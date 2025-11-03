Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070
Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers adds top-tier Australian engineering firm

Enhances geographic footprint and scale

TORONTO and ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that Colliers Engineering & Design Australia ("Colliers Engineering") has acquired Greenhill Engineers Pty Ltd ("Greenhill"), a leading urban development consultancy based in Adelaide.

The acquisition establishes Colliers Engineering's presence in the important South Australian market. Greenhill's senior leadership will continue to lead these operations as shareholders of Colliers Engineering under Colliers' unique partnership model. The business will rebrand as "Colliers Engineering & Design" and integrate into the Colliers Engineering platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Greenhill's 65 professionals provide civil engineering, electrical infrastructure, transport infrastructure, and landscape architecture services to private and public clients.

"The acquisition of Greenhill expands Colliers Engineering into a new geography and reaffirms our long-term growth ambitions," said John Kenny, CEO | Colliers Asia Pacific. "Greenhill was drawn to our brand, perpetual partnership model, and growth mindset, which continue to attract best-in-class firms to our platform."

"We are excited to welcome Greenhill's well-respected professionals and look forward to working collaboratively as partners to broaden our combined operations," said Brent Thomas, Managing Director of Colliers Engineering. "This transaction allows us to better serve our clients through strengthened technical capabilities and enhanced geographic reach into South Australia."

"Colliers' values and entrepreneurial culture align perfectly with ours, making this partnership a natural next step for us," said Monish Bhindi, Founder and Director of Greenhill. "We are pleased to join a respected global professional services firm that shares our commitment to client service excellence and employee experience, allowing our professionals to focus on delivering their best work for meaningful projects across the country."

Colliers Contacts
John Kenny
Chief Executive Officer | Asia Pacific
+61 2 9257 0222

Brent Thomas
Managing Director | Colliers Engineering & Design Australia
+61 3 9562 7424

Greenhill Contact
Monish Bhindi
Founder and Director
+61 8 8406 1300

About Colliers
Colliers, X @Colliersor LinkedIn.


