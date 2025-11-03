Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade Copper and Gold results from its Phase 1 drilling program at the Bend Project in Wisconsin, further to its October 21, 2025 news release reporting results from holes B25-004 through B25-005. The six-hole diamond drilling program, totaling 2,037 meters, was completed from three sites along two sections entirely on the Company's leased forty-acre tract of private minerals.

Highlights

Phase 1 Program Complete: Six-hole drilling program successfully completed on schedule, targeting eastern extensions of the known Bend deposit. Drilling confirms mineralization extends eastward along a ~36-42° plunge and remains open at depth and along trend.

Six-hole drilling program successfully completed on schedule, targeting eastern extensions of the known Bend deposit. Drilling confirms mineralization extends eastward along a ~36-42° plunge and remains open at depth and along trend. B25-006: Increase in thickness of mineralization ~65 meters down dip of previously released hole B25-005 (19.32m of 2.95% CuEq) 43.67 meters (drilled thickness) averaging 1.06 g/t Au, 0.68% Cu, 6.12 g/t Ag and 109.74 g/t Tellurium (Te) (1.80% CuEq, not including Te) from 320.33m over a broad mineralized zone encompassing the sulfide zone Including 23.98 meters averaging 1.60 g/t Au, 1.19% Cu, 10.0 g/t Ag and 174.31 g/t Te (2.86% CuEq) from 328.52m within the massive to semi-massive sulfide and underlying auriferous footwall crystal tuff Including 17.11m averaging 1.61 g/t Au, 1.64% Cu, 13.69 g/t Ag, and 232 g/t Te (3.32% CuEq) from 328.52 within massive to semi-massive sulfides

~65 meters down dip of previously released hole B25-005 (19.32m of 2.95% CuEq) Strategic Advantage: Program executed entirely on private mineral lands with existing permits, demonstrating GreenLight's ability to advance exploration efficiently while federal permit applications remain pending

Matt Filgate, President & CEO, commented: "The completion of our Phase 1 program marks a significant milestone for the Bend Project, with all six holes successfully intersecting mineralization and confirming our geological model. The results from B25-006 are particularly encouraging-the intercept shows both increased thickness and robust grades approximately 65 meters down-dip from B25-005, continuing the pattern of strengthening mineralization we've observed throughout this program. The consistency of these results, combined with the presence of high-grade copper and gold across multiple holes, reinforces our confidence in the deposit's expansion potential. We're now moving swiftly to plan an expanded winter drill program designed to further define the extent of this growing VMS system and test priority targets both down-plunge and along strike."

Table 1: Summary of Significant Intercepts - Holes B25-006

DDH From To Interval Cu Au Ag Te Cu Eq (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (%) B25-006 320.33 364.00 43.67 0.68 1.06 6.12 109.74 1.80 Including 328.52 352.50 23.98 1.19 1.60 10.07 174.31 2.86 Including 328.52 345.63 17.11 1.64 1.61 13.69 232.18 3.32

The composite grades of select intervals are calculated on a length-weighted basis and are reported as drilled thicknesses. True thicknesses of the intervals are estimated to be 70-75% of the drilled thickness.

CuEq is reported to express the aggregate in-situ value of copper, gold and silver as a percentage copper grade. CuEq incorporates assumed metallurgical recoveries and is not a proxy for, nor evidence of, economic value. Tellurium (Te) is reported separately and is not included in CuEq.

CuEq (%) = ((Cu grade (%) / 100 * 0.9 (recovery) * 2204.6 * $4.50) + (Au grade (g/t) * 0.9 (recovery) / 31.1035 * $3,600) + (Ag grade (g/t) * 0.9 (recovery) / 31.1035 * $40)) / (2204.6 * 0.01 * $4.50)

Assumptions: metal prices of $4.50/lb Cu, $3,600/oz Au, $40/oz Ag; recoveries of 90% for Cu, Au and Ag based on the company's preliminary assessment of analogous VMS deposits. No allowances have been made for smelting/refining charges, penalties or deleterious elements, or payability factors. No metallurgical test work has been completed at Bend; actual recoveries and payabilities are unknown and may differ materially

Tellurium (Te) overlimit analyses for samples >500 g/t Te are currently pending for 1 sample in B25-006. The grade for the intercepts were calculated using 500 g/t Te for these samples.





Figure 1: 2025 Drill Program Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/273027_10dac69c84810a4a_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Long Section Looking North Showing Drillhole Pierce Points and Contoured Thickness of Copper Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7506/273027_greenlightmetals.jpg

Hole Details

Details for holes B25-001 through B25-005 were provided in the Company's September 22, 2025 and October 21, 2025 news releases.

B25-006: Collared from the same site as B25-005 to test 65m down dip vertically, the mineralized horizon was intersected at 328.52m coring 17.11m of semi-massive to massive sulfides. Similar to overlying holes, a 5.42m thick pyritic-rich footwall zone within the quartz-eye crystal tuff was intersected from 345.63m to 351.05m.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) B25-001 688514.058 5018602.251 412.855 344.0 48.0 279.81 B25-002 688512.840 5018601.978 413.468 342.0 58.0 307.24 B25-003 688490.294 5018569.989 412.868 344.0 55.5 276.61 B25-004 688491.065 5018570.208 412.871 344.7 65.0 368.20 B25-005 688533.987 5018560.256 415.502 345.0 59.0 376.43 B25-006 688534.039 5018560.161 416.008 344.0 67.0 428.85

*Coordinates in NAD83 UTM Zone 15N

About the Bend Project

The Bend VMS Project represents an advanced exploration opportunity. To date, over US$8 million has been invested in the project, including 59 diamond drill holes totaling 23,849 meters. Historical drilling highlights include 67.69 meters grading 1.01% Cu and 0.99 g/t Au, including 27.6 meters at 2.40% Cu and 1.43 g/t Au.

Sample Preparation and QA/QC

Samples from the 2025 Bend drill program followed strict chain of custody from collection, through processing and delivery to ALS Global's ("ALS") laboratory in Twin Falls, Idaho. The drill core was delivered directly from the drill area to GreenLight's core facility in Medford, WI. The drill core was inspected and sampled by GreenLight's geologists who insert Certified Reference Materials ("CRMS") and Blank material into the sampling stream and make up 10% of the total samples submitted to ALS. The drill core at the Bend project is drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) and is bifurcated by an electric masonry saw and placed in sentry sample bags sealed with zip-ties. Samples are shipped by ground directly to ALS via certified cartridge courier in rice bags secured on pallets. Samples are prepared using the ALS method PREP-31y which includes drying (if necessary) in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushed of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2mm and rotary split continuously through crushing via a Boyd RSD crusher-splitter. A 250g split sub-samples is then pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Gold is analyzed by fire assay and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) if a 25g aliquot sample. (ALS Method Au-ICP21), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by four acid digestion of a 0.25g pulverized sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd. Ce. Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W,Y, Zn, Zr)(ALS method core ME-MS61). Gold assay method Au-ICP21 has an upper detection limit of 100ppm. Any sample that produced an over-limit gold value from ICP-MS is then sent for a gravimetric finish analysis. Samples that return copper assays greater than 1% Cu, the upper detection limit for ME-MS61 is sent for an "ore grade" analysis, in this case ALS method code Cu-OG46, which is a 0.4g aliquot pulverized sample with an ICP finish and an upper detection limit of 50% Cu.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Thomas Quigley, MSc, CPG-11962, Exploration Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight Metals is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane. In Wisconsin, our portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, we are building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as we help supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the timing for receipt and reporting of assay results; the interpretation of visual core observations; the potential significance of the mineralized intervals; the planning, timing, scope and objectives of future work programs; the potential for tellurium to add value to the project; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals (including from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management); and the advancement and potential of the Bend Project and the Penokean Volcanic Belt. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that management believes are appropriate, including assumptions regarding lab turnaround times, the Company's ability to execute planned programs in a safe and timely manner, availability of equipment and personnel, access to properties, approval timelines, financing availability, and prevailing commodity prices and market conditions.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: that visual estimates do not correlate with assay results; that assay results are delayed or do not meet expectations; inaccuracies in geological models; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; cost escalations; availability of drill rigs, qualified contractors and supplies; adverse weather or wildfire; operational, health, safety and environmental risks; title, access and permitting risks (including delays or denials of federal, state or local approvals); stakeholder, community or Indigenous engagement risks; regulatory changes; and fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates. Additional risks are described under the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

