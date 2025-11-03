FluoGuide A/S completes directed share issue of SEK 104 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the Company's press release earlier today, resolved on a directed share issue of 2,729,164 shares at a subscription price of SEK 38 per share, raising SEK 104 million in gross proceeds through an accelerated book building process (the "Directed Share Issue"). Several Nordic institutional investors, including large existing shareholders, participated in the Directed Share Issue.

The Directed Share Issue

The board of directors of FluoGuide has, pursuant to the authorization set out in the Company's articles of association, and as communicated in the Company's press release earlier today, resolved on and carried out the Directed Share Issue of 2,729,164 shares of nominal DKK 0.1. The shares have been subscribed by several Nordic institutional investors, including some of the large existing shareholders of the Company at a subscription price of SEK 38 per nominal DKK 0.1 share (the "Subscription Price"). Through the Directed Share Issue, FluoGuide will receive gross proceeds of SEK 104 million.

The Subscription Price per share corresponds to 95% of the closing price of the Company's shares on 3 November 2025.

The net proceeds from the Directed Share Issue will enable significant progression toward approval of the Company's first product and will, inter alia, be used to:

Execute a phase II clinical trial with FG001 in HGG in the US (first registration trial)

Execute a phase II clinical trial with FG001 in head and neck cancer (either the first of two registration trials or the first part of a combined phase II/III trial)

CMC and manufacturing of drug for the phase III clinical trial in HGG

Continued operational and general corporate purposes

In connection with the contemplated capital raise, the Company has prolonged its current credit facility to April of 2027 and maintained the amount of SEK 40 million (approximately DKK 25 million). The credit facility is fully drawn.

Through the Directed Share Issue the number of shares and votes increase by 2,729,164 from 13,620,149 to 16,349,313. The Company's share capital increases by DKK 272,916.40, from DKK 1,362,014.90 to DKK 1,634,931.30. The Directed Share Issue results in a dilution of 16.69 percent based on the total number of shares in the Company after the Directed Share Issue (i.e. the newly issued shares will correspond to 16.69 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company after the Directed Share Issue). The new shares will rank pari passu and have the same rights attached as all other existing shares in the Company and will confer a right on dividends and other shareholder rights from the date of registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.

The shares to be issued are expected to be listed for trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm not later than 14 November 2025.

The new shares will be delivered in the Euroclear system to the investors.

The cost for the transaction is anticipated to be approximately 1% of the proceeds.

Lock-up undertakings

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken not to, for a period of 90 calendar days after the delivery of shares to the investors in the Directed Share Issue, propose or take measures that involve an increase in the share capital, new share issues, and similar measures, with customary exceptions. Furthermore, all members of the board of directors and members of the Company's management, including the CEO and CFO, have undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 180 calendar days after the delivery of shares to the investors in the Directed Share Issue.

Advisors

Navia Corporate Finance (www.naviacorporatefinance.com) Redeye (www.redeye.se) and Translution Capital (www.translutioncapital.com) have acted as Joint Bookrunners, Mazanti-Andersen Advokatpartnerselskab (www.mazanti.dk) has acted as legal advisor and Nordic Issuing AB (www.nordic-issuing.se) as issuing agent in connection with the Directed Share Issue.

For more information contact:

FluoGuide A/S

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

+45 24 25 62 66

ma@fluoguide.com

Ole Larsen, CFO

+45 40 84 28 37

ole@fluoguide.com

Certified adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

