GreenLight Metals is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt (one of North America's most prospective VMS districts) and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane. In Wisconsin, their portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, they are building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin, and are committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as we help supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.

