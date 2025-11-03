DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Appoints Industry Leader Kevin Trapp as Chief Commercial Officer

Chatillion, France, November 3, 2025



DBV Technologies Appoints Industry Leader Kevin Trapp as Chief Commercial Officer

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Trapp as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Trapp will report directly to Daniel Tasse, Chief Executive Officer, as a member of the executive team and will lead all aspects of global commercial strategy and execution for the Viaskin® Peanut patch. DBV expects to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for children 4-7 years-old living with peanut allergy in the first half of 2026, followed by an anticipated BLA submission for 1-3 year-olds in the second half of the year.

"Kevin's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer comes at a decisive time for DBV as we anticipate the Viaskin Peanut patch VITESSE Phase 3 topline results in the fourth quarter of this year and Biologics License Application submission in this age group in the first half of 2026," said Daniel Tasse, Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. "Kevin has been instrumental to DBV's commercial strategy since 2017 in either a consulting or executive capacity.His leadership, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of both our science and our mission will be pivotal as we prepare for potential commercialization. Kevin's belief in the Viaskin Peanut patch and his decision to rejoin DBV's executive team underscores confidence in our product potential, our regulatory direction, and our opportunity to redefine what's possible for patients with food allergies. We welcome Kevin back to the team."

Kevin Trapp is an accomplished commercial executive with more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Before rejoining DBV, Kevin served as a consultant to the Company in his most recent role as Managing Director at Biotech Value Advisors (BVA) where he advised biotechnology boards of directors and executive leadership with product strategy, launch planning, and business evaluation. He built his career at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where he held roles of increasing responsibility across finance, sales, marketing, and general management. During his time at BMS, he managed a ~$4 billion U.S. specialty and primary care portfolio and was a key stakeholder in the planning and subsequent launches of more than 10 products and indications - including Abilify®, Atripla®, Reyataz®, Orencia®, and Daklinza®.

"The mission of launching of the Viaskin Peanut patch has always represented unfinished work for me - the kind that truly matters in the lives of patients," said Kevin Trapp. "I am thrilled to return to DBV at such an important moment. The science behind the Viaskin Peanut patch is compelling, the unmet medical need is urgent, and I am confident in the regulatory progress DBV has made in the last few years with the 1-3 and 4-7 year-old programs. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to bring an important new treatment option to families living with food allergies, if approved."

Mr. Trapp earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut School of Business and completed the General Management Program from the European Centre for Executive Development (CEDEP) at INSEAD.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin® Peanut patch and EPIT, DBV's planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, and the ability of any of DBV's product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV's product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV's ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), DBV's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in DBV's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025, and as amended further by Amendment No. 2 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

