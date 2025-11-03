

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.60 percent.



South Korea will release October data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and a 2.1 percent yearly increase. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly increase and the 2.1 percent annual gain in September.



Japan will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank; in September, the index score was 48.3.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News