DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of October 31, 2025

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and
Total Number of Shares of the Company as of October 31, 2025
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
| 10/31/2025
| 179,827,919
Total gross of voting rights: 179,827,919
Total net* of voting rights: 179,741,847
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
- PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0593c61a-d008-434d-8cb3-7fc236baa225)
