

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Pan Ocean Co. Ltd. reported improved profitability for the third quarter of 2025 even as sales declined from the same period last year.



Sales fell to $917 million, compared with $941 million in the third quarter of 2024. Cost of sales decreased to $807 million from $826 million.



Operating profit rose to $90 million from $94 million in the prior-year quarter, while net profit declined to $42 million from $97 million last year. EBITDA increased to $158 million from $150 million in the same period year over year.



Pan Ocean closed Monday's trading at KRW 3,730, down KRW 100.00 or 2.61 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



