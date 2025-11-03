

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $475.60 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $143.53 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 62.8% to $1.181 billion from $725.52 million last year.



Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.327 - $1.331 bln Full year revenue guidance: $4.396 - $4.400 bln



