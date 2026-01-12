Medford, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - GreenLight Metals Inc. (TSXV: GRL) (OTCQB: GRLMF) ("GreenLight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "GRLMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GRL".

"Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone for GreenLight," said Matt Filgate, President & CEO. "GreenLight is focused on the United States, and this step increases our visibility and accessibility with U.S. investors. We believe it will help us build a stronger U.S. investor following over time, broaden our shareholder base, and support our long-term growth as we advance our portfolio and execute on our U.S.-focused strategy. We expect to support this listing with enhanced investor outreach in the United States over the coming year."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for early-stage and growth companies. Companies quoted on the OTCQB are required to meet ongoing financial reporting and disclosure requirements, including annual verification and management certification. Real-time quotes and market information for GreenLight are available on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

About GreenLight Metals Inc.

GreenLight is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane. In Wisconsin, our portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, we are building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as we help supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

