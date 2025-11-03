

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $322 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Coterra Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $312 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.7% to $1.817 billion from $1.359 billion last year.



Coterra Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.817 Bln vs. $1.359 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News