tips to protect themselves, explaining, "At least for now, there are indicators or things to look for."

In closing, Mr. Windle emphasized the importance of understanding what your vendor is saying about their AI strategy, encouraging listeners to, "Get the data for yourself on what is really going on. You have more responsibility now than you ever have, but the benefit is immeasurable…we have the opportunity to change our cultures with AI."

