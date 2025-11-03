

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French regulators accused Chinese e-commerce giant Shein of selling products with 'childlike appearances' and threatened to bar the company from the French market, prompting Shein to announce a complete ban on sex dolls on its platform.



According to the DGCCRF, France's anti-fraud office, there was 'little doubt about the sexually explicit nature' of the dolls' descriptions and classification.



Until early Monday morning, the products were still accessible on Shein's French website. As a result, Finance Minister Roland Lescure issued a warning that repeated infractions might lead to the platform's ban in France.



Shein announced that it has temporarily suspended its 'adult products' category while a thorough review is carried out, and permanently deleted all listings and images on sex dolls. 'The fight against child exploitation is non-negotiable for Shein,' said Executive Chairman Donald Tang.



Days before Shein is scheduled to open its first physical store in Paris, a controversy has arisen. Citing the potential penalties of up to seven years in prison and up to 100,000 euros in fines for sharing or selling child pornographic content.



