

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $606.17 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $475.16 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.601 billion from $1.480 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



