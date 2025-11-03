

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corporation (O), Monday reported third-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $315.8 million or $0.35 per share, compared to $261.8 million or $0.30 per share last year.



Funds from Operations for the quarter were $981.1 million or $1.07 per share, compared to $854.9 million or $0.98 per share last year.



Adjusted Funds from Operations were $992.0 million or $1.08 per share, compared to $915.6 million or $1.05 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $1.47 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates earnings of $1.27 - $1.29 per share and AFFO of $4.25 - $4.27 per share for the fiscal year 2025. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.29 - $1.33 per share, and AFFO of $4.24 - $4.28 per share.



