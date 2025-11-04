

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The loonie fell to a 4-day low of 109.42 against the yen, 5-day low of 0.9188 against the aussie and near a 3-week low of 1.4076 against the greenback.



The loonie edged down to 1.6215 against the euro.



The loonie is seen finding support around 106.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the aussie, 1.42 against the greenback and 1.65 against the euro.



