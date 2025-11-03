

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $187.3 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $178.6 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $254.7 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $1.05 billion from $987.9 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $187.3 Mln. vs. $178.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $1.05 Bln vs. $987.9 Mln last year.



